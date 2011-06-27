Used 1998 Hyundai Tiburon Consumer Reviews
AMAZING
I bought a 1998 Hyundai tiburon and i am complete satisified! It is an amazing reliable car that is REALLY fun to drive! It is fast and stylish at the same time. A definate best buy!!
Surprisingly reliable little sporty car
I'm a hardcore VW car lover, but with my insurance doubling when I moved from MI to AZ on my VW I decided I needed a new car. I wanted to buy something cheap just to hold me over until I found my real car. I was pretty shocked how much I like this car. The gas mileage is great (like 28 more or less depending on friskiness at wheel) but it has enough pep to beat any automatic with gusto and has withstood the hot AZ temps with no problems. Interior sucks, but that is probably from my climate. We're at 127000 and going strong!
Great Car, Fun to Drive
Have had no problems at all, Love the cars style, quality, handling, acceleration, and speed. No complaints!
Not something I will buy again
I bought a tiburon in 1998, and have had some MAJOR issues with this car like the transmition, shift lock override, and others (to many to list), hyundai is supposed to have turned around so much that I trusted there GREAT warrenty, well I learned my lesson never will I buy another one.
Hyundai takes on the imports
Ihave to admit, I have been happy in the past with other Hyundai models but this one really surprises me. It has been a fun, reliable, comfortable, economical and flexible car to live with. It's driving characteristics remind me of much more expensive vehicules. It has been very reliable with minimal maintenance required, and given it's lift back configuration, I am able to cary large cargo when the need arises. It is enjoybale ot drive on short trips given it's road grip yet comfortable to drive on longer trips give it's fully independent suspension.
Sponsored cars related to the Tiburon
Related Used 1998 Hyundai Tiburon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2021 Accent
- Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Hyundai Elantra 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid