Used 2015 Subaru BRZ for Sale Near Me
80 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 58,215 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,499$910 Below Market
- 87,897 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
- 9,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995
- 46,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,998
- 35,406 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,877
- 23,319 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
- 59,361 miles
$18,500
- 64,508 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,999
- Not Provided1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,000$1,758 Below Market
- 73,498 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,495$812 Below Market
- 29,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,732
- 37,524 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,290
- 92,153 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995$768 Below Market
- 27,257 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,750
- 49,106 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,490
- 51,592 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,500
- 78,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,880
- 13,933 miles
$19,775
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru BRZ searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru BRZ
Read recent reviews for the Subaru BRZ
See all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.34 Reviews
Dearbo21,03/26/2018
Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
Once I got used to the rear wheel drive, this car could really hug corners. The gear shifts were perfect. I loved that the dash didn't have a lot of extra information. It was simple and basic, all information available in one place (i.e., one clock, 1 speedometer, etc). After coming out of a car with overwhelming amounts of useless information in the dash, the red lights and simplicity were welcome. Also it had every extra thing I wanted, heated seats, soft leather, bluetooth, adjustable headlights, option to see outside temp, mpg, etc. Tight gears and steering, perfect handling. I will say that I test drove the automatic and would not have bought that car. All the difference was in having the manual. The back seats are all for show, they don't hold anything more than the 40 lb dogs with the back laid down. I got weathertech mats for front and back and they fit perfectly.
