Consumer Rating
(4)
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Adept handling
  • spirited acceleration
  • good value.
  • Cramped rear seat
  • lackluster audio systems.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe faces stiff competition, but it's still an attractively priced sport coupe with plenty of performance.

Vehicle overview

Oftentimes when you're shopping for a sport coupe, you'll zero in on one car that seems to get it all right, whether it's performance, styling or pricing. But just on the horizon are compelling new rivals that you could end up liking even more. So what to do? This could very well be your dilemma when looking at the 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

To its credit, Hyundai is doing its best to keep its aging Genesis Coupe fresh. Last year, we lauded Hyundai for making numerous improvements, including fresh styling and serious power upgrades for both engines. And true enough, the Genesis Coupe really does have a lot to offer. Right out of the box, the base 2.0T version gives you 274 horses, while the 3.8 models crank it up to a formidable 348. As expected from Hyundai, features are plentiful for the price, including a welcome rev-matching feature this year for automatic-transmission models. Less expected is the Genesis Coupe's handling prowess, which has established Hyundai as a legitimate performance-car player. That's a pretty impressive resumé for an affordable Korean two-door.

But is it enough? One new entry for this model year is the 2014 BMW 2 Series. It isn't a direct alternative, but the base four-cylinder 228i costs about as much as the top-of-the-line Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate and is a more refined and prestigious car. You've also got the 2014 Scion FR-S and related Subaru BRZ, which lack the Hyundai's power but compensate with superior handling precision. Or, there are always the V8 performance coupes from Detroit, which offer superior acceleration. And hot upcoming models like the impressively redesigned 2015 Ford Mustang and 2015 Subaru WRX and WRX STI sedans will make your decision even harder.

Nonetheless, we feel the 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe still merits consideration, particularly if value is a top priority. There's something to be said for buying a fully developed car near the end of its run, and if that's your thinking, there has never been a better time to give the fun-loving Genesis Coupe a shot.

2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe models

The 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a performance coupe available in six trim levels: 2.0T, 2.0T R-Spec, 2.0T Premium, 3.8 R-Spec, 3.8 Grand Touring and 3.8 Ultimate.

The entry-level 2.0T comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, LED taillights, heated exterior mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic climate control, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input and a USB/iPod interface.

The aggressive 2.0T R-Spec sacrifices a few luxuries (including keyless entry/ignition and automatic climate control), but it adds 19-inch wheels with summer tires, Brembo brakes, firmer suspension tuning, a limited-slip rear differential and sport front seats with black leather bolsters and black cloth inserts.

The 2.0T Premium loses the R-Spec's mechanical upgrades but regains all of the base 2.0T's standard features while adding a sunroof, rear parking sensors, a power-sliding driver seat with power lumbar, the BlueLink telematics system (with voice text messaging, turn-by-turn navigation and monthly vehicle reports), a 7-inch touchscreen navigation system and a 10-speaker Infinity audio system with HD radio.

The 3.8 R-Spec is equipped similarly to the 2.0T R-Spec with the addition of the 3.8-liter V6 engine. The 3.8 Grand Touring starts with the 2.0T Premium's features and adds illuminated door sills, leather upholstery and heated front seats. The 3.8 Ultimate tacks on a rear spoiler, auto-leveling xenon headlights, "aero wipers" that Hyundai claims are more effective at higher speeds, a rear spoiler and the R-Spec's performance-related hardware.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Genesis Coupe gets some additional standard features, including foglights, heated outside mirrors, keyless ignition and entry and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The automatic transmission now matches revs on downshifts, while all manual-transmission models receive standard hill-start assist. Also, the 2.0T engine gets an intake resonator for enhanced sound, and the 3.8 Track trim level has been replaced by the 3.8 Ultimate.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is equipped with rear-wheel drive and a choice of two engines. The 2.0T models feature a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder that generates 274 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic with shift paddles is mandatory on the base 2.0T and 2.0T Premium, while the 2.0T R-Spec comes only with a six-speed manual. The EPA's estimated fuel economy stands at 21 mpg combined (17 mpg city/27 mpg highway) for the automatic and 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/27 mpg highway) for the manual.

The 3.8 models feature a 3.8-liter V6 engine that cranks out 348 hp and 295 lb-ft. The 3.8 R-Spec is manual-only, while the 3.8 Grand Touring gets the eight-speed automatic. The 3.8 Ultimate offers both. In Edmunds performance testing, a 3.8 Genesis Coupe with the manual went from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. That's a respectable time, though V8-powered coupes such as the Camaro and Mustang are quicker still. At the pump, you're looking at 19 mpg combined (16 city/25 highway) with the automatic and a similar 19 mpg combined (16 city/24 highway) with the manual.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe include stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

The available BlueLink telematics system provides roadside assistance, crash response, remote access and monitoring features for parents with teenage drivers (speed, geo-fencing and curfew limits).

In Edmunds brake testing, Genesis Coupe stopping distances from 60 mph have ranged from 112 feet (2.0T R-Spec) to 116 feet (3.8 R-Spec) against a sport coupe segment average of 112 feet.

Driving

On the road, the 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe continues to be one of the better-balanced cars in this segment. Although the steering lacks feel, we can't argue with its sharp responses, and there's a poised playfulness here that's reminiscent of pricier luxury-brand coupes. The R-Spec and 3.8 Ultimate models are even more capable, but their tauter suspensions and larger, low-profile tires compromise the Genesis Coupe's otherwise decent ride quality, adding extra road noise besides.

Get on the gas and the 2.0T's turbocharged four-cylinder serves up more than enough power for most drivers. Unlike the Genesis Coupe's original 210-hp turbo-4, which was rather weak and wheezy relative to the V6, the current 274-hp version is a serious mill. Of course, if you take a V6 on a test-drive, you might not go back. Its prodigious 348-hp output exactly matches that of the much pricier Infiniti Q60 IPL (coincidence? we think not), and its burly exhaust note trumps any noise the 2.0T's new tuned intake can muster.

Although we've recommended the six-speed manual in the past, now that the eight-speed automatic matches revs on downshifts, it's likely to be the more appealing pick for many shoppers. The manual transmission gets the job done, but if you're a connoisseur of manual gearboxes, you might notice the Genesis Coupe's shifter doesn't feel very precise as you're moving between gears.

Interior

The Hyundai Genesis Coupe's interior is generally sporty and attractive, though the three auxiliary gauges in the middle of the center stack are a bit tacky. While materials quality is class-competitive overall, there's enough hard plastic trim to remind you that this is a value-priced coupe. A signature Hyundai flourish is the way the dashboard flows smoothly into the door panels, though it requires an odd sideways location for the window and mirror switches.

We like the Genesis Coupe's simple two-knob climate controls, and we're also fans of the optional navigation system's large, clear touchscreen. The standard iPod interface, however, isn't as intuitive as we'd like. Also disappointing is the 10-speaker Infinity audio system's sound quality, to say nothing of the base six-speaker setup.

The driving position is excellent, affording ample outward visibility, and the exceptionally supportive front seats are welcome companions on both back-road blasts and long trips. A telescoping steering wheel was finally introduced last year, making it easier for shorter and taller drivers to get comfortable. The rear seat, though, is strictly for kids and cargo, as headroom and legroom are insufficient for adults. At least the 10-cubic-foot trunk is surprisingly useful, particularly with the rear seatbacks folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun Car
Martin Popagain,03/17/2015
2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
People have to take this car for what it is, A road racer. Great handling, super performance, Good looks, and good fuel economy. 17MPG around town, 27MPG on highway. With Premium version you get sun roof and navigation to name a few extras. This car is electronically limited to 150+MPH. I will vouch for 135. This car has the ability to put you in jail in any of the 50 states. It is a car that wants to be driven. Good trunk space for 2 people. Con: This isn't a car for families with children. Back seat would be a pain to put a baby seat in and it's not designed for adults.
Tons of fun to drive, but the ent. Tech sucks
Big Mike,02/12/2016
2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
So let's start with the entertainment, just to get the only bad part out of the way, it doesn't have an infotainment system, just a basic radio cd aux ipod Bluetooth system which is usually part for the course for a baseline model but I really feel like hyundai could have spent a few more dollars and put in a screen even if it didn't have navigation (which I don't prefer to have built in anyways) because there are many ways to get your phone screen to show up on those regardless of whether the screen supports it or not. The Bluetooth uses the older a2dp profile for music which is fine for the average user, but someone who leads more towards the audiophile end of the spectrum will definitely be able to hear the degradation at the high end from the compression. I just use the aux now to get the best sound from my phone, which the stock audio system actually sounds pretty good, it's factory amped so it's got a fair amount of bump out of the existing speakers. Adequate for every day listening but I will say if you're into car audio this is not the car for you, of course you can cram a 12 in the back with an amp, and you could fit a double din in up front, but you really shouldn't this isn't the car for that. Performance is stellar, acceleration is great whether you're starting from 0 or 60 it's very responsive but this car does not throw you back in your seat it's fairly heavy at 3500 pounds and the shocks are very good, so it's a very comfortable ride even when accelerating. Enthusiasts may be a bit turned off by that as my brother who's been a sports car enthusiast all his life felt underwhelmed by the perceived acceleration, but conceded that it's deceptively quick when driving it himself. It's very easy to find yourself driving along at 90+ mph on Texas highways without even realizing it because the ride is butter smooth. The engine compartment is actually pretty accessible and if you plan to mod the car this is a great one for you there is a HUGE online community dedicated to genesis coupes and modding them and have lots of information to provide to everyone. Overall I'm very satisfied with the car and plan to keep at for a long time especially considering that I bought the hyundai extended warranty from the dealership, 10 years 100,000 miles for the entire car, not just the powertrain, what a deal at 1300 bucks.
Great fun car!
Justin A.,02/26/2017
2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
For a budget performance car, this car is great! The handling is great, the car is quick (despite being heavy for its class), and looks amazing. The front bumper has a plastic piece that looks pretty cheap and the hood vents arent functional but other than that, the exterior is nice. The interior is great! I love the looks despite radio display that looks like it came out of a 2002 Pontiac (unless you got the premium trim which has navigation etc.). The seats are nice and hug you tight so you dont move much when taking sharp turns, and the material is nice quality. Back seats are small but that is expected when buying a coupe sports car. The car sounds nice and looks nice. I have not owned the car long (4 months) but http://gencoupe.com/ is a forum with a great community of Genesis Coupe owners and almost every owned expresses how reliable their Genesis Coupe has been. Almost everybody runs the car to high miles with nothing but routine maintenance. Overall, very impressed with this car.
Genesis 2.0T Premium, affordable little sports car
Bcas2010,08/01/2020
2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Genesis 2.0T is an affordable entry level sports car, especially used, delivering good value. The other cars I looked at and took for test drives were the BRZ/FRS/86's but I couldn't get over the lack of HP (yeah they're great track cars but the pickup was a showstopper for me). The turbo has some lag but if you control the revs, manually or through sport mode and paddle shifters with the automatic tranny, its very responsive at lower revs. It definitely has some giddyup. The tracking is good. The steering feel is a bit soft in the middle and numb but it turns in and corners consistently. The suspension is marginal and you should factor in the cost of a decent set of coilovers (I added Bilstein). Road noise isn't great. The cockpit is roomier than competitors (BRZ, FRS/86), gauges and layout are fine, and you can fit someone in the backseat but the headroom can be lacking. The touch screen is a bit frustrating for a 2014 model as it can be unresponsive and the buttons work better. The aftermarket for parts is not as broad and deep as other brands but intermediate enthusiasts can likely find what they're looking for but you might incur significant shipping costs as there is nothing in stock locally for me (I added a great looking Seibon carbon fiber hood and diffuser plus a basic catback). Car enthusiasts seem to be coming around to the Genesis after several years, maybe because the model line has really taken a step forward, but there are still haters because its Hyundai. It surprisingly gets a lot of looks and questions from others that don't recognize the brand (pretty near every owner de-badges Hyundai emblems for Genesis). All that said, it combines an element of good looks, decent interior, horsepower, reasonable handling and is fun to drive.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
274 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
348 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
348 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
348 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover8.2%
More about the 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Overview

The Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Genesis Coupe. Available styles include 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Tan Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Black Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), 2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 71436 and71436 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2014 Genesis Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,995 and mileage as low as 71436 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

Can't find a used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,769.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,377.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,740.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,840.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

