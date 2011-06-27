Used 2010 Honda Pilot Consumer Reviews

Bought a 2010 brand new and still love it... twiswall , 12/06/2013 EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 63 of 64 people found this review helpful We drove every midsize SUV there was available and it came down to the Toyota Highlander and the Honda Pilot. The Toyota drove better, more like a car, but it only seated 7 people. The Honda was closer to real 4WD (still not real but close) and seated 8...a real 8 full sized adults. Some that seated 7 really only seated 5 adults and 2 kids in the 3rd row. In the end we needed the full 8 seats and while the interior does not have much style to it, it is functional. I wish I would have waited another year as Bluetooth became a standard interior feature that was only available on the Touring in 2010. Other than that this is a great midsize SUV to own. 2016 Update: Still running great and no major issues. We had a reading light burn out but other than that no problems at all. The only downside of this vehicle in 2016 is that it is just a year or two too old to have technology like bluetooth. That being said if you want a pseudo 4-wheel drive vehicle you will have no complaints with the 2010 Honda Pilot. I say pseudo only because it does not have locking axles like say a Jeep, but the 4-wheel drive is plenty sufficient for the average driver who may occasionally need some extra traction in grass, mud, ice or snow. 2017 Update: All still good...no major issues. I haven't bothered to fix the reading/map light but no other issues to report. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good SUV but pulls to the right Michael , 10/15/2010 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Overall a good car. Had a previous Nissan Armada and got tired of driving a "School bus". Overall fit and finish is great. Main problem is that the car is pulling to the right. Had to bring the car in 4 times and finally after driving with the tech, they agree that it does indeed pull to the right. (why it took them 4 times to acknowledge this is beyond me) It pulled to the right from day one. Make sure you test drive your car before you buy it. There is a service bulletin out (which the dealer had no idea about and did not divulge this, I had to research this) and check your VIN number. In fact just don't buy this car if it is listed within the service bulletins VIN #. Report Abuse

Horrible interior quality rvaldez3 , 03/24/2015 LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I've been a loyal honda consumer for years!! Although I love my pilot I am very disappointed on the quality of the interior. The center arm rest completely tore. I mean, I paid extra for leather interior, come to find out that center arm rest is absolutely not leather but a super thin plastic material. The door arm rest also has torn. Same cheap material. I don't get it. I'm not an abusive driver or car owner. I am very careful with my cars. Very disappointed. Report Abuse

A Good (Not Great) Vehicle dg4827 , 05/14/2015 LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Bought in 2011 with 40k miles, just turned 94k. She's been fairly reliable, just oil changes/brakes/tires up to this point. I was told brakes were the weak point on Hondas. My brakes constantly warp. Interior quality is ok, seats are very sturdy and comfortable for long drives/trips. The armrests and center console have torn and bubbled, respectively. Enough with the bad though. I'm a big fan of the automatic eco mode that turns off two cylinders while cruising to maximize mileage. I average 19.5/20 mpg a tank. I like the aux outlet for the radio also. Sound system is decent for a base model. It has surprisingly held its value over the years. Big safe vehicle that I would recommend to anyone Report Abuse