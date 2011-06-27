  1. Home
Used 2001 Hyundai Tiburon Consumer Reviews

I love my Tib

cora_v, 09/30/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought my Tib brand new and yes the radio went within three months and yes the front wheel barrings keep going(left 2x right 3x), it goes through headlights like no tomorrow, has had 3 alts and those tires phew, can they make some decent tires for this car? And right now my timing belt and water pump just blew at 135,000 (replaced at 90,000). I still love this car. My husband wants me to get rid of it but its perfect. Handles great, good on gas, zip in and out of traffic, I have no trouble in ice and snow or rain. I would buy this car all over again. When the time comes to get another vehcile I will buy another Hyundai.

No major problems

Joshua, 11/04/2010
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Overall have had a good experience with this vehicle. Only owner. Have had to fix both windows ($300-400 each) and the driver's side is acting up again. Tape deck went bad within a few months, replaced under warranty. ~110,000miles and have changed oil and spark plugs, no issues with engine or other components. Have been in a few (not too major) accidents and was impressed by the safety of such a small car. Handles great in good conditions. So light that drives horrible in snow, not that good on very wet surfaces, and only OK on dirt/gravel. Not enough weight on tires to keep enough friction. Backseat is hard to fit anyone over ~5'5".Trunk is surprisingly roomy.

Amazing little machine

giotis92, 10/10/2011
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Well I came to the states after done with high school in europe and my uncle gave me this car! I did not think of much at the time but it has captured my heart as i said amazing car even though way underestimated!! I do not want to give this car away ever!!

nice car for the price

andrew, 07/29/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've had this car since 2006 and have put 24,000 on it so far. I've replaced the belts and front brake pads; done my own oil changes and had the atf replaced. The automatic tranny has never felt right, it shifts weird but has never broke down. The power is decent and the handling is ok. The brakes are fantastic but to sensitive at times. I locked the left front wheel only in a sudden stop and the car had handling issues after that. Its noisy even with the windows rolled but the sunroof is a great feature. The fuel regulator leaked so I replaced it but the new one started leaking after a year. The stereo is possessed. Cant skip forward on a cd just back, changes from radio to cd on its own.

2001 Hyundai

Alanna, 11/21/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great car to drive around city and fun summer vehicle. Not good for country night driving on dark country roads. I had alot of fun driving in the warm months but do not like how it handles on ice and in snow. This car has great miles per gallon. I bought this car brand new and thought very reliable until this past year. Transmission went out so it was great to have the 100,000 mile warranty.

