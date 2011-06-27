I have had this car for 8 months and have taken it from 140k miles to 158k miles in that time frame. Initially I was nervous about buying a turbo'd Hyundai with a lot of miles, But I went through with it because the car was in immaculate shape and ran like a top. So far the car has been a great value it has not given me one issue and shows no sign of giving me one. The car feels incredibly well built to me, I feel that this car is very underrated. Now for what you really want to know about, the performance. The performance is a blast. Hyundai engineered this car with performance in mind and it shows. It is not a straight line speed car. The best time to have with this car is on a windy hwy hugging corners while spooling out the turbo, or on a country back road punching the throttle around sharp corners. One interesting thing is the when your start driving it aggressively the car completely changes attitude and the car just seems to take abuse really well. The car takes abuse very well, and that alone tells me that it was engineered for performance which is more than other companies actually do for "Performance" cars. In a practicability sense the back seats are horrible for anyone over 5'5" but at 6'2" I have no issue with head space. It is a little snug and was a bit odd when I first bought it but I got use to it. The seats are snug, foot space is just right, visibility is no issue. I love the interior and the blue lights, but the gps is sort of dumb in the sense that it reminds you of turns just before they come up and the routes are rarely the fastest (but you can choose between three routes it calculates). I have only driven in the snow a few times here in Ohio and it did well. Overall I recommend if you're in the market for something like this because due to Hyundai's old reputation this car is cheap with some miles on it and comes with an incredible value. I hope I helped, I'm actually keeping this car and not trading it in when I'm finished with it.

Read more