Used 2015 Subaru BRZ for Sale Near Me

Navigation System Popular Package #1A Black Cargo Tray Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Base Model Black; Alcantara Upholstery W/Leather Bolsters Crystal White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Subaru BRZ? This is it. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Subaru BRZ Limited is the one! More information about the 2015 Subaru BRZ: The BRZ was entirely new, designed and engineered from the ground up for performance. With pricing that starts at $25,695, the BRZ is one of the best performance deals for weekend racers or anyone who judges performance cars by how well they tackle the corners. In this way, the BRZ delivers the kind of performance bargain enthusiasts crave. It also makes plenty of sense for daily driving, with enough features to make commuters happy, plus EPA highway estimates of up to 34 mpg. This model sets itself apart with strong feature set, classic sports-car look and feel, navigation is standard, rev-happy engine, quick, responsive steering, and Superb, balanced handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Subaru BRZ Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF1ZCAC17F9603630

Stock: F9603630

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020