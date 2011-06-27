  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Pilot
  4. Used 2010 Honda Pilot
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Honda Pilot Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,020$7,945$9,213
Clean$5,691$7,500$8,681
Average$5,035$6,610$7,617
Rough$4,378$5,720$6,554
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,490$9,696$11,151
Clean$7,081$9,153$10,507
Average$6,264$8,067$9,220
Rough$5,447$6,981$7,933
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,637$8,636$9,954
Clean$6,275$8,152$9,380
Average$5,551$7,185$8,231
Rough$4,827$6,217$7,081
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,952$9,046$10,427
Clean$6,573$8,539$9,825
Average$5,814$7,526$8,621
Rough$5,056$6,513$7,418
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,340$8,317$9,619
Clean$5,995$7,851$9,064
Average$5,303$6,920$7,954
Rough$4,611$5,988$6,843
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,875$10,085$11,543
Clean$7,446$9,520$10,877
Average$6,586$8,390$9,545
Rough$5,727$7,261$8,212
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,724$10,000$11,503
Clean$7,303$9,440$10,839
Average$6,460$8,320$9,511
Rough$5,617$7,200$8,183
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,281$10,290$11,619
Clean$7,829$9,713$10,948
Average$6,926$8,561$9,607
Rough$6,022$7,408$8,265
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,767$11,166$12,750
Clean$8,288$10,540$12,014
Average$7,332$9,290$10,542
Rough$6,375$8,039$9,071
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,050$10,361$11,886
Clean$7,611$9,781$11,200
Average$6,732$8,620$9,828
Rough$5,854$7,460$8,455
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,356$10,710$12,264
Clean$7,900$10,111$11,556
Average$6,989$8,911$10,140
Rough$6,077$7,711$8,724
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,926$10,143$11,605
Clean$7,494$9,575$10,936
Average$6,629$8,439$9,596
Rough$5,764$7,303$8,256
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Honda Pilot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,691 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,500 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Pilot is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,691 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,500 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Honda Pilot, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,691 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,500 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Honda Pilot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Honda Pilot and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Honda Pilot ranges from $4,378 to $9,213, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.