Used 1998 Hyundai Tiburon Consumer Reviews

7 reviews
AMAZING

AMAZING, 10/30/2007
I bought a 1998 Hyundai tiburon and i am complete satisified! It is an amazing reliable car that is REALLY fun to drive! It is fast and stylish at the same time. A definate best buy!!

Surprisingly reliable little sporty car

Happy AZ Customer!, 07/17/2008
I'm a hardcore VW car lover, but with my insurance doubling when I moved from MI to AZ on my VW I decided I needed a new car. I wanted to buy something cheap just to hold me over until I found my real car. I was pretty shocked how much I like this car. The gas mileage is great (like 28 more or less depending on friskiness at wheel) but it has enough pep to beat any automatic with gusto and has withstood the hot AZ temps with no problems. Interior sucks, but that is probably from my climate. We're at 127000 and going strong!

Great Car, Fun to Drive

Tenacious D, 01/28/2003
Have had no problems at all, Love the cars style, quality, handling, acceleration, and speed. No complaints!

Not something I will buy again

Summercc1, 04/06/2002
I bought a tiburon in 1998, and have had some MAJOR issues with this car like the transmition, shift lock override, and others (to many to list), hyundai is supposed to have turned around so much that I trusted there GREAT warrenty, well I learned my lesson never will I buy another one.

Hyundai takes on the imports

Marks' Tiburon, 04/04/2003
Ihave to admit, I have been happy in the past with other Hyundai models but this one really surprises me. It has been a fun, reliable, comfortable, economical and flexible car to live with. It's driving characteristics remind me of much more expensive vehicules. It has been very reliable with minimal maintenance required, and given it's lift back configuration, I am able to cary large cargo when the need arises. It is enjoybale ot drive on short trips given it's road grip yet comfortable to drive on longer trips give it's fully independent suspension.

