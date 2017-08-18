Used 2015 Scion FR-S for Sale Near Me

This is a true sports car by design and engineering. As the first new RWD sports coupe since the late '80s from Japan reveals a classic sports design that is an eye catcher to others on the road. It has enough power to maneuver without fear of failing on very twisty country roads. For example, I can whoosh through a curve marked 15 mph at 45 mph or more. When it comes to stopping, it stops as the brakes do not fade. I have not enjoyed a sports car like this one since I purchased a pocket rocket Eclipse back in 1993. This car has style, creature comfort, and driver confidence built in. The boxer engine is a real plus. Some argue this car needs more power but I am not convinced. Any great driver knows how to max out a well-designed car regardless of engineering limitations. To say otherwise is just plain lame. Besides, why lose fuel economy with a larger engine when the average speed out of red light is proportional to someone else's car? Forget dragster with this car. Embrace true sports car driving instead. After all, it remains stable through turns and a dragster does not, This car is all about balance and fun. UPDATE: The car is now three years old and the only maintenance required is the manufacturer's recommended regimen. UPDATE: The car remains highly reliable, eye catching to others, and sheer fun. UPDATE: The car is now three years old. The nice thing about the car is it is not commonly seen. It remains eye candy to many who see it. So, it seems new all of the time. It remains a very cool car to drive. No rattles. No squeaks.

