Consumer Rating
(127)
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling, livable ride from sophisticated chassis, capable engines, sporty cabin design, good value.
  • Manual transmission's lack of smoothness and precision, lackluster stereo performance.
Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale
List Price
$6,599
Used Genesis Coupe for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe bundles excellent rear-wheel-drive driving dynamics and brisk performance into an attractive -- and attractively priced -- package.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe shares its name with the Genesis sedan, but that's effectively where the sharing stops. Yes, the Coupe's uplevel 3.8-liter V6 is similar (though not identical) to the sedan's base engine, and yes, the cars roll on the same basic platform. Drive them back to back, though, and you'll think they might as well be from different planets. While the Coupe is laudably comfortable and refined, it has none of the sedan's plush, isolated character. It's a genuinely sporting car that can run with its benchmark, the Infiniti G37 coupe, in all respects save straight-line acceleration. If you're looking for a stylish coupe with serious performance, the Genesis Coupe is one of the best deals on the market.

The Genesis Coupe's 2.0T trim levels come with a 210-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Considering the car's affordable base price and the presumptive ease with which horsepower can be increased by aftermarket tuners, the 2.0T will likely be the trim of choice for young hot-rodders. Should you wish to keep your Genesis' warranty intact, the turbo-4 is adequate right out of the box, and the uplevel 3.8-liter V6 provides burly acceleration with an exhaust note to match. The only powertrain lowlight is the shifter/clutch tandem on manual-transmission models -- the shifter lacks precision, and neither it nor the clutch likes to be rushed.

There's very little wrong with the 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe from a style or design perspective. The exterior sheet metal is handsome and sporty -- calling the coupe the best-looking Hyundai ever would be a perfectly reasonable statement. The cabin is particularly impressive, boasting an enveloping cockpit-like environment. The rear seat is useless for adults, but you can fit a couple kids back there in a pinch. We've often said that Hyundai's models are "nice for the price," but the Genesis Coupe is just a nice car, period.

Note that the Genesis Coupe does have a clear rival in the bang-for-the-buck category -- the new 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, which offers a sophisticated 300-hp V6 at the Genesis Coupe 2.0T's price point, and a honking 422-hp V8 priced opposite the top-of-the-line Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track. One could also consider the retro-themed and enjoyable Ford Mustang GT a competitor for the 3.8 Track model. But no other coupe can match the Hyundai's combination of style, refinement and performance for the price. The BMW 128i comes the closest, but its polarizing exterior design hurts its case, and the Nissan 370Z is too single-minded in its sportiness to present a real challenge. We weren't sure we'd ever be saying this about a Hyundai performance car, but the Genesis Coupe is the real deal.

2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe models

The 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a performance coupe available in seven trim levels: 2.0T, 2.0T Premium, 2.0T Track, 2.0T R-Spec, 3.8, 3.8 Grand Touring and 3.8 Track.

The base 2.0T comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, a tilt (but not telescoping) steering column, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a trip computer, Bluetooth and a CD/MP3 stereo with USB/iPod connectivity and steering-wheel-mounted controls. The 2.0T Premium adds a power driver seat, keyless ignition, an Infinity audio system, a sunroof and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The 2.0T Track piles on 19-inch alloy wheels with summer tires, Brembo brakes, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, xenon headlights, foglamps, a limited-slip rear differential, red cloth seat inserts and aluminum pedals.

The 2.0T R-Spec is essentially a 2.0T Track with a minimum of weight-inflating luxuries; it slots in right above the base 2.0T pricewise and includes all of the Track's go-fast hardware but sacrifices items like Bluetooth, automatic headlights, cruise control, the trip computer, chrome interior accents and steering wheel audio controls. It also features a set of front strut camber adjustment bolts for tailoring handling response to the driver's taste.

In addition to the 3.8-liter V6, the Genesis Coupe 3.8 comes with the base 2.0T's standard equipment plus foglights, chrome front fascia accents, metal door sill plates, automatic climate control and black leather upholstery. The 3.8 Grand Touring adds rear parking sensors, xenon headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, keyless ignition, a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats and the Infinity audio system. The 3.8 Track is equipped similarly to the Grand Touring and also gains the 2.0T Track's performance-related equipment.

Options are limited to carpeted floor mats and an iPod/USB cable except for 3.8 Grand Touring and Track models, which are eligible for a touch-screen navigation system with music storage and Bluetooth streaming audio.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is all-new.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive Hyundai Genesis Coupe is powered by either a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (in 2.0T models) or a 3.8-liter V6 (in 3.8 models). The four generates 210 hp and 223 pound-feet of torque, while the V6 pumps out 306 hp and 266 lb-ft. A six-speed manual transmission is standard across the board, while a five-speed automatic is optional on the 2.0T and 2.0T Premium (the 2.0T track and R-Spec are manual-only), and a six-speed automatic is optional on all 3.8 models. Both automatics feature paddle shifters.

In performance testing, we recorded an impressive 5.9-second sprint from zero to 60 mph for the 3.8 Track model, We've also tested a 2.0T with the manual transmission, and that car accomplished the same task in 6.9 seconds, which is about average for a sport coupe in the low $20,000 price range.

EPA fuel economy estimates range from 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway for the manual-shift 2.0T to 17 mpg city/26 mpg highway for the manual-shift 3.8.

Safety

The 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes standard with stability control, antilock disc brakes with brake assist, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

Driving

On the road, the 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track is virtually a dead ringer for its Infiniti G37 inspiration. Hyundai even aped Nissan/Infiniti's trademark baritone exhaust note for the V6. Body control in quick transitions is excellent, steering feel and responsiveness are all-time Hyundai bests, and the sophisticated ride quality won't beat you up over broken pavement. The 2.0T Track model combines these ride/handling characteristics with even better balance, thanks to its lighter-weight engine; on the downside, acceleration from the turbo-4 is merely adequate for this segment. Non-Track models feature a more compliant ride at the expense of all-out handling ability.

The biggest performance issue lies with the manual transmission. The shifter lacks the direct, positive feel one would hope for from a car of this caliber, and the high-strung clutch requires too much attention in aggressive driving.

Interior

The Genesis Coupe's cabin boasts an alluring mix of eye-catching contours and generally high-quality materials, though the silver-painted plastic on the center stack is clichéd. The dash's swooping curves flow into the door panels, necessitating an unconventional sideways orientation for the power window and mirror switches. The driving position is excellent, with abundant outward visibility despite the low-slung seating position; however, the lack of a telescoping steering wheel means that drivers with shorter legs may find the wheel uncomfortably close to their chests. Controls are generally intuitive, but navigating through the stereo's tonal adjustments is too labor-intensive. Despite being an upgrade, the Infinity audio system generates only mediocre sound.

The power seats that come standard on higher trim levels are superbly shaped for both enthusiastic driving and long-distance cruising. The rear seat, though, is strictly for kids and cargo. The 10-cubic-foot trunk is surprisingly useful, particularly with the rear seats folded down, but the folding procedure requires an awkward reach deep into the trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

5(82%)
4(15%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
127 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 127 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

"I didn't know Hyundai built sports cars!"
Devon White,07/13/2015
3.8 Track 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
"Man what kind of car is that??", ask the car wash attendant. "Oh it's just a Hyundai Genesis..." I say as I start to feel all giddy on the inside for someone talking to me while wearing socks and sandals. "I didn't know Hyundai built sports cars! That is much nicer than my new V6 Camaro.." the man says with slight disappointment in his voice. The Hyundai Genesis Coupe is an understated performance sports car. Why do I say understated? With the open market of the FRS/BRZ twins, Ford Focus ST, Nissan 370z and Honda Civic Si, it is very easy to forget that Hyundai offers a competitive RWD, 300hp sports car for a cheaper price. After spending a week of searching, I was able to find a Genesis Coupe for $4,000 cheaper than a FRS and $6,000 cheaper than a Focus ST (Take a guess on the price gap between the Hyundai and the 370....Yikes!). After owning the car through both Winter and Summer I can say that this car makes a decent daily driver. I went for the top of the line "Track" package which includes 19' Wheels, a stiffer suspension, big Brembo brakes, and low profile tires which, in the winter, makes for a questionable journey. Though the weather was not in the Genesis Coupe's favor, it handle the snow and ice better than most cars on the road. Traction Control is a feature that will automatically prevent you from getting in-over your head, and the climate control system will keep you warm while the temperatures fall bellow zero degrees. During the summer months the car can come into its own. If you have never taken this car out on a back-road, it is highly recommended that you scare your local Hyundai Salesman. The stiff suspension allows you to feel the cars sports car spirit as you abuse it through sharp hairpin turns, the car does not buckle at the effort, it laughs and yells "More!". Though I have found this to be an excellent car, it is not perfect. The stiff suspension will really begin to make you feel your age, even if you're 2 years old. Long road trips can be rather tiresome and make you question why you didn't walk to your Aunt's house in Idaho. The interior is a nice place to be, but is filled with cheap feeling materials and more plastic then a aging supermodel. Though it has 300HP, I feel that the car under utilizes that power in the high gears and makes use of it in the lower gears. What was a major surprise was how roomy the car is (in the front seats), as a 6 foot 2 individual, I have plenty of space to bob my head to my fast and furious soundtrack. My dad (who let's say is a lot more "healthy" than I) felt that the race like seats was firm and quite comfortable to sit in. MPG has been much better than I could ever imagine, when driving home from an overnight party I had the A.C. on with the windows down (who needs logic?), I managed to get 31.3 MPG without even trying. Remember this is a 300HP, "Track Edition". Overall this is a great car for the price. This Hyundai looks greats, sounds great, and next to an RX8 or a Civic, it's fast. If you're like me and you want good performance out of the box you'll opt for the 3.8 motor because it is strong and capable of performance without being dangerous to a young driver. Tuners will go for the 2.0 turbo model as their is plenty of aftermarket support for the 2.0 to make it as fast, then faster than a 3.8. At the end of the day the suspension is very stiff but if you're looking at this as an option, you probably already have a yearning for back pain.
BEST CAR EVER!!!
buffus1,09/17/2012
I am a self-admitted car snob and if you had told me 5 years ago that I would buy a Hyundai, I would have laughed at you. I am also notorious for getting bored with my cars at about the 18 month mark. I have had my Genesis for 2 1/2 years and love it as much (quite possibly, even more!) as the day I bought it! It is amazingly nimble for a car it's size! It handles about like my 350-Z did stock and the back end isn't twitchy like the American muscle cars tend to be. It's definitely quick and it's very comfortable. Best of all, it has been extremely reliable! Only con is that people stop me everywhere I go to look at it and ask me all about it and there are always noseprints on the windows!
I would not buy this car again.
connien,01/07/2012
I love the style of this car as do many people. That said my particular car has computer/electrical issues. I have had to have the radio replaced twice, an amplifier replaced, the driver door button replaced twice, and the push button start had an occasional "interrupt" in the brake connect that kept the car from starting quite a few times. Now these may seem minor, but somehow the computer/electrical system is damaging components in the car! I'm very worried about what might be next. I have heard from another owner that his traction control siezed and caused him to have an accident. Hyundai replaced his car but the new one has issues too! Nothing worse than electrical issues.
Love it! Love it! Absolutely love it!
LMM,10/18/2010
I own my Genesis for more than a year. Never regret of buying it. I love my Genesis more and more everyday! I didn't know driving can be so much fun before having my Genesis. Visibility is excellent, controls are easy to use, and the blue lighting in the panel looks very attractive. The backseats are little bit tight (very common in sports car, so not a surprise for me) with limited head space but plenty of leg rooms. My family has domestic, Japanese, and high end German cars. The Genesis Coupe is our first Korean car but it gets the most praises and compliments. Highly recommend the Genesis Coupe to anyone who wants a fun and attractive sports car.
See all 127 reviews of the 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Overview

The Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Genesis Coupe. Available styles include 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A), 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A), 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A), 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A), 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A), 2.0T Track 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3.8 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), 2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6A), 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6A), 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6M), and 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.8L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium is priced between $6,599 and$6,599 with odometer readings between 146291 and146291 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 Genesis Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,599 and mileage as low as 146291 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

Can't find a used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,951.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,126.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,886.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,748.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

