Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,597
|$17,835
|$20,048
|Clean
|$15,066
|$17,209
|$19,310
|Average
|$14,003
|$15,956
|$17,834
|Rough
|$12,941
|$14,703
|$16,358
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,665
|$15,679
|$17,668
|Clean
|$13,200
|$15,128
|$17,018
|Average
|$12,269
|$14,027
|$15,717
|Rough
|$11,338
|$12,926
|$14,416
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,008
|$14,221
|$16,399
|Clean
|$11,599
|$13,721
|$15,796
|Average
|$10,781
|$12,723
|$14,588
|Rough
|$9,963
|$11,724
|$13,381
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,652
|$17,223
|$19,757
|Clean
|$14,153
|$16,619
|$19,030
|Average
|$13,155
|$15,409
|$17,575
|Rough
|$12,156
|$14,199
|$16,121
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,464
|$14,755
|$17,011
|Clean
|$12,040
|$14,237
|$16,385
|Average
|$11,191
|$13,201
|$15,132
|Rough
|$10,341
|$12,164
|$13,880