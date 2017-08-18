Used 2015 Scion FR-S for Sale Near Me

133 listings
  2015 Scion FR-S in Black
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    59,272 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,832

    $2,059 Below Market
    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    45,968 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    48,977 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,950

    $1,025 Below Market
    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Black
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    89,358 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,991

    $568 Below Market
    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Orange
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    106,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,980

    $709 Below Market
    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Orange
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    35,618 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,500

    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Black
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    27,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,998

    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    61,253 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    38,933 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,995

    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Gray
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    58,879 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,998

    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Black
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    53,493 miles

    $19,998

    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Gray
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    40,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,500

    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    31,340 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,583

    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Gray
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    85,978 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,981

    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Orange
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    28,928 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,826

    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    68,993 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,995

    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Orange
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    58,707 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,993

    Details
  2015 Scion FR-S in Gray
    used

    2015 Scion FR-S

    85,719 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,999

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 133 listings
Drive - this is the best for 30 grand!
JWH-3RD, 08/18/2017
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
This is a true sports car by design and engineering. As the first new RWD sports coupe since the late '80s from Japan reveals a classic sports design that is an eye catcher to others on the road. It has enough power to maneuver without fear of failing on very twisty country roads. For example, I can whoosh through a curve marked 15 mph at 45 mph or more. When it comes to stopping, it stops as the brakes do not fade. I have not enjoyed a sports car like this one since I purchased a pocket rocket Eclipse back in 1993. This car has style, creature comfort, and driver confidence built in. The boxer engine is a real plus. Some argue this car needs more power but I am not convinced. Any great driver knows how to max out a well-designed car regardless of engineering limitations. To say otherwise is just plain lame. Besides, why lose fuel economy with a larger engine when the average speed out of red light is proportional to someone else's car? Forget dragster with this car. Embrace true sports car driving instead. After all, it remains stable through turns and a dragster does not, This car is all about balance and fun. UPDATE: The car is now three years old and the only maintenance required is the manufacturer's recommended regimen. UPDATE: The car remains highly reliable, eye catching to others, and sheer fun. UPDATE: The car is now three years old. The nice thing about the car is it is not commonly seen. It remains eye candy to many who see it. So, it seems new all of the time. It remains a very cool car to drive. No rattles. No squeaks.
