2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Sharp handling
- spirited performance
- livable ride quality
- sporty cabin design
- strong four-cylinder fuel economy
- good value.
- Cramped rear seat
- lackluster sound system quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With more power under the hood and added features, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe furthers its already favorable standing.
Vehicle overview
Since its introduction, the Hyundai Genesis Coupe has received high praise for its "bang-for-the-buck" proposition. Three years later, that bang gets bigger with the pumped-up 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe.
This year brings a mild styling refresh for the front end and taillights, but the big news is under the hood. The Genesis Coupe 2.0T's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine now boasts 274 horsepower -- a 30 percent increase -- while the 3.8 model's V6 jumps from 306 hp to 348 hp. A new eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters also debuts, bringing with it crisper acceleration and better fuel economy than last year's six-speed auto.
Along with powertrain changes, the Genesis Coupe also gets revised suspension tuning to better suit the extra power (while still maintaining ride comfort) and quicker-ratio steering for improved response to driver input. Inside the cabin, Hyundai has added a telescoping steering wheel and updated the center stack and gauges with a better-looking design. Hyundai's BlueLink telematics system is also new, bringing with it services that include voice text messaging, turn-by-turn navigation and monthly vehicle reporting.
Taken together, these are some pretty nice upgrades to an already capable sport coupe. In terms of acceleration and handling, the Genesis Coupe is competitive with a wide array of models. It's also a lot of fun to drive, yet still quite functional on a daily basis. And even though the Coupe is notably more expensive than it was previously, there's still a lot of value here, with plenty of features and long warranty coverage.
Of course, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe isn't the only sport coupe available. Those who favor available V8 muscle and iconic American styling will want to check out the Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang. Another interesting choice this year will be the new Scion FR-S (and related Subaru BRZ). It'll be less powerful than the Coupe, but more nimble and less expensive. Within this segment, though, the Genesis Coupe stands out for its many positive attributes and comes highly recommended.
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe models
The 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a performance coupe available in six trim levels: 2.0T, 2.0T R-Spec, 2.0T Premium, 3.8 R-Spec, 3.8 Grand Touring and 3.8 Track.
The entry-level 2.0T comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a trip computer, a leather-wrapped and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface.
The performance-oriented 2.0T R-Spec loses a few minor convenience items (such as cruise control) but adds 19-inch wheels with summer tires, Brembo brakes, a more firmly tuned suspension, a limited-slip rear differential and front seats with leather bolsters and red cloth inserts. The 2.0T Premium loses the R-Spec's mechanical upgrades but gains a sunroof, automatic climate control, a power driver seat (with power lumbar), keyless ignition/entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a navigation system, the BlueLink telematics system (with voice text messaging, turn-by-turn navigation and desktop monthly vehicle reporting that includes any vehicle recalls and scheduled maintenance reminders) and an Infinity 10-speaker premium sound system with HD radio.
The 3.8 R-Spec's standard equipment list is similar to the 2.0T R-Spec with the addition of the 3.8-liter V6 engine. The 3.8 Grand Touring is equipped much like the 2.0T Premium but adds heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, illuminated door sills, leather upholstery and heated front seats. The 3.8 Track adds xenon headlights, a rear spoiler and the R-Spec model's performance-related hardware.
2013 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The rear-wheel-drive Hyundai Genesis Coupe is powered by a choice of two engines.
The 2.0T models get a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 274 hp and 275 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is standard for the 2.0T and 2.0T R-Spec, while an eight-speed automatic is standard for the 2.0T Premium. The automatic is optional for the base 2.0T, but not the R-Spec. EPA estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined with the manual transmission, and 17/27/21 with the automatic.
The 3.8 models come with a 3.8-liter V6 that's good for 348 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The 3.8 R-Spec only comes with the manual, while the 3.8 Grand Touring only has the automatic. The Track can be equipped with either transmission. In Edmunds performance testing, a 3.8 Genesis Coupe with the manual went from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. Fuel economy estimates stand at 18/27/21 mpg with the manual and 16/25/19 mpg for the automatic.
Safety
The 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes standard with stability control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In Edmunds brake testing, a 3.8 R-Spec stopped from 60 mph in a short 116 feet.
Driving
On the road, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe impresses with its balanced handling, precise steering and generally likable ride quality. The firmer suspensions and high-performance tires under R-Spec and 3.8 Track models deliver even more impressive handling, though ride comfort suffers a little in the process.
Most buyers will find the spirited performance offered by the turbocharged four-cylinder engine of the 2.0T models more than enough. That said, we think the broader power band, improved acceleration and gutsy exhaust note that come with the 3.8-liter V6 will be hard for many ordinarily level-headed buyers to resist. This year's new eight-speed automatic works pretty well, though sometimes it's slow to downshift. The manual transmission's shifter has been improved from last year and is our preferred choice, though it's still not as rewarding to move through its gates as some other transmissions found in competitive models.
Interior
The cabin of the Genesis Coupe boasts an alluring mix of eye-catching contours and generally high-quality materials. The dash's swooping curves flow into the door panels, although this interesting design requires an unconventional orientation for the power window and mirror switches.
The driving position is excellent (especially with the available power seats) and offers abundant outward visibility despite the low-slung seating position. This year brings a telescoping steering wheel, which allows short and tall alike to get more comfortable behind the wheel. The controls are generally intuitive except for the standard iPod interface, and despite being an upgrade, the Infinity audio system generates only mediocre sound.
The front seats are superbly shaped for both enthusiastic driving and long-distance cruising. The rear seat, though, is strictly for kids and cargo, as the fastback roof line severely limits headroom. The 10-cubic-foot trunk is surprisingly useful, particularly with the rear seats folded down.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
