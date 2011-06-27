Used 1996 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews

Love this car mhm , 12/10/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my Infiniti. I drive the car for business alot and it continues to amaze me. After turning 100,000 miles last month, the car is as solid and dependable as the day I bought it. I still go to a dealer for scheduled maintenance for convenience and service. I don't care if they charge me a little more. This is the most overlooked luxury sedan on the planet. Report Abuse

Great Ride san_matthew , 04/20/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great car. Very smooth ride. I love all of the features. The interior has to be the best ever made. The arm rests fit perfectly. It is a little slow starting off, but picks up with a bang after the 3rd gear. I have not had any required repairs since I bought it in November. The only downfall would be the mile per gallon. Since it is a V8 it only gets about 17 mpg. I love the car, and it seems like it will last forever. Fun to drive. Report Abuse

Nice car Qowner , 07/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car moves! The body style is wonderful. This car is a pleasure to drive if you don't have to park in a tight spot.Great A/C. Cools fast..even in the South!The service has been remarkable, but I do not think that I would spend the $$$ on a Q45 again. I will probably stick with a less expensive Infiniti though. Loaner car when yours is being serviced will keep me in an Infiniti. Report Abuse

Fabulous 'Q' darcyn , 12/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We bought our 'Q' back in 1998 in great condition with 28K. WOW! What a car! So, if you are looking for a 'Q' new or used, you can't go wrong. The customer service is superb! Especially the loaner cars they give (usually I35's), whenever I need regular maintenance. However, the maintenance costs are a bit pricey. Then again, if you like to be treated with class, sometimes a price comes with that! :) I just cannot say enough positives about my car. At almost 98,000 miles and 4 years later, this baby moves and still sounds like she did the day we bought her! Ahhh!! I hope they NEVER discontinue this model! Report Abuse