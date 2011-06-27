Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews

Value Cory , 02/25/2016 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is my first new purchase, and it's well worth the money. The power is fantastic, the sounds are great, and the performance is quite high, especially for the money. The gearbox is short ratio, but it doesn't drone on the highway. Clutch takes a day or two to get used to, but no problems. The shifter I replaced with a uuc unit because it rattled, and the radio I also replaced since I felt the sound quality was only ok. However, it is fantastic to drive, and I've been averaging 24 mpg COMBINED on regular gas. While the suspension is stiff, the ride is still comfortable due to the very nice sport seats. I've road tripped already with no complaints. Also, the rear seats fold down which is a huge plus. UPDATE: After one full year of ownership, I am sadly reporting that this car equipped with the manual has proven to be a lemon. This is limited to the design of the 6 speed manual. The synchronizer rings are a poor design and cause a lot of grinding shifts. The shifter design is poor too, with incessant rattling. The transmission itself has caused way too many problems to keep the car. Replaced with an Mx-5. TLDR; if you want a GenCoupe, get the automatic. I do believe that mine was a bit of bad luck, so if you get that manual, make sure you have the warranty. I think one replacement at around 60k might happen, but not as frequently as mine occurred. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Well built car with some caveats Russell T , 02/13/2019 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Vehicle is very solidly built but feels too heavy when accelerating. Fuel consumption is awful. Power output of the engine is delivered in a series of surges and not smooth or even predictable. The computer seems to randomly decide whether you can have full throttle or not and this hampers performance (traction control off makes no difference). Traction in wet is the worst of any car i've ever driven with stock Bridgestones. Traction control is not very good. This car absolutely needs a limited slip diff even in the base trim. Front seats are very comfy. The car corners impressively flat at speed (dry roads), but is hard to keep tracking straight ahead on freeways (lots of self steering due to road imperfections). Manual transmission is ghastly and won't let you hurry through the gears without embarrassing grinding. Gear shifter transmits vibration into interior of the car causing buzzes and rattles when in top gear. Wheel balancing is impossible, maybe due to imbalance in drive train. Exhaust sounds great. Sound system is incorrectly equalized for the car and is far too treble heavy, but can be somewhat dialed in by decreasing treble almost all the way, midrange about half the way and bass left flat - I suspect that the tweeters in front need attenuation. Dealer knows almost nothing about the car and service is an exercise in futility, even though they are polite. They wanted to remove the whole transmission to replace a rattly shift knob! In summary: while I mostly enjoyed my time with this car as it is fun and nice to look at, it was frustrating and at the end of the lease I decided not to purchase it due to the issues mentioned. It is, however, reliable and very solidly built. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my 2015 genesis coupe 3.8 Victor Rippe , 07/22/2019 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had my car since new it has 65.000miles and its it's been extremely reliable I since day one have put fully synthetic oil every 5000 miles I also every 10000 miles clean my intake valves for carbon deposits it's very easy to do I buy a can of crc spray and spray the hole can threw the throttle body it takes 10 minutes to do. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Coupe Merrill , 01/26/2018 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I find this car a delight to drive. It's quick, so responsive that it seems you merely have to think your commands to it, and beautiful in form and function. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse