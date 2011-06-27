Vehicle overview

Chances are, you're not going to see Jeremy Clarkson blubbering over the 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe on the BBC's "Top Gear." A Genesis Coupe just doesn't have the right kind of TV smarminess, the kind of thing you get from seeing a Bugatti Veyron race against a jet fighter. But if you forget the media hype for a moment and focus on the value presented by performance cars that you can actually afford, the Genesis Coupe turns out to be, as Clarkson might say, "absolutely fabulous."

Though it shares its name with the larger Genesis luxury sedan, the Genesis Coupe is a considerably different type of car. It follows the basic formula for a high-performance coupe with its sleek styling, rear-wheel drive and a pair of small backseats. Hyundai's traditional strengths factor in, too, as the Genesis Coupe is pretty well equipped, comes with a long warranty and has an affordable price tag.

Of course, it takes more than just rear-wheel drive and a generous warranty to make a sport coupe an enticing proposition. Thankfully the Genesis Coupe has the goods to back it up. There are two engines to choose from: a 210-horsepower, turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a 306-hp normally aspirated 3.8-liter V6. With either power plant the Genesis Coupe provides some of the best handling you'll find in a sport coupe, with precise steering and plenty of cornering grip.

That said, you'll still want to check out some other choices as well. The most obvious competitors are the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, 2011 Dodge Challenger and 2011 Ford Mustang. All offer available V8 power, and the revised 2011 Mustang in particular is hugely impressive. You could also look at the premium-branded BMW 1 Series or Infiniti G37 Coupe or the 2011 Nissan 370Z. Among all these cars, though, the Hyundai is a worthy choice for a real-world performance coupe, even if you won't see it doing powerslides on "Top Gear."