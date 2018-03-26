Used 2015 Subaru BRZ for Sale Near Me

80 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
BRZ Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  • 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited in Silver
    used

    2015 Subaru BRZ Limited

    58,215 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,499

    $910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2015 Subaru BRZ Limited

    87,897 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru BRZ Series.Blue in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Subaru BRZ Series.Blue

    9,987 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited in White
    used

    2015 Subaru BRZ Limited

    46,029 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited in Silver
    used

    2015 Subaru BRZ Limited

    35,406 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,877

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited in White
    used

    2015 Subaru BRZ Limited

    23,319 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2015 Subaru BRZ Limited

    59,361 miles

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Subaru BRZ Limited

    64,508 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited in White
    used

    2016 Subaru BRZ Limited

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,000

    $1,758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Limited in Silver
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Limited

    73,498 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,495

    $812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Premium in Gray
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Premium

    29,840 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,732

    Details
  • 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Subaru BRZ Limited

    37,524 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,290

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Limited in Red
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Limited

    92,153 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Limited in White
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Limited

    27,257 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,750

    Details
  • 2016 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2016 Subaru BRZ Limited

    49,106 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,490

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Limited in White
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Limited

    51,592 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Premium in Red
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Premium

    78,205 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,880

    Details
  • 2014 Subaru BRZ Limited in Gray
    used

    2014 Subaru BRZ Limited

    13,933 miles

    $19,775

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru BRZ searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru BRZ
  4. Used 2015 Subaru BRZ

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru BRZ

Read recent reviews for the Subaru BRZ
Overall Consumer Rating
4.34 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (25%)
  • 4
    (75%)
Most fun car I've ever had
Dearbo21,03/26/2018
Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
Once I got used to the rear wheel drive, this car could really hug corners. The gear shifts were perfect. I loved that the dash didn't have a lot of extra information. It was simple and basic, all information available in one place (i.e., one clock, 1 speedometer, etc). After coming out of a car with overwhelming amounts of useless information in the dash, the red lights and simplicity were welcome. Also it had every extra thing I wanted, heated seats, soft leather, bluetooth, adjustable headlights, option to see outside temp, mpg, etc. Tight gears and steering, perfect handling. I will say that I test drove the automatic and would not have bought that car. All the difference was in having the manual. The back seats are all for show, they don't hold anything more than the 40 lb dogs with the back laid down. I got weathertech mats for front and back and they fit perfectly.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
BRZ
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru BRZ info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings