2018 Honda HR-V Review
Pros & Cons
- Average-size adults fit comfortably in the front and back
- Clever cargo solutions make it more versatile than rivals
- Fuel economy figures are better than most competitors'
- Excellent outward visibility
- Unimpressive power output results in lackluster acceleration
- Infotainment system is not user-friendly
- There's an abundance of engine noise and vibration
- Climate control interface isn't as good as other Honda vehicles
Which HR-V does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
The 2018 Honda HR-V is a master of versatility and a strong contender in the subcompact SUV segment. Despite its small size, it'll accommodate adults just fine up front or in back, and there's plenty of flexible cargo space options.
Just like the Honda Fit, the HR-V employs one of Honda's clever innovations called the Magic Seat. You can lift and flip up the rear-seat bottoms to create a cargo area from the floor to ceiling, which is perfect for transporting taller items like a flat-screen TV or a bicycle. With all the seats in place, the space is surprisingly suitable for average-size adults, too.
Another advantage to the HR-V's diminutive engine is its fuel efficiency. It can be paired with a six-speed manual transmission, but the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is more efficient overall, and it's required if you want all-wheel drive.
On the downside, the HR-V's efficient engine delivers lackluster acceleration, and the touchscreen infotainment system demands more of your attention to use compared to some competitors. The HR-V also feels somewhat unrefined because of the amount of cabin noise present, which is a little unusual for Honda. Shortcomings aside, though, the HR-V is still one of the better picks for a subcompact vehicle, and it offers decent value overall.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Honda HR-V as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for 2018.
2018 Honda HR-V models
The 2018 HR-V is the least expensive crossover in Honda's stable, but thanks to the number of features offered, it doesn't have to feel like an econobox special. There are three trim levels available: LX, EX and EX-L Navi. All three models are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (141 horsepower, 127 pound-feet of torque) and either paired with a six-speed manual (with front-wheel drive only) or a CVT automatic (front- or all-wheel drive).
Standard feature highlights for the LX include 17-inch wheels, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat with Honda's Magic Seat feature, a 5-inch central display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.
The EX trim adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, automatic climate control, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera, a passenger-side blind-spot camera (Honda's LaneWatch), a 7-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker sound system (with an additional USB port), and HondaLink smartphone apps and integration.
Lastly, the range-topping EX-L Navi comes with roof rails, leather upholstery, a navigation system with voice recognition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and satellite and HD radio.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Honda HR-V EX-L w/Navigation (1.8L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).
Note: Since this test was conducted, the HR-V has not received any significant revisions. Our findings remain applicable to this year's model.
Driving7.0
Comfort6.5
Interior8.0
Utility8.5
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
Safety
Our experts like the HR-V models:
- Honda LaneWatch
- Reduces blind spots by displaying an image of the lanes next to the HR-V's passenger side in the central touchscreen.
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- Displays several angles when in reverse, including a top-down bumper view. EX models and up add guidelines that move when the wheel is turned.
- Hill Start Assist
- Prevents the HR-V from rolling backward on a hill from a stop when the driver releases the brake and presses the accelerator.
