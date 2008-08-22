Used 1995 INFINITI G20 for Sale Near Me

Bought in 2000 with 67k miles. Now has 200769+ miles. The bad: a couple of big repairs, transmission and clutch at about 130k, also cvboots/axles at around 185k. Tachometer not working, driver-side window only goes down about 80%, sunroof motor retired in 2007, and odometer just broke. The good: the best car I've ever owned (81 RX7, 82 Saab Turbo, 86 GTI, 91 Eclipse GSX, 95 Camry). VERY fun to drive, great handling, not quick off the line, but great performance at 3k rpm and above, quiet, solid, interior still essentially perfect. Good investment to have windows tinted when I got the car. 22-24 mpg city, 24-27 mpg hwy. $50/year DMV registration in CA. I would sell this car to my mom.

