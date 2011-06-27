Estimated values
1996 INFINITI Q45 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$951
|$1,348
|$1,567
|Clean
|$847
|$1,204
|$1,400
|Average
|$639
|$916
|$1,065
|Rough
|$430
|$627
|$730
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$800
|$1,808
|$2,356
|Clean
|$712
|$1,615
|$2,104
|Average
|$537
|$1,228
|$1,601
|Rough
|$362
|$841
|$1,097