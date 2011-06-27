  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Genesis Coupe
  4. Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling
  • spirited performance
  • livable ride quality
  • sporty cabin design
  • strong four-cylinder fuel economy
  • good value.
  • Cramped rear seat
  • lackluster sound system quality.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Range
$9,500 - $16,995
Used Genesis Coupe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With more power under the hood and added features, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe furthers its already favorable standing.

Vehicle overview

Since its introduction, the Hyundai Genesis Coupe has received high praise for its "bang-for-the-buck" proposition. Three years later, that bang gets bigger with the pumped-up 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

This year brings a mild styling refresh for the front end and taillights, but the big news is under the hood. The Genesis Coupe 2.0T's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine now boasts 274 horsepower -- a 30 percent increase -- while the 3.8 model's V6 jumps from 306 hp to 348 hp. A new eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters also debuts, bringing with it crisper acceleration and better fuel economy than last year's six-speed auto.

Along with powertrain changes, the Genesis Coupe also gets revised suspension tuning to better suit the extra power (while still maintaining ride comfort) and quicker-ratio steering for improved response to driver input. Inside the cabin, Hyundai has added a telescoping steering wheel and updated the center stack and gauges with a better-looking design. Hyundai's BlueLink telematics system is also new, bringing with it services that include voice text messaging, turn-by-turn navigation and monthly vehicle reporting.

Taken together, these are some pretty nice upgrades to an already capable sport coupe. In terms of acceleration and handling, the Genesis Coupe is competitive with a wide array of models. It's also a lot of fun to drive, yet still quite functional on a daily basis. And even though the Coupe is notably more expensive than it was previously, there's still a lot of value here, with plenty of features and long warranty coverage.

Of course, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe isn't the only sport coupe available. Those who favor available V8 muscle and iconic American styling will want to check out the Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang. Another interesting choice this year will be the new Scion FR-S (and related Subaru BRZ). It'll be less powerful than the Coupe, but more nimble and less expensive. Within this segment, though, the Genesis Coupe stands out for its many positive attributes and comes highly recommended.

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe models

The 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a performance coupe available in six trim levels: 2.0T, 2.0T R-Spec, 2.0T Premium, 3.8 R-Spec, 3.8 Grand Touring and 3.8 Track.

The entry-level 2.0T comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a trip computer, a leather-wrapped and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface.

The performance-oriented 2.0T R-Spec loses a few minor convenience items (such as cruise control) but adds 19-inch wheels with summer tires, Brembo brakes, a more firmly tuned suspension, a limited-slip rear differential and front seats with leather bolsters and red cloth inserts. The 2.0T Premium loses the R-Spec's mechanical upgrades but gains a sunroof, automatic climate control, a power driver seat (with power lumbar), keyless ignition/entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a navigation system, the BlueLink telematics system (with voice text messaging, turn-by-turn navigation and desktop monthly vehicle reporting that includes any vehicle recalls and scheduled maintenance reminders) and an Infinity 10-speaker premium sound system with HD radio.

The 3.8 R-Spec's standard equipment list is similar to the 2.0T R-Spec with the addition of the 3.8-liter V6 engine. The 3.8 Grand Touring is equipped much like the 2.0T Premium but adds heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, illuminated door sills, leather upholstery and heated front seats. The 3.8 Track adds xenon headlights, a rear spoiler and the R-Spec model's performance-related hardware.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe gains more power, a new eight-speed automatic transmission, a longer list of features and mildly updated exterior styling.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive Hyundai Genesis Coupe is powered by a choice of two engines.

The 2.0T models get a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 274 hp and 275 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is standard for the 2.0T and 2.0T R-Spec, while an eight-speed automatic is standard for the 2.0T Premium. The automatic is optional for the base 2.0T, but not the R-Spec. EPA estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined with the manual transmission, and 17/27/21 with the automatic.

The 3.8 models come with a 3.8-liter V6 that's good for 348 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The 3.8 R-Spec only comes with the manual, while the 3.8 Grand Touring only has the automatic. The Track can be equipped with either transmission. In Edmunds performance testing, a 3.8 Genesis Coupe with the manual went from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. Fuel economy estimates stand at 18/27/21 mpg with the manual and 16/25/19 mpg for the automatic.

Safety

The 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes standard with stability control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In Edmunds brake testing, a 3.8 R-Spec stopped from 60 mph in a short 116 feet.

Driving

On the road, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe impresses with its balanced handling, precise steering and generally likable ride quality. The firmer suspensions and high-performance tires under R-Spec and 3.8 Track models deliver even more impressive handling, though ride comfort suffers a little in the process.

Most buyers will find the spirited performance offered by the turbocharged four-cylinder engine of the 2.0T models more than enough. That said, we think the broader power band, improved acceleration and gutsy exhaust note that come with the 3.8-liter V6 will be hard for many ordinarily level-headed buyers to resist. This year's new eight-speed automatic works pretty well, though sometimes it's slow to downshift. The manual transmission's shifter has been improved from last year and is our preferred choice, though it's still not as rewarding to move through its gates as some other transmissions found in competitive models.

Interior

The cabin of the Genesis Coupe boasts an alluring mix of eye-catching contours and generally high-quality materials. The dash's swooping curves flow into the door panels, although this interesting design requires an unconventional orientation for the power window and mirror switches.

The driving position is excellent (especially with the available power seats) and offers abundant outward visibility despite the low-slung seating position. This year brings a telescoping steering wheel, which allows short and tall alike to get more comfortable behind the wheel. The controls are generally intuitive except for the standard iPod interface, and despite being an upgrade, the Infinity audio system generates only mediocre sound.

The front seats are superbly shaped for both enthusiastic driving and long-distance cruising. The rear seat, though, is strictly for kids and cargo, as the fastback roof line severely limits headroom. The 10-cubic-foot trunk is surprisingly useful, particularly with the rear seats folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

5(56%)
4(22%)
3(15%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.3
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2013 Premium 2.0T Automatic
NoWayOut,05/06/2016
2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I love my car, but it has some minor flaws common to all of them. First off the turbo waste gate does rattle but only till the car warms up, then your good. It's not loud like everyone says, just annoying if your windows are down and the radio is off and you near a wall or something. Some people are just sensitive to any noise at all. Second, don't get the Navigation, because the touchscreen sucks and always needs re-calibrated. But that does not last and you push in one place, and something else goes off. Bad design and Hyundai's warranty sucks on the interior. Don't get sold on the 100K warranty. It has a lot of holes in it. If your not the first owner, it only good to 60K not 100K. And it's powertrain only, nothing else. Other than these small things, it's a fun quick car and reliable. I have about 65k miles, and no problems yet. For the money USED, it's a great deal if you can get it around 16K, like I did. Don't buy new, they depreciate like crazy cause their a Hyundai, not a Toyota or Honda by any means for resale value. But for reliability, they do hold their own, great daily driver. Gets a lot of looks and questions on what it it, especially with the wing badge kit deleting the Hyundai logos. People can't believe its a Hyundai. Overall, I love the car, it's great for the money.
KDM power
kultureshok,12/05/2013
rarely do i ever write reviews but i was so compelled to write one for the 2013 genesis 2.0t. i see a ton of mixed reviews at least for the 2.0t. The 2.0t is an extremely fun car for 25k. Power from the 4 banger is more than adequate if you're not an enthusiast or a tuner. Car receives a ton of looks, love the fact that it's not a common car on the road yet, it gives you a sense of exclusivity. Handling is good can take corners relatively well, but by no means is it on the same level as an FRS/BRZ. i see a lot of concerns and complaints about the waste gate on the turbo rattling, my genesis has about 2500 with no issue so far (knocks on every piece of wood known to mankind) overall pleased
Love this car!
Jeff Winkler,02/09/2016
2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I can't say anything bad about the Genesis Coupe. I love this car. When I first started looking for a car to lease I was undecided about the make and model - all I knew was that I wanted something that had some power behind it and something that looked nice. I test drove several makes and models from several dealerships and never walked away thinking 'this is the car I want' until I saw and test drove the Genesis Coupe. I got behind the wheel and immediately felt comfortable. I took it out for a test drive and even though it was a 4 cylinder engine, it was fast and it felt like it had a lot more power to it than it actually has. It handled well on both city streets and the highway, it was quiet inside, the speaker system is good, the gadgets are easily accessible, it handled turns very well, and when I gunned the engine I could really feel the Turbo kick in. As soon as I got back from the test drive I sat down and worked out a lease agreement. It's been three years now and I have had zero problems (well, one minor problem that was fixed with a single 1 hr trip to the dealership) and zero complaints. I loved this car and will be sad to give it up. If I didn't need something bigger, I'd consider leasing another Genesis or buying this one outright. If I did have anything negative to say, its that the gas mileage isn't the greatest. I do mostly city driving and only average about 310 per fill up, and its an 18 gallon tank so I was paying between 45 - 65 a fill up, depending on how high the gas prices were. The mileage did improve drastically when I went on road trips and traveled mostly highway miles - then I could get well over 400 mpg. The other thing that isn't so great is the back seat space - any adult sitting back there is not going to be very comfortable (but what do you expect from a sports car) and the trunk space is pretty bad - I often could not get boxes or other larger items into the trunk and would have to put things in the back seat - but again, its a sports car, not an SUV. Overall I give this car two thumbs up and 5 stars - mostly because it is a fun car to drive, has amazing power, and after three years it still drives like new. I had only one issue with the Turbo that the dealership fixed in under an hr, and I had to bring it in for a recall, which was also fixed in about an hr, and other than that I've had no mechanical issues at all. It is a solid, fast and fun car.
Never thought I'd love a Hyundau
Ashley,05/05/2016
3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Tan Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
I wanted something sporty, reliable, and affordable. After a ton of research, everything pointed to the Genesis Coupe. I am so happy with my decision. I was comparing used FR-S, BRZ, Mini Coppers, 328i, and of course the Genesis coupe. The Genesis trumps the FRS, BRZ and Mini in power. The 328i was nice but the up keep was much more expensive than the Genesis. I've had the car for a month now, and I could not be happier with my decision. The only cons I found is that the Infinity speakers are not as nice as I'm used to, but not awful. I would also never feel comfortable putting someone in the back seat, there is just not a lot of room, but that is to be expected with a car like this. There are back up sensors but not a camera. I don't mind not having the cameras but I know a lot of people are used to having that in cars these days. Pros: The trunk space is decent for a car this little. The power is amazing and not a lot of lag when you hit the acceleration. The thing just looks so damn awesome too. I have a white exterior with black and tan interiors (tan leather seats). I constantly come outside and have people coming to my car and looking inside of it and asking me about it. They cant believe its a Hyundai. I also put on the wing badges so I'm sure that slightly confuses people.
See all 27 reviews of the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
274 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
274 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
274 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
348 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe features & specs
More about the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
More About This Model

Our favorite statistic about the Hyundai Genesis Coupe is the take rate for its six-speed manual transmission. Company officials tell us it's 30 percent for 3.8-liter coupes like this one and a healthy 25 percent for the four-cylinder turbo model.

Those are huge numbers in this era of automated clutches and paddle shifters. And it's evidence that true car guys see the Genesis Coupe for what it really is — the most interesting car that Hyundai makes. Whereas every other model in the lineup feels like a calculated move in a chess game with Honda and Toyota, this rear-wheel-drive coupe can only be some long-suffering engineer's labor of love.

For 2013, it's even better thanks to a new direct-injected version of the 3.8-liter V6, not to mention revised styling and better interior materials. Of course, the upgrades come at a price, and in this case Hyundai has bumped the base R-Spec by $2,000. Now we have to decide if Hyundai's muscle coupe is still worth driving when it's not the deal of the century.

Where's the Money Going?
The first thing you notice about the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is the updated styling. We're not sure it's an improvement. This coupe was gorgeous before, and although it still has a nice tail, the front end comes at you like an overly aggressive manatee. Actually, make that an overly aggressive manatee with fake hood vents.

Fortunately, you're not just paying extra for these unnecessary details, as Hyundai has added direct injection to the north-south version of its 3.8-liter Lambda V6. Compression increases to 11.5:1, up from 10.4:1 on last year's car. When you fuel it up with 91 octane, it's rated at 348 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 295 pound-feet of torque at 5,300 rpm versus 306 hp at 6,300 and 266 lb-ft at 4,700 on the port-injected version.

Along with Infiniti's IPL G Coupe, this Hyundai now ranks as the second most powerful six-cylinder, rear-wheel-drive coupe in its class, slipping in just behind Nissan's 350-hp Nismo 370Z. Other key rivals are the regular-strength Infiniti G37 (330 hp), the V6 Chevrolet Camaro (323 hp) and the V6 Mustang (305 hp). The Genesis Coupe has the most torque; the Mustang has the next most grunt with 280 lb-ft.

Good Noises
It's no good winning the horsepower race if you don't flaunt it, so Hyundai engineers have fitted the 3.8-liter V6 with a sound resonator tube (à la the honkus in the Mustang GT) that channels various intake frequencies to the cabin.

It's highly effective, as the engine starts sounding really angry when you hit 4,500 rpm, which is also when you really feel its midrange punch. In these moments, its personality feels very different from last year's V6 — it's intense, almost brutal, while the port-injected V6 was relaxed and not far removed from the Sedona minivan.

A Better Manual
A six-speed manual transmission is mandatory on the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec, which at $29,625 is the least expensive of the V6 models (a 274-hp, turbocharged and direct-injected 2.0-liter four-cylinder is the base engine on 2013 Genesis Coupes). A new eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters is standard on the 3.8 Grand Touring, which offers comforts like leather upholstery and a sunroof, along with a more relaxed suspension calibration and smaller (18-inch) wheels. The top Track model combines those extra amenities, plus HID headlights, with the R-Spec's torsen limited-slip differential, firmer suspension, 19-inch wheels and Brembo brake kit, and allows access to either transmission.

Shifting the six-speed was not that enjoyable on earlier Genesis Coupes, but Hyundai has made various adjustments to reduce shift effort and improve clutch take-up in this refresh. In addition, the gearbox now connects to the driveshaft via a stiffer bolt-type coupling, which helps address one of our main complaints about this car — drivetrain lash. Gearing is the same as last year, but the final drive is snappier at 3.73 versus 3.54 previously.

Although we still wish the shifter offered a more positive feel through the gates, there's little doubt this is a better manual than before and the clutch engages progressively enough that you're not pulling your hair out in heavy traffic.

Fuel economy edges up slightly for 2013, as our R-Spec coupe earns an 18 city/27 highway/21 combined mpg rating from the EPA — up from 17/26/20 for 2012. We averaged 18.2 mpg over 188 miles — the only driving we could complete before our deadline. Of course, you'd get better mpg with the automatic (18 city/28 highway/22 combined), but you wouldn't have as much fun.

So How Fast Is It?
After ripping off more than a few heel-and-toe downshifts on Glendora Mountain Road (GMR), we arrive at our test track, where the 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 R-Spec hits 60 mph in 5.3 seconds (or 5.0 seconds with 1 foot of rollout like on a drag strip) and completes the quarter-mile in 13.6 seconds at 104.1 mph.

Compare that to the last 3.8 R-Spec Coupe we tested, which ran a 5.9-second 0-60 (5.6 seconds with rollout) and a 14.3-second quarter-mile at 98.0 mph and cost $2 grand less.

Our 3.8 Genesis Coupe is also quicker than the V6 Mustang, which does zero to 60 in 5.6 seconds on its way to a 13.9-second quarter-mile at 101.2 mph, as well as the G37 coupe (5.7 seconds zero to 60, 13.9-second quarter-mile at 101.4 mph) and the IPL G coupe (5.8 seconds zero to 60, 14.0-second quarter-mile at 102.1 mph). And it's right in line with our long-term 370Z (5.3 seconds zero to 60, 13.6-second quarter-mile at 103.2 mph) and the Genesis 5.0 R-Spec sedan (5.3 seconds to 60, 13.5 at 105.2 mph).

Yet our 2013 3.8 R-Spec tester probably would have been even quicker if it weren't for the drivetrain protection measure that Hyundai continues to program into all manual-shift Genesis Coupes. Upshift at the marked 6,750-rpm redline and you get a momentary cut in power in the next gear. As in the past, the tachometer seems to lag behind the actual engine speed, so upshifting just before the redline will sometimes still trigger the power reduction. You can drive around this, but it's certainly an annoyance, and more demanding drivers won't put up with it.

Still Fun Through Turns
Redline upshifts aren't really necessary on GMR, and here we remember why we like V6-equipped Genesis Coupes. Our 3.8 R-Spec is too big to attack the really tight corners, but to Hyundai's credit, it's a rear-drive car for people who really want a rear-drive car. You can change its attitude with the throttle, and there's enough steering feel to give you confidence in what you're doing.

The steering ratio is quicker for 2013 (13.8:1 vs. 14.9 previously), and the engineers have dialed back the front spring rates slightly on R-Spec and Track models. In combination with the previous rear spring rates, this tweak produces less understeer and better overall balance, according to David Dutko, senior engineer for ride and handling. New front dampers have been specified to improve the ride over smaller impacts.

And while the ride can still be a little busy on Southern California freeways, it's acceptable for a car with 19-inch wheels and 225/40R19 front and 245/40R19 rear Bridgestone Potenza RE050A summer tires and compliant enough for commuting. The brakes on our 2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 R-Spec are also carryover hardware. The pedal is still a little soft for our taste on Glendora Mountain, but the car stops predictably.

During instrumented testing, our coupe cut between the slalom cones at 67.4 mph and circled the skid pad at 0.89g. That's not quite as good as the 2011 3.8 R-Spec Coupe we tested, which slalomed at 68.1 mph and managed 0.91g on the skid pad. The V6 Mustang performed similarly — 68.6 mph and 0.90, respectively.

Our 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe stopped from 60 mph in 116 feet, again approaching the 2011 3.8 R-Spec (111 feet) but not as short as the Mustang (103 feet).

Worthwhile Upgrades Inside
Although the entry-level R-Spec is meant to be sort of a car-guy special, a bare-bones starting point for someone wanting to modify a Genesis Coupe for track use, it really doesn't feel stripped down on the inside. The seats have sufficient lateral bolstering for GMR, yet aren't so confining you can't commute in them. We also like the telescoping steering wheel Hyundai has added for 2013, as it makes it much easier to find a good driving position.

We're used to mediocre materials quality in rear-drive coupes under $40K, but Hyundai has made some improvements in this department, too. The plasticky metallic trim that once covered the center stack is gone, and we get a couple more dials for radio tuning and fan speed adjustment.

The dash trim is new and soft and actually has some stitching on it for a more upscale look. More importantly, every place we typically rest our arms (the center console, the door panel cut-outs) has feel-good vinyl trim on it — not something we can say about the other interiors in this class.

One thing that hasn't changed in this midcycle refresh is the rear seat: Due to the angle of the rear glass, it's still ridiculously tight on headroom.

Bargains Don't Last Forever
A $2,000 price increase is no small thing in this price range, but the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec is certainly the best Genesis Coupe to date. It's quick, it sounds wonderful, it handles well, it's comfortable enough to drive every day, and in time we'll get used to the fake hood vents (maybe).

However, there's no denying that we could get into a V6-equipped Mustang or Camaro for less money. Their engines aren't nearly as potent or sweet-sounding, but if you just want a rear-drive coupe with respectable acceleration, they'll fill the bill.

On the flip side, a couple grand more would get us into a much quicker Mustang GT or a more focused 370Z.

You have to want the Genesis Coupe on its own merits this time around — not for its rock-bottom price tag. And while we could easily see ourselves going out one day and buying a 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec, the next day we might wish we'd spent the extra dough on a 5.0 Mustang.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation, which originally appeared on insideline.com.

Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Overview

The Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Genesis Coupe. Available styles include 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Black Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Tan Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A), and 2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T is priced between $9,500 and$9,500 with odometer readings between 133492 and133492 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium is priced between $14,999 and$14,999 with odometer readings between 42142 and42142 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring is priced between $16,995 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 37536 and37536 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2013 Genesis Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,500 and mileage as low as 37536 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

Can't find a used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,629.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,983.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,252.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,826.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Genesis Coupe lease specials

Related Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles