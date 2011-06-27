  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G20
  4. Used 1995 INFINITI G20
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 INFINITI G20 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 G20
Overview
See G20 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.8 in.
Curb weight2877 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Amethyst Metallic
  • Arctic White Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Starfire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Amethyst Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Ivory Quartz Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
See G20 Inventory

Related Used 1995 INFINITI G20 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles