  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Genesis Coupe
  4. Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling
  • spirited performance
  • livable ride quality
  • sporty cabin design
  • strong four-cylinder fuel economy
  • good value.
  • Cramped rear seat
  • lackluster sound system quality
  • no telescoping steering wheel.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price
$10,495
Used Genesis Coupe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe bundles excellent rear-wheel-drive driving dynamics with brisk performance into an attractive package.

Vehicle overview

If you are playing a word association game and say "sport coupe," it's unlikely someone is going to shout out "Hyundai!" Yet one of the best such cars on the market is indeed the 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe, an overlooked but nevertheless impressive two-door for savvy buyers with an eye for both well-rounded performance and good value.

Although it shares its basic structure with the larger and more upscale Genesis sedan, this performance-oriented coupe is smaller and designed to offer significantly sharper handling. In other words, it's a completely different type of animal. With its rear-wheel-drive layout and choice of two engines, including a 306-horsepower 3.8-liter V6, the Genesis Coupe is guaranteed to provide a fun time on a winding road. Plus, its list of available features, lengthy warranty and reasonable price make this Hyundai a smart buy even if you're just looking for an inexpensive coupe.

Frankly the Genesis Coupe is more in keeping with the new wave of American muscle cars than the sedan with which it shares its name. The Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang are also reasonably priced two-doors that provide an awful lot of fun. If handling precision and modern design is more important to you than available V8 power and 1960s nostalgia, the Genesis will actually be the more appealing car. In its pricier V6 guise, this Hyundai is also a solid alternative to the BMW 1 Series and Infiniti G Coupe.

The fact that the 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is in the same discussion as any of the above cars should show how highly we think of it. Even if it's not the first sport coupe that comes to mind, it's definitely worth thinking about.

2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe models

The 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a performance coupe available in six trim levels: 2.0T, 2.0T R-Spec, 2.0T Premium, 3.8 R-Spec, 3.8 Grand Touring and 3.8 Track.

The entry-level 2.0T comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, cruise control, full power accessories, a trip computer, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface.

The performance-oriented 2.0T R-Spec loses a few minor convenience items (such as cruise control) but adds 19-inch wheels with summer tires, Brembo brakes, a more firmly tuned suspension and a limited-slip rear differential, plus front seats with leather bolsters and red cloth inserts. The 2.0T Premium loses the R-Spec's mechanical upgrades but gains a sunroof, automatic climate control, a power driver seat, keyless ignition/entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a navigation system and an Infinity 10-speaker premium sound system.

The 3.8 R-Spec's standard equipment list is similar to the 2.0T R-Spec with the addition of the 3.8-liter V6 engine. The 3.8 Grand Touring is equipped much like the 2.0T Premium but adds heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery and heated front seats. The 3.8 Track adds xenon headlights, a rear spoiler and the R-Spec model's performance-related hardware.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe returns unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive Hyundai Genesis Coupe is powered by a choice of two engines.

The 2.0T models get a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 210 hp and 223 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is standard, while a five-speed automatic is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped 2.0T went from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds. EPA estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined with the manual transmission, and 20/30/23 with the automatic.

The 3.8 models come with a 3.8-liter V6 that's good for 306 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is standard and a six-speed automatic is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, a 3.8 Genesis Coupe with the manual went from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. Fuel economy estimates stand at 17/26/20 mpg with the manual and 17/27/20 mpg for the automatic.

Safety

The 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes standard with stability control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In Edmunds brake testing, both a 2.0T and 3.8 Track stopped from 60 mph in an impressively short 111 feet.

Driving

From behind the steering wheel, the 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe impresses with its solid handling, precise steering and generally likable ride quality. The firmer suspensions and high-performance tires under R-Spec and 3.8 Track models deliver even more impressive handling, though ride comfort suffers in the process.

Most buyers will find the levels of performance offered by the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine to provide plenty of fun. That said, we think the rush of acceleration and gutsy exhaust note that come with the 3.8-liter V6 will be hard for many ordinarily level-headed buyers to resist.

Interior

The cabin of the Genesis Coupe boasts an alluring mix of eye-catching contours and generally high-quality materials. The dash's swooping curves flow into the door panels, although this interesting design requires an unconventional orientation for the power window and mirror switches.

The driving position is excellent (especially with the available power seats) and offers abundant outward visibility despite the low-slung seating position. However, the lack of a telescoping steering wheel means that a driver with shorter legs might find the wheel uncomfortably close to their chest. The controls are generally intuitive except for the standard iPod interface, and despite being an upgrade, the Infinity audio system generates only mediocre sound.

The front seats are superbly shaped for both enthusiastic driving and long-distance cruising. The rear seat, though, is strictly for kids and cargo. The 10-cubic-foot trunk is surprisingly useful, particularly with the rear seats folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

5(54%)
4(31%)
3(15%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Everything I Thought It Would Be, But...
southerngent63,12/13/2011
Let me begin by saying that this is one of my favorite cars. I've owned 14 over 30+ years so I have a good personal database. It is lightning fast, especially in "manual mode". There's the slightest lag at launch in full automatic but if you're racing you're going to be using the paddle shifters anyway. (I don't race, but I do love one particular freeway on ramp.) It might not be a work of art, per se, but the design lets you know up front that this is a fun car. The interior is about as comfortable as you might imagine a sport-tuned suspension would allow, which is to say not overly. Everything is well laid-out, easy to use and unobtrusive. Overall, I love it. But keep reading...
Genesis Coupe is an absolute blast!
jonbarraudi,08/24/2011
I have the GT which brings all the gizmos that make driving an enjoyable event and V6 engine that pulls all the gizmos along with you from 0-60 in 5.7 (on average). The interior is well put together and offers a lot of soft touch buttons that make you feel like you should be paying more for the car. The exterior is fantastic, lots of looks because no common person (people that are not that into cars) could recognize. The car feels light and confident when steering across corners. But as far as reliability goes, I hope for the best. In conclusion, this car has really blown my expectations away and has somewhat changed my perception of the auto car company known as Hyundai.
Best Car I have ever owned!!!!!!!!!!
cbarron721,06/14/2012
The car is blast to drive and is the first vehicle to ever replace the thrill of the ninja ZX6R. The turbo feels smooth and kicks in hard. The only two areas where I would say need to be improved (they seem to be on the 2013) is the quality of the interior and the performance. I gave both of those a 4 because the interior is nice but does leave something to be desired and the performance is great but they really should have used a larger intercooler and could have tuned it better. I have owned this car since new in February 2012, I bought the 2012 because the 2013 front end just does not do it for me, and the 2012 is more mod friendly. I have already switched to a single exhaust and SRI
A Well Built Car
ChadJT,02/22/2017
2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A)
I have had this car for 8 months and have taken it from 140k miles to 158k miles in that time frame. Initially I was nervous about buying a turbo'd Hyundai with a lot of miles, But I went through with it because the car was in immaculate shape and ran like a top. So far the car has been a great value it has not given me one issue and shows no sign of giving me one. The car feels incredibly well built to me, I feel that this car is very underrated. Now for what you really want to know about, the performance. The performance is a blast. Hyundai engineered this car with performance in mind and it shows. It is not a straight line speed car. The best time to have with this car is on a windy hwy hugging corners while spooling out the turbo, or on a country back road punching the throttle around sharp corners. One interesting thing is the when your start driving it aggressively the car completely changes attitude and the car just seems to take abuse really well. The car takes abuse very well, and that alone tells me that it was engineered for performance which is more than other companies actually do for "Performance" cars. In a practicability sense the back seats are horrible for anyone over 5'5" but at 6'2" I have no issue with head space. It is a little snug and was a bit odd when I first bought it but I got use to it. The seats are snug, foot space is just right, visibility is no issue. I love the interior and the blue lights, but the gps is sort of dumb in the sense that it reminds you of turns just before they come up and the routes are rarely the fastest (but you can choose between three routes it calculates). I have only driven in the snow a few times here in Ohio and it did well. Overall I recommend if you're in the market for something like this because due to Hyundai's old reputation this car is cheap with some miles on it and comes with an incredible value. I hope I helped, I'm actually keeping this car and not trading it in when I'm finished with it.
See all 13 reviews of the 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
306 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
306 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover8.2%
More about the 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Overview

The Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Genesis Coupe. Available styles include 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A), 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A), 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A), 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Brown Leather (3.8L 6cyl 6A), 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Black Leather (3.8L 6cyl 6A), 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T is priced between $10,495 and$10,495 with odometer readings between 80988 and80988 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2012 Genesis Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,495 and mileage as low as 80988 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

Can't find a used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,683.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,179.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,337.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,608.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Genesis Coupe lease specials

Related Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles