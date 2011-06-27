  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Responsive handling
  • spirited acceleration
  • good value.
  • Unyielding ride in R-Spec or Ultimate trim
  • cramped rear seat
  • some interior shortcomings.
List Price Range
$16,500 - $18,892
Used Genesis Coupe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe faces stiff competition, but it's still an attractively priced sport coupe with plenty of performance.

Vehicle overview

Many car buffs like to wax nostalgic about the old days, but perhaps they haven't been following the latest news. After all, there are enough exciting new sport coupes on the market to quicken any driving enthusiast's pulse. The 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe may seem like an unlikely example, but this rear-wheel-drive sports coupe now has a standard 348-horsepower V6 engine, putting it on par with pricier performance cars. Combine that impressive output with responsive handling and a modest curb weight, and you have a recipe for the kind of good clean fun that some believe to be a thing of the past.

For 2015, Hyundai has refocused the Genesis Coupe squarely on performance, with eager acceleration from the big V6 (the turbocharged four-cylinder has been discontinued) and a bone-jarring ride from the firmer suspension that underpins the R-Spec and Ultimate trim levels. The base suspension is a nice compromise, though, and the rev-matching eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters is an able substitute for the standard six-speed manual. The Genesis Coupe also adheres to Hyundai's philosophy of delivering more bang for the buck, including standard niceties like 18-inch alloy wheels, distinctive LED daytime running lights, keyless entry and ignition, automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. You also get the automaker's long warranty coverage.

The problem (at least for Hyundai, though it's a great thing for you the coupe shopper) is that the Genesis Coupe has numerous highly appealing rivals. The 2015 BMW 228i starts at around the same price as the top-of-the-line Genesis Coupe Ultimate, but the BMW offers a more prestigious image, and its 240-hp turbo-4 miraculously matches the big V6's acceleration. The compact 2015 Subaru BRZ and its 2015 Scion FR-S twin make up for their horsepower deficit with superior handling that's reminiscent of old-school sports cars. Then there's the swaggering, all-American 2015 Ford Mustang, which delivers jaw-dropping acceleration in V8-powered GT trim, with a sharper-handling turbocharged model offered as well.

Although such competitors make it harder for the Hyundai to stand out, it's always tough to argue with a genuine performance bargain. We're not sure if car buffs will be waxing nostalgic about the 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe someday, but we're positive that a test-drive would leave them pleasantly surprised.

2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe models

The 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a four-passenger sport coupe that's offered in three trim levels: base, R-Spec and Ultimate.

The base Genesis Coupe comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated outside mirrors, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry and ignition, automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, folding rear seatbacks, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a universal garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input and a USB/iPod interface.

The R-Spec adds 19-inch alloy wheels with summer tires, firmer suspension tuning, larger Brembo brakes, a limited-slip rear differential and front sport seats with more substantial side bolsters and a combination of leather and cloth trim.

Springing for the top-of-the-line Ultimate gets you those performance-oriented hardware upgrades plus xenon headlights, "aero wipers" said to perform better at higher speeds, a sunroof, rear parking sensors and a rear spoiler. Inside, the Ultimate adds illuminated door sill plates, leather upholstery and door panel trim, a power-sliding driver seat with power lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, metallic interior trim, aluminum pedals, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics, a touchscreen navigation system with real-time traffic info and a 10-speaker Infinity audio system with satellite and HD radio.

There are no factory options for the 2015 Genesis Coupe.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Genesis Coupe returns with the 3.8-liter V6 as its only engine. Other changes include standard LED running lights across the lineup, and standard keyless entry/ignition and automatic climate control for the formerly bare-bones R-Spec trim.

Performance & mpg

Power for the rear-wheel-drive 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes from a 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 348 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque. Transmission choices include a standard six-speed manual gearbox and an optional eight-speed automatic with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.

EPA fuel economy estimates are 19 mpg combined (16 city/24 highway) with the manual transmission and a nearly identical 19 mpg combined with the automatic, which delivers a slightly better 25 mpg highway rating.

In Edmunds performance testing, a 3.8 Genesis Coupe with the manual went from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, a fine time for a V6-powered sport coupe.

Safety

The 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe's list of standard safety features includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

The available Blue Link telematics system provides roadside assistance, crash response, remote access and monitoring features (speed, geo-fencing and curfew limits) for parents with teenage drivers.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 3.8 R-Spec Genesis Coupe stopped from 60 mph in 116 feet, which is rather disappointing for a performance car with summer tires.

Driving

From behind the wheel, it quickly becomes apparent that the 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe aims to entertain, with the gutsy 348-hp V6 producing both frenzied acceleration and a throaty exhaust note. While the six-speed manual gearbox might seem to be the natural choice for a sport coupe, its somewhat imprecise feel leaves us cold. The optional eight-speed automatic transmission is easy to recommend thanks to its standard paddle shifters, crisp upshifts and rewarding rev-matched downshifts.

The Genesis Coupe's standard suspension strikes a satisfactory balance between responsive handling and a livable ride quality. Moving up to the R-Spec or Ultimate's firmer suspension and larger wheels definitely ups the performance ante, but the downside is greater road noise and reduced ride comfort. That's a significant compromise, particularly given that the better-riding base Genesis Coupe is also more affordable. But there's no way around it if you want the Ultimate's exclusive interior features.

Interior

Inside, it's clear the 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe was designed for people who like to drive. This is especially true with the R-Spec and Ultimate models' front sport seats, whose larger side bolsters are designed to keep you planted during enthusiastic cornering. Visibility is excellent all around, and the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel makes it possible for drivers of all sizes to fine-tune the seating position.

As a bonus, the front seats are also comfortable enough to make the Genesis Coupe a great road trip companion. The opposite is true for the two tiny rear seats, however, with their scarce head- and legroom limiting their usefulness to transporting the occasional small child -- or serving as a cargo shelf. To be fair, most sport coupes struggle in this regard, including the rival models we've mentioned. The trunk offers an adequate 10 cubic feet of cargo space that can be expanded by folding down the rear seatbacks.

Generally speaking, the passenger cabin sports an attractive design and decent-quality materials, though a smattering of rudimentary plastics and the center stack's tacky auxiliary gauge trio remind you that this isn't a 2 Series. Most controls are clearly marked and well-placed, and the available navigation system's 7-inch touchscreen is user-friendly, if graphically underwhelming. We aren't fond of the clunky standard iPod interface, or the underwhelming sound quality from both the standard audio system and the Ultimate model's premium 10-speaker Infinity setup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

5(60%)
4(0%)
3(40%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Value
Cory,02/25/2016
3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
This is my first new purchase, and it's well worth the money. The power is fantastic, the sounds are great, and the performance is quite high, especially for the money. The gearbox is short ratio, but it doesn't drone on the highway. Clutch takes a day or two to get used to, but no problems. The shifter I replaced with a uuc unit because it rattled, and the radio I also replaced since I felt the sound quality was only ok. However, it is fantastic to drive, and I've been averaging 24 mpg COMBINED on regular gas. While the suspension is stiff, the ride is still comfortable due to the very nice sport seats. I've road tripped already with no complaints. Also, the rear seats fold down which is a huge plus. UPDATE: After one full year of ownership, I am sadly reporting that this car equipped with the manual has proven to be a lemon. This is limited to the design of the 6 speed manual. The synchronizer rings are a poor design and cause a lot of grinding shifts. The shifter design is poor too, with incessant rattling. The transmission itself has caused way too many problems to keep the car. Replaced with an Mx-5. TLDR; if you want a GenCoupe, get the automatic. I do believe that mine was a bit of bad luck, so if you get that manual, make sure you have the warranty. I think one replacement at around 60k might happen, but not as frequently as mine occurred.
Well built car with some caveats
Russell T,02/13/2019
3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
Vehicle is very solidly built but feels too heavy when accelerating. Fuel consumption is awful. Power output of the engine is delivered in a series of surges and not smooth or even predictable. The computer seems to randomly decide whether you can have full throttle or not and this hampers performance (traction control off makes no difference). Traction in wet is the worst of any car i've ever driven with stock Bridgestones. Traction control is not very good. This car absolutely needs a limited slip diff even in the base trim. Front seats are very comfy. The car corners impressively flat at speed (dry roads), but is hard to keep tracking straight ahead on freeways (lots of self steering due to road imperfections). Manual transmission is ghastly and won't let you hurry through the gears without embarrassing grinding. Gear shifter transmits vibration into interior of the car causing buzzes and rattles when in top gear. Wheel balancing is impossible, maybe due to imbalance in drive train. Exhaust sounds great. Sound system is incorrectly equalized for the car and is far too treble heavy, but can be somewhat dialed in by decreasing treble almost all the way, midrange about half the way and bass left flat - I suspect that the tweeters in front need attenuation. Dealer knows almost nothing about the car and service is an exercise in futility, even though they are polite. They wanted to remove the whole transmission to replace a rattly shift knob! In summary: while I mostly enjoyed my time with this car as it is fun and nice to look at, it was frustrating and at the end of the lease I decided not to purchase it due to the issues mentioned. It is, however, reliable and very solidly built.
Love my 2015 genesis coupe 3.8
Victor Rippe,07/22/2019
3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
I have had my car since new it has 65.000miles and its it's been extremely reliable I since day one have put fully synthetic oil every 5000 miles I also every 10000 miles clean my intake valves for carbon deposits it's very easy to do I buy a can of crc spray and spray the hole can threw the throttle body it takes 10 minutes to do.
Love my Coupe
Merrill,01/26/2018
3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
I find this car a delight to drive. It's quick, so responsive that it seems you merely have to think your commands to it, and beautiful in form and function.
See all 5 reviews of the 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
348 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover8.2%
Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Overview

The Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Genesis Coupe. Available styles include 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), and 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec is priced between $16,500 and$16,500 with odometer readings between 51742 and51742 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate is priced between $18,892 and$18,892 with odometer readings between 43746 and43746 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2015 Genesis Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,500 and mileage as low as 43746 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

Can't find a used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,845.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $7,654.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,689.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,880.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

