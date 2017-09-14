  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(44)
Appraise this car

2018 Honda HR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Average-size adults fit comfortably in the front and back
  • Clever cargo solutions make it more versatile than rivals
  • Fuel economy figures are better than most competitors'
  • Excellent outward visibility
  • Unimpressive power output results in lackluster acceleration
  • Infotainment system is not user-friendly
  • There's an abundance of engine noise and vibration
  • Climate control interface isn't as good as other Honda vehicles
Which HR-V does Edmunds recommend?

We think you'll like the HR-V's EX trim level. It's a small price jump up from the base LX to the EX and with it you gain a host of modern conveniences, including keyless entry and ignition, heated seats and dynamic rearview camera guidelines. The range-topping EX-L Navi is a little more of a stretch, though still reasonably priced, and adds amenities such as leather upholstery, navigation and satellite radio. But for this class of car, the midlevel EX makes the most sense and carries an attractive price, so it's the one we'd recommend.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

The 2018 Honda HR-V is a master of versatility and a strong contender in the subcompact SUV segment. Despite its small size, it'll accommodate adults just fine up front or in back, and there's plenty of flexible cargo space options.

Just like the Honda Fit, the HR-V employs one of Honda's clever innovations called the Magic Seat. You can lift and flip up the rear-seat bottoms to create a cargo area from the floor to ceiling, which is perfect for transporting taller items like a flat-screen TV or a bicycle. With all the seats in place, the space is surprisingly suitable for average-size adults, too.

Another advantage to the HR-V's diminutive engine is its fuel efficiency. It can be paired with a six-speed manual transmission, but the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is more efficient overall, and it's required if you want all-wheel drive.

On the downside, the HR-V's efficient engine delivers lackluster acceleration, and the touchscreen infotainment system demands more of your attention to use compared to some competitors. The HR-V also feels somewhat unrefined because of the amount of cabin noise present, which is a little unusual for Honda. Shortcomings aside, though, the HR-V is still one of the better picks for a subcompact vehicle, and it offers decent value overall.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Honda HR-V as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for 2018.

2018 Honda HR-V models

The 2018 HR-V is the least expensive crossover in Honda's stable, but thanks to the number of features offered, it doesn't have to feel like an econobox special. There are three trim levels available: LX, EX and EX-L Navi. All three models are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (141 horsepower, 127 pound-feet of torque) and either paired with a six-speed manual (with front-wheel drive only) or a CVT automatic (front- or all-wheel drive).

Standard feature highlights for the LX include 17-inch wheels, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat with Honda's Magic Seat feature, a 5-inch central display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.

The EX trim adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, automatic climate control, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera, a passenger-side blind-spot camera (Honda's LaneWatch), a 7-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker sound system (with an additional USB port), and HondaLink smartphone apps and integration.

Lastly, the range-topping EX-L Navi comes with roof rails, leather upholstery, a navigation system with voice recognition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and satellite and HD radio.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Honda HR-V EX-L w/Navigation (1.8L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

Note: Since this test was conducted, the HR-V has not received any significant revisions. Our findings remain applicable to this year's model.

Driving

7.0
The 141 horsepower generated by its 1.8-liter four-cylinder is fairly meager by segment standards. On the bright side, the HR-V's handling is sporty enough to create some fun when going around turns.

Acceleration

5.5
The HR-V is one of the slowest subcompact SUVs we've tested. It went from zero to 60 mph in an unhurried 9.7 seconds. After lurching off the line abruptly, the HR-V feels weak, even in regular driving. When driving up hills, the CVT automatic is constantly adjusting engine rpm, which can get tiresome.

Braking

7.0
The brakes are barely adequate powerwise, but the pedal has a decent feel, making it easy to modulate when coming to a stop. In our emergency braking test, the HR-V needed a slightly longer-than-average distance to stop from 60 mph.

Steering

8.0
The steering has a pleasant and natural feel to it. It relays enough information about what the front tires are doing to give you confidence as you drive around turns. It's also an easy car with which to navigate a tight parking lot.

Handling

8.0
This is a fun vehicle to drive thanks to its quick turn-in and suspension well tuned for compliance and stability. The electronic stability control system rarely intervenes on public roads, which is an indicator of fundamentally good dynamics.

Drivability

6.5
Full-throttle acceleration brings vibrations through the steering wheel and gas pedal, especially above 5,000 rpm. The gas pedal responsiveness isn't linear either, making the HR-V seem jumpy and hard to drive smoothly. These drawbacks might be forgiven if it made more power.

Off-road

7.0
The HR-V comes standard with front-wheel drive, but all three trim levels are available with all-wheel drive, as on our test vehicle. As is typical for this class, an all-wheel-drive HR-V is meant for improved traction during inclement driving rather than any true off-road exploring.

Comfort

6.5
The 2018 HR-V has one of the best ride qualities in its class. Seat comfort is mediocre, however, resulting in average scores overall.

Seat comfort

6.0
The front seats are narrow and firmly cushioned. Lumbar support is not adjustable. Taller folks might take issue with the lack of adjustability and poor legroom. The door and center armrests have good padding, though, and the rear seats are firm but comfy.

Ride comfort

8.0
No vehicle in the subcompact crossover class is cushy. But the Honda HR-V does better than most, with a completely livable ride quality. Only when you drive over big bumps does the HR-V seem a bit choppy or still-riding.

Noise & vibration

5.5
At full throttle or high rpm, the engine sends a considerable amount of racket into the cabin. Even at idle at a stoplight, there's noticeable engine vibration. The tires are noisier than expected over most surfaces, but wind noise is impressively muted.

Interior

8.0
The 2018 HR-V's interior is more useful than any other vehicle interior in the class, with a nifty rear seat that can fold or swing up and out of the way. Rear-seat occupants will be pleased with the amount of room.

Ease of use

7.0
All of the HR-V's central controls are easily within the driver's reach, and the steering wheel controls feel substantial and high-quality. The lack of physical infotainment and climate control buttons and knobs is a huge minus, however.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The front seat is at a near-perfect height for slipping in and out, and the roofline is high. Doors are large for a vehicle this size, and they open quite wide. It's more difficult to get into the rear because of the sloping roofline, small door openings and high-mounted seats.

Roominess

7.0
Space for rear passengers is excellent. Average-size adults can actually fit back there, which can't be said for a lot of subcompact crossovers. But the front seats lack legroom and adjustment range for tall folks.

Visibility

9.0
Most of the vertical roof pillars are slim, particularly up front, giving you a great view out. The rear pillars are thick, but the side windows are long, making for easier lane changes. A rearview camera is standard; the LaneWatch blind-spot camera is standard on EX and EX-L Navi models.

Quality

7.0
Although the interior looks nice, some of the trim pieces and the functionality of a few controls aren't up to Honda's usual high standards.

Utility

8.5
Cargo capacity is excellent at 24.3 cubic feet behind the rear seats or 58.8 cubic feet with the rear seats folded (FWD figures; with AWD, cargo space is slightly less). It has unbeatable versatility thanks to the flat-folding rear seat and flip-up cushions. Small-item storage is subpar, though.

Technology

The touchscreen user interface looks nice even with its low-rent nav graphics. It's frustrating to use, though, because of the imprecise virtual buttons and a confounding menu structure. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto would help some, but alas, the HR-V is not one of the Hondas with this technology.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Honda HR-V.

5(45%)
4(11%)
3(21%)
2(18%)
1(5%)
3.8
44 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great SUV/ Crossover
Jansen Cinco,01/11/2018
LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Quite happy with the HRV LX 2wd. Good price, handles well and very comfy quiet ride. Just had a massive snow storm and the 2wd was totally fine in the thick snow. I had to be more careful and drive much slower than normal but didn’t miss 4wd at all.
HR-V = High Rated-Vehicle
Erika Hall,11/22/2017
EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
My new HR-V is my fourth Honda, but my first 4-door, my first SUV. I could not be more happy with my choice. I am so impressed with the spacious interior and reconfigurable cargo areas, as well as the luxurious finishes and high-end technology standard on this model. And, with the CVT and ECON mode, I regularly realize average fuel efficiency that exceeds the posted 29/34. Marketed as a “compact” utility vehicle, the HR-V is the perfect transition vehicle, after driving civics for 25 years!
Vibration in front passenger seat while idling
B. Smonskey,06/06/2018
EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
We really like pretty much everything about the car, including the magic seats, fuel economy, and easy to drive. A huge issue that the dealer is unable to solve is the extremely annoying vibration in the front passenger seat while the car is running and parked. The dealership folks said it's something that we have to learn to live with and is an issue in the HRV. I believe that Honda should provide a recall repair for this aggravating seat vibration.
Better than expected!
Edward,05/04/2018
LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Don't bother reading the "Expert Reviews" floating all over the Internet. Go test drive the HRV. If you like it, buy it. In fact, if you like the HRV, you will soon love it. The car will grow on you within a couple days, and soon become your new best friend. The engine is built in Japan, and has among the best long term reliability of any on earth. If you live in north country, get the All Wheel Drive (AWD). It gives awesome control in ice and snow. We have an 18 year old Honda with AWD, and its reliability is the #1 reason we choose Honda again. To add, our HRV gets 29-30 mpg in city driving. Pretty awesome.
See all 44 reviews of the 2018 Honda HR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
141 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Honda HR-V features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the HR-V models:

Honda LaneWatch
Reduces blind spots by displaying an image of the lanes next to the HR-V's passenger side in the central touchscreen.
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
Displays several angles when in reverse, including a top-down bumper view. EX models and up add guidelines that move when the wheel is turned.
Hill Start Assist
Prevents the HR-V from rolling backward on a hill from a stop when the driver releases the brake and presses the accelerator.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Honda HR-V

Used 2018 Honda HR-V Overview

The Used 2018 Honda HR-V is offered in the following submodels: HR-V SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M), LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Honda HR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Honda HR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Honda HR-V EX is priced between $16,995 and$21,998 with odometer readings between 10776 and118287 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX is priced between $14,925 and$21,995 with odometer readings between 6330 and76886 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda HR-V EX-L is priced between $18,995 and$22,985 with odometer readings between 19692 and60164 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Honda HR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Honda HR-V for sale near. There are currently 40 used and CPO 2018 HR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,925 and mileage as low as 6330 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Honda HR-V.

Can't find a used 2018 Honda HR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda HR-V for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,010.

Find a used Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,960.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda HR-V for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,343.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,169.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Honda HR-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda HR-V lease specials

