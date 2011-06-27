So let's start with the entertainment, just to get the only bad part out of the way, it doesn't have an infotainment system, just a basic radio cd aux ipod Bluetooth system which is usually part for the course for a baseline model but I really feel like hyundai could have spent a few more dollars and put in a screen even if it didn't have navigation (which I don't prefer to have built in anyways) because there are many ways to get your phone screen to show up on those regardless of whether the screen supports it or not. The Bluetooth uses the older a2dp profile for music which is fine for the average user, but someone who leads more towards the audiophile end of the spectrum will definitely be able to hear the degradation at the high end from the compression. I just use the aux now to get the best sound from my phone, which the stock audio system actually sounds pretty good, it's factory amped so it's got a fair amount of bump out of the existing speakers. Adequate for every day listening but I will say if you're into car audio this is not the car for you, of course you can cram a 12 in the back with an amp, and you could fit a double din in up front, but you really shouldn't this isn't the car for that. Performance is stellar, acceleration is great whether you're starting from 0 or 60 it's very responsive but this car does not throw you back in your seat it's fairly heavy at 3500 pounds and the shocks are very good, so it's a very comfortable ride even when accelerating. Enthusiasts may be a bit turned off by that as my brother who's been a sports car enthusiast all his life felt underwhelmed by the perceived acceleration, but conceded that it's deceptively quick when driving it himself. It's very easy to find yourself driving along at 90+ mph on Texas highways without even realizing it because the ride is butter smooth. The engine compartment is actually pretty accessible and if you plan to mod the car this is a great one for you there is a HUGE online community dedicated to genesis coupes and modding them and have lots of information to provide to everyone. Overall I'm very satisfied with the car and plan to keep at for a long time especially considering that I bought the hyundai extended warranty from the dealership, 10 years 100,000 miles for the entire car, not just the powertrain, what a deal at 1300 bucks.

