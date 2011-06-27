  1. Home
Used 2001 Hyundai Tiburon Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.4 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room49.2 in.
Measurements
Height51.7 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Length170.9 in.
Width68.1 in.
Curb weight2633 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Silver
  • Nordic White
  • Jet Black
  • Lithium Yellow
  • Cardinal Red
  • Cobalt Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P195/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
