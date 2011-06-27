  1. Home
2022 Honda HR-V LX Specs & Features

More about the 2022 HR-V
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,420
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/34 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/448.8 mi.
Engine
Base engine size1.8 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower141 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4,300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
160-watt audio outputyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,906 lbs.
EPA interior volume124.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height63.2 in.
Length170.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.8 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors69.8 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
215/55R V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Other models