Overall rating 7.1 / 10

The 2018 Honda HR-V is a master of versatility and a strong contender in the subcompact SUV segment. Despite its small size, it'll accommodate adults just fine up front or in back, and there's plenty of flexible cargo space options.

Just like the Honda Fit, the HR-V employs one of Honda's clever innovations called the Magic Seat. You can lift and flip up the rear-seat bottoms to create a cargo area from the floor to ceiling, which is perfect for transporting taller items like a flat-screen TV or a bicycle. With all the seats in place, the space is surprisingly suitable for average-size adults, too.

Another advantage to the HR-V's diminutive engine is its fuel efficiency. It can be paired with a six-speed manual transmission, but the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is more efficient overall, and it's required if you want all-wheel drive.

On the downside, the HR-V's efficient engine delivers lackluster acceleration, and the touchscreen infotainment system demands more of your attention to use compared to some competitors. The HR-V also feels somewhat unrefined because of the amount of cabin noise present, which is a little unusual for Honda. Shortcomings aside, though, the HR-V is still one of the better picks for a subcompact vehicle, and it offers decent value overall.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Honda HR-V as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for 2018.