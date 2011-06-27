Vehicle overview

Many car buffs like to wax nostalgic about the old days, but perhaps they haven't been following the latest news. After all, there are enough exciting new sport coupes on the market to quicken any driving enthusiast's pulse. The 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe may seem like an unlikely example, but this rear-wheel-drive sports coupe now has a standard 348-horsepower V6 engine, putting it on par with pricier performance cars. Combine that impressive output with responsive handling and a modest curb weight, and you have a recipe for the kind of good clean fun that some believe to be a thing of the past.

For 2015, Hyundai has refocused the Genesis Coupe squarely on performance, with eager acceleration from the big V6 (the turbocharged four-cylinder has been discontinued) and a bone-jarring ride from the firmer suspension that underpins the R-Spec and Ultimate trim levels. The base suspension is a nice compromise, though, and the rev-matching eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters is an able substitute for the standard six-speed manual. The Genesis Coupe also adheres to Hyundai's philosophy of delivering more bang for the buck, including standard niceties like 18-inch alloy wheels, distinctive LED daytime running lights, keyless entry and ignition, automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. You also get the automaker's long warranty coverage.

The problem (at least for Hyundai, though it's a great thing for you the coupe shopper) is that the Genesis Coupe has numerous highly appealing rivals. The 2015 BMW 228i starts at around the same price as the top-of-the-line Genesis Coupe Ultimate, but the BMW offers a more prestigious image, and its 240-hp turbo-4 miraculously matches the big V6's acceleration. The compact 2015 Subaru BRZ and its 2015 Scion FR-S twin make up for their horsepower deficit with superior handling that's reminiscent of old-school sports cars. Then there's the swaggering, all-American 2015 Ford Mustang, which delivers jaw-dropping acceleration in V8-powered GT trim, with a sharper-handling turbocharged model offered as well.

Although such competitors make it harder for the Hyundai to stand out, it's always tough to argue with a genuine performance bargain. We're not sure if car buffs will be waxing nostalgic about the 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe someday, but we're positive that a test-drive would leave them pleasantly surprised.