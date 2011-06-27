Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,020
|$7,945
|$9,213
|Clean
|$5,691
|$7,500
|$8,681
|Average
|$5,035
|$6,610
|$7,617
|Rough
|$4,378
|$5,720
|$6,554
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,490
|$9,696
|$11,151
|Clean
|$7,081
|$9,153
|$10,507
|Average
|$6,264
|$8,067
|$9,220
|Rough
|$5,447
|$6,981
|$7,933
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,637
|$8,636
|$9,954
|Clean
|$6,275
|$8,152
|$9,380
|Average
|$5,551
|$7,185
|$8,231
|Rough
|$4,827
|$6,217
|$7,081
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,952
|$9,046
|$10,427
|Clean
|$6,573
|$8,539
|$9,825
|Average
|$5,814
|$7,526
|$8,621
|Rough
|$5,056
|$6,513
|$7,418
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,340
|$8,317
|$9,619
|Clean
|$5,995
|$7,851
|$9,064
|Average
|$5,303
|$6,920
|$7,954
|Rough
|$4,611
|$5,988
|$6,843
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,875
|$10,085
|$11,543
|Clean
|$7,446
|$9,520
|$10,877
|Average
|$6,586
|$8,390
|$9,545
|Rough
|$5,727
|$7,261
|$8,212
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,724
|$10,000
|$11,503
|Clean
|$7,303
|$9,440
|$10,839
|Average
|$6,460
|$8,320
|$9,511
|Rough
|$5,617
|$7,200
|$8,183
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,281
|$10,290
|$11,619
|Clean
|$7,829
|$9,713
|$10,948
|Average
|$6,926
|$8,561
|$9,607
|Rough
|$6,022
|$7,408
|$8,265
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,767
|$11,166
|$12,750
|Clean
|$8,288
|$10,540
|$12,014
|Average
|$7,332
|$9,290
|$10,542
|Rough
|$6,375
|$8,039
|$9,071
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,050
|$10,361
|$11,886
|Clean
|$7,611
|$9,781
|$11,200
|Average
|$6,732
|$8,620
|$9,828
|Rough
|$5,854
|$7,460
|$8,455
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,356
|$10,710
|$12,264
|Clean
|$7,900
|$10,111
|$11,556
|Average
|$6,989
|$8,911
|$10,140
|Rough
|$6,077
|$7,711
|$8,724
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,926
|$10,143
|$11,605
|Clean
|$7,494
|$9,575
|$10,936
|Average
|$6,629
|$8,439
|$9,596
|Rough
|$5,764
|$7,303
|$8,256