Used 1993 INFINITI G20 Consumer Reviews
Good commuter
The 93 G20 was very reliable. I put on 140,000 miles on it and it had no major repairs outside of scheduled repairs and tune-up items. No surprises at all. Impressive. The car had excellent pep and acceleration so long as there was only two people in it and no cargo in trunk. Fill it up with 4 adult passengers and truck of luggage and crank up the AC, then you can actually feel the engine being taxed on freeway on-ramps or long hill climbs. Speaking of trunk, it is large for a car this size, used the then new "Cab forward design.
Old Reliable
I drove this car for 4 years as a residential Realtor and ran it hard -- other than the normal things like brakes and batteries, never, ever had a problem. My teenagers have each had the car for the past 4+ years and it is still the most solid, dependable car one could ask for -- approaching 150,000 miles.
My Dear G20
I've owned my 1993.5 G20 since 1997. Bought it at 37,000miles and presently it has 213,967miles. This is the best car I have ever owned. It has never failed me. I replaced original water hose at 185K, speaker packed up at 197K and starter at 203K. Apart from those three items, everything in my G20 has performed flawlessly since 1997. Even the highly rated Acura and Lexus are not this trouble-free. I love my G20, WONDERFUL CAR INDEED!
BEST CAR EVER INVENTED!!!!!!
Best car ever!!!!!! Unfortunatley i can ran into by a suburban and the car took the hit great. The sunroof didn't even break!!!!!! I highly reccomend this car. I only wish i could find another one around here.
Bet my life on its reliability
The car is 9 years old now and Ive put 285,000 miles on it! Its an automatic and has every option. The leather seats still have no rips or wear the power windows and sunroof still work perfectly. The paint and plastic parts on this car have held up better than any other car Ive ever owned. The things Ive had to do to this car have been absolutely minimal. Ive had to replace the thermostat ($75) a power antenna mast ($35) and the battery once ($110) All of the other maintenance was done on time, and wasnt a shocking price. I am about to trade this in on the new G35. But I STRONGLY encourage anyone
