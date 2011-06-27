  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(183)
Appraise this car

2016 Honda HR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior and seating
  • versatile cargo loading thanks to unique rear seat
  • high fuel economy
  • excellent outward visibility.
  • Underwhelming acceleration
  • touchscreen interface can be frustrating to use and lacks full Android integration.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Honda is well known for producing efficient, fun-to-drive and fun-to-own vehicles at affordable price points. The new 2016 HR-V is the latest of the breed.

Vehicle overview

Given the continued growth, both in sales and girth, of its popular CR-V, Honda saw an opportunity to create a new entry-level crossover SUV model. The result is the all-new 2016 Honda HR-V. If Honda's Pilot is "papa" and its CR-V is "mama," then the HR-V should fit perfectly within the family as the "baby."

Although all new, Honda's 2016 HR-V has a familial resemblance to other models in the Honda family.

Being the tyke of the family doesn't mean there's a lack of utility, though. Just like the subcompact Fit hatchback on which it's based, the HR-V has what Honda calls a "Magic Seat," which is a configurable rear seat that gives the HR-V a distinctive ability to take on bulky or long cargo items with relative ease. The HR-V also provides high fuel economy, a sporty driving feel, available all-wheel drive and a solid collection of tech and convenience features for the money. If you want a crossover SUV but have found the mainstays a little too big or expensive, Honda's HR-V could very well meet your needs.

The HR-V happens to be part of a growing group of subcompact crossover offerings. The segment includes Nissan's Juke, which is more powerful but less roomy than the HR-V, and the recently introduced Jeep Renegade, which boasts the best off-roading credentials of the bunch. Another new option is the Mazda CX-3, which distills the Mazda CX-5's sporty personality into a smaller package. There's also the stylish Fiat 500X to consider. You'll want to check out at least a few of these before you decide, but if interior versatility and space are priorities, Honda's "baby" crossover could very well be the ideal pick.

2016 Honda HR-V models

The 2016 Honda HR-V subcompact crossover seats five and comes in three trim levels: LX, EX and EX-L Navi. The LX starts off with 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a configurable 60/40-split folding rear seat (Magic Seat), a 5-inch display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.

There are three available trim levels for the Honda HR-V. The EX-L Navi comes with a navigation system and leather.

Opt for the EX and you'll enjoy a sunroof, rear privacy glass, foglights, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, automatic climate control, a passenger-side blind spot camera (Honda's LaneWatch), a 7-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker sound system (with an additional USB port) and HondaLink.

Topping the line is the EX-L Navi. It further comes with roof rails, leather upholstery, a navigation system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and satellite and HD radio.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Honda HR-V is all-new.

Performance & mpg

The Honda HR-V comes with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine good for 141 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. For the front-wheel-drive LX and EX, the engine comes paired with a standard six-speed manual transmission. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional on those trim levels and standard for the front-drive EX-L Navi. All-wheel drive (AWD) is an available option on all three trim levels, but only with the CVT.

In Edmunds testing, an HR-V EX-L Navi with AWD accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.7 seconds, which is slower than average for a subcompact crossover.

According to the EPA, a front-drive HR-V will get 28 mpg in combined driving (25 city/34 highway) with the manual transmission or 31 mpg combined (28/35) with the CVT. Opting for all-wheel drive reduces fuel economy slightly to 29 mpg combined (27/32).

Safety

Standard safety features for the Honda HR-V include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot display is included in both EX and EX-L Navi trim levels.

In our instrumented testing, an EX-L Navi AWD stopped from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is an average distance.

Driving

While the 2016 Honda HR-V's gas savings will bring a smile, its 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine's power is less impressive. In-town driving or highway cruising are sufficiently relaxed and efficient, but when forced to accelerate quickly, the 2016 HR-V feels sluggish. The droning engine sound on CVT-equipped models at full acceleration is also loud and off-putting. Going with the six-speed manual transmission helps alleviate the droning, but it's only available with front-wheel drive.

Honda's 2016 HR-V handles well, but acceleration is lacking.

Beyond the performance disconnect with the 1.8 liter four and CVT, we are pleased by the HR-V's level of on-road refinement and composure. It feels solid and sporty when driving around turns, and its highway ride is comfortable and composed. Another bonus is the HR-V's excellent outward visibility, which combines with its small size to make it an easy car to drive in urban environments.

Interior

Even in base LX trim, the 2016 Honda HR-V's interior impresses with its design and amenities. Entering and exiting is very easy, and once inside you'll enjoy an interior devoid of gimmickry. The gauges are large and visible, and most controls fall readily to hand and are simple to use.

The 7-inch touchscreen display on EX and EX-L Navi trims handles the entertainment, communications and navigation functions as well as the HondaLink smartphone app integration system. It's not our favorite interface, as we've found the on-screen menus a little confusing and the lack of a physical volume knob off-putting. Note that Android phones are currently incompatible with HondaLink, although Honda claims that this will change soon.

Seating is comfortable for four average-size adults. And with its relatively generous greenhouse, there's an expansive feel to the HR-V often missing in compact crossovers with more adventurous styling (Nissan's Juke) and/or coupelike profiles (the Mercedes GLA). To be sure, this isn't your neighbor's Suburban, but it's big enough that you can take the neighbors to dinner.

The Honda HR-V stands out in its class for its roomy cargo area and configurable rear seat.

You'll still be able to haul a good amount of stuff with your HR-V, though. With a child safety seat on the "40" side of the 60/40-split rear seat, for instance, the HR-V can still easily accommodate a road bike on the other side (with the front wheel removed), which is a rare feat for a subcompact crossover. The rear seat bottom can also be raised to create a narrow but tall space behind the front seatbacks, or you can lower the front passenger seat to accommodate long items like surfboards.

With the rear seats up on a front-drive HR-V, there are 24.3 cubic feet of luggage space available. Folding the seats flat opens 58.8 cubic feet, which is excellent for this class. All-wheel-drive HR-Vs have slightly less space (23.2/57.6).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Honda HR-V.

5(45%)
4(32%)
3(12%)
2(3%)
1(8%)
4.0
183 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

In a Rollover accident with my HRV
Jaime,10/13/2015
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
THIS CAR SAVED MY FAMILIES LIVES!!!!! On 10/10/15 I was t-boned by a Toyota Tundra. I had 3 children in the back seat, ages 10, 8 and 7. The 8 year old boy was my neighbor. We were on our way to a pumpkin patch. The Tundra hit my passengers side door bending the frame of the car. My 7 yr old daughter was sitting behind the passengers seat. She's alive and ok! The impact was so hard it took the passengers side wheels off the ground. Just riding on 2 wheels, we ran off the road into a ditch, coming up and out of the ditch the car rolled over on the drivers side then landed on the roof. When it stopped the rear of the car was completely off the ground. The hood and windshield was not visible from outside. It was all on the ground. Every airbag deployed and everything this car was designed to do, it did! We were all able to crawl out of the vehicle and walk to the ambulance, walk into the hospital and walk out of the hospital. None of us had head injuries, major neck injuries or broken bones. We were able walk away with just some bruises and soreness. I was asked by paramedics, police, nurses and doctors over and over and over again "What kind of car were you driving?". Prior to the accident, I was in love with this car!!! I plan on buying another one as soon as I get the check from the insurance company! My kids are alive after a horrific accident. What more could you need or want in a car???
Great Car
Joseph,05/30/2016
EX-L w/Navigation 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I have had my HRV - EXL for a week now and I absolutely love it. After reading reviews and articles about the HRV for over six months, I finally found a Black EXL for sale and purchased it. Buying a car is a very personal thing, but here is my experience with my HRV so far. I was looking for a car with good gas mileage and lots of storage, as I am a musician and gig out quite a bit. The HRV had more space than any other car in its class, and if you test drive it and compare it to other cars, this quickly becomes apparent. It also means the back seat ride is way more comfortable for passengers than the Nissan Juke or Mazda 3, which might matter if you have kids. Acceleration. Every review seems to mention its poor acceleration. My experience is its not bad. This is not a race car, so I didn't have the expectation that it would drive like one. Around town you have plenty of power, and even merging on the highway you have all you need. Don't worry about this. If Honda wanted to give it a few more horses I wouldn't complain, but had reviews not mentioned acceleration I wouldn't have thought twice about it when test driving it. The overall handling of the car I think is amazing, especially for its price tag. It responds well to turning and it's turning radius is very good. Personally, I enjoy that it drives more like a car than an SUV. I find the car extremely comfortable to sit in and drive. Full disclosure I am not a big person. 5'8" and average build, I weigh 148lbs. I think if you were 6' tall this car might start getting snug, but so would most cars in this class. You might just want to look at the CRV. Another area that the HRV seems to get complaints is in the touch control climate/entertainment console. When I first got the car, it did bother me a bit. Not knowing where everything was meant looking down and trying to figure it all out. However, after a week with it, using the touchscreen climate and radio controls becomes second nature and I enjoy the tech look of it. Admittedly I am a technophile. Reading other reviews, it seems many of those purchasing this car might have been older, so figuring this all out might have been more of a nuisance for them. I have two minor complaints though. First, you can't use apple CarPlay with the this car, which lets you use Apple maps for navigation instead of Hondas Nav. It's not that big a deal because I can Bluetooth my phone and have my phone give me directions still. But it would be nice to mirror it on the big Honda display. Honda nav is sufficient, but not great. Truth be told though, I did not buy the EXl for the Navigation. I bought it for the leather seats, and let me tell you that in my opinion it was worth every penny. The interior EXL just feels high class, and looks it too. I have a feeling it will withstand the test of time much better, and is much easier to clean than the fabric. I also find the firmer leather seats to be more comfortable than the fabric seats. Since I wil be road tripping in this car a lot that is very important. So far I have been averaging 32mpg under mixed highway/city driving. Personally I have grown to really like the lane watch camera. It is very helpful in changing lanes in high traffic atlanta, and you can turn it on even if your turn signal isn't on, which can be helpful during high traffic times. A small feature that I personally love is the brake hold. Turn it on and when the car stops you don't have to keep your foot on the break. This is also amazing in rush hour traffic and in some other instances. All in all I truly love this car. As I drive it more I will update this review, but Honda hit a home run in my opinion. I've had a 2002 Civix EX, a 2006 Element EX, a Nissan 350z Convertible, and so far this is my favors car overall, hands down. If you can afford it upgrade to the leather, it's so worth it. Even fully loaded it's not an expensive car. I look forward to getting up and driving this car every day. I can't wait to go on some camping / road trip adventures in this wonderful car.
Great Car
Ryan D,09/16/2015
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Pros: Gas mileage. I get 27 in town and up to 36 on the highway in the AWD EX Space/cargo area (my brother and my self are just over 6 feet tall and plenty of room for legs and head in rear) Good visibility Engine very quiet. ***A lot of people are saying that this engine has no power. Coming from driving many v8's over the years and still have a v8 camaro, this engine does just fine with power. If your expecting a rocket ship however, this car is not for you. Cons : USB Port and rear drivers seat rattle. Going over bumps the rear drivers seat rattles, might be from the flexibility of the seat. Will have it checked at dealership sometime soon. No automatic hatch lift. Back up camera is not really to scale and easy to back into something. Better off using the old fashioned way of turning around to check your surroundings I would recommend to a friend though..good overall car for what you pay
Never thought I would consider a brand new car...
dj,07/16/2015
LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
Let me start by saying I thought I would never ever own a brand new car. Not because I can't afford it, I just didn't see the value...until Honda released this wonderful gem. I thought it was time for an automatic, and like a few others I was drawn to the design, cargo space and ride of the Mazda CX-5. But I wasn't sure I needed slightly extra height/width and engine power, and I also owned a civic for years so I was drawn to Honda's reliability and headache free maintenance. I do try to hypermile when I can, so when I saw the HRV had a manual it became a reasonable contender. I test drove it, and it shifted like warm butter (that's a good thing). So I started analyzing all other differences between these cars and I decided the Honda had nothing more and nothing less than exactly what I need in an SUV. Both my cars now fit in the garage nicely with plenty of room and I will never have to worry about finding a big enough parking spot. On top of all that the MPG could almost be overlooked, but is definitely a nice bonus that reminds me I made a good choice. If you're coming from a higher/wider vehicle into the HRV you will probably feel cramped at first, but strangely with the cargo versatility (Seats that fold completely flat and magic seats) it feels like the same size as a larger size SUV. Comfort for me was fine, I'm not doing cross country trips and if I did it would be in a rental. My wife and I tested that we can both lay down in the back comfortably (5'9" and shorter), which will come in handy... we're taking it to the drive-in this weekend :) There's not much I don't like, but I'll reserve judgment on the thin cloth on the door uppers. I am concerned about it's durability, as I like to put my elbow there when I drive. Other than that, I really wish the call button on the steering wheel triggered Siri like the EX model, but the LX model had almost everything I needed so couldn't justify the upgrade.
Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Honda HR-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Honda HR-V
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2016 Honda HR-V is the versatility and utility champ in the increasingly populated subcompact SUV segment. It also boasts excellent fuel economy, sharp handling and generous features content. However, its gutless and noisy powertrain, insufficient front-seat adjustment and occasionally frustrating interior controls prevent it from being a class leader. Instead, it is one of several to strongly consider and garners a "B" rating from the Edmunds editors.

What Is It?
The 2016 Honda HR-V is an all-new, four-door subcompact SUV that slots below the popular Honda CR-V in both size and price. At 169.1 inches long, the HR-V is about 10 inches shorter than the CR-V and a couple inches longer than the Chevrolet Trax, another subcompact SUV. The base price of the HR-V is $19,995, which is about $4,300 less than the least expensive CR-V, which starts at $24,325.

All HR-Vs are powered by a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine rated at 141 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. There's a choice of either a six-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is standard, but an on-demand all-wheel-drive system is optional with the CVT only.

There are three levels of trim: base LX, midgrade EX and loaded EX-L with navigation. The base model is surprisingly well equipped with features like 17-inch wheels and tires, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with satellite controls.

Notable upgrades standard on the EX include heated seats, multiple USB outlets, automatic climate control and keyless ignition and entry. As the name implies, the EX-L with Navi adds leather seats and a navigation system along with satellite radio, roof rails and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. It tops the range with a sticker price of $26,720.

How Does It Drive?
The HR-V has the precise, confident feel of a larger, more expensive vehicle despite its diminutive size and the fact that it's related to the rather tinny Honda Fit subcompact hatchback. The HR-V isn't skittish over rough roads, and sudden dips in the pavement don't upset the suspension. It provides a comfortable ride that could easily be described as the class best (although certain trim levels of the Jeep Renegade give it a run for its money).

It's also a fun little handler whether on curvy roads or city streets. Although there's no shortage of body roll (it is an SUV, after all), it feels pleasantly small and light when you toss it about, with quick steering that provides excellent feedback. It's not quite as enjoyable to drive as the Mazda CX-3, but it's not too far off and its nimble nature is certainly a reason to opt for it in lieu of a bigger SUV (not to mention its more parking-friendly dimensions and visibility).

However, one reason why you might want to think twice is its power, or lack thereof. Not only does it have a rather paltry 141 hp (just barely above the class low Chevy Trax), but much of that power doesn't arrive until the 1.8-liter four-cylinder winds up to higher engine speeds. The result is loud droning noises from the CVT, and vibrations felt through the steering wheel and gas pedal. Even though its 0-60-mph time of 9.7 seconds isn't that much slower than others in the segment, in real-world driving, its dearth of low-end power (a meek 127 lb-ft of torque at a lofty 4,300 rpm) makes it feel substantially slower.

The brakes are more powerful than we were expecting, however. They stopped the HR-V from 60 mph in a tidy, class-average 124 feet, but without the sort of brake fade after multiple stops that we've come to expect from Honda.

What Fuel Economy Does It Get?
With front-wheel drive and the CVT, the HR-V returns an EPA-estimated 31 mpg combined (28 city/35 highway), which is superb for something called an SUV. Opting for all-wheel drive, as our test vehicle had, lowers those estimates to a still-excellent 29 mpg combined (27 city/32 highway). On the Edmunds evaluation route, it returned 31.9 mpg, while averaging 27.5 mpg in two weeks of mixed driving.

By both the EPA estimates and our own testing, the HR-V thoroughly trounces competitors like the Jeep Renegade and Kia Soul, but matches the Mazda CX-3 that manages to also boast class-leading acceleration. The Subaru XV Crosstrek is similarly frugal, but slow.

How Much Room Is There Inside?
To put it simply, nothing in the subcompact SUV segment comes close to the utility and versatility offered by the Honda HR-V. The front-drive-only Kia Soul may technically better it in terms of cargo volume dimensions, but in practice, the HR-V is more useful.

The reason is the same "Magic Seat" found in the Honda Fit, which is mechanically related to the HR-V. The backseat flips up to reveal a flat load floor to store and secure especially tall objects, or even allow a big dog to lie down without getting the backseat dirty. The backseat also folds completely flat and low into the floor (the result of the gas tank being under the front seats), creating a lower and more cavernous cargo area than its competitors.

The backseat is also impressively spacious for passengers, with plenty of leg- and headroom. The seat is firm but comfortable, and provides decent under-leg support. We also found that a rear-facing child seat easily fits, with sufficient room remaining for an average-size front passenger. In the Renegade, the non-driving parent had to sit in the backseat.

Unfortunately, we found the situation up front less accommodating. The six-way, manual-only driver seat does not adjust nearly enough for taller drivers to have sufficient legroom and/or thigh support. It either doesn't slide far enough back or is mounted too low, but either way, male drivers of even average height reported being uncomfortable while driving the HR-V. The seats themselves are a bit narrow, with firm cushions and decent side bolstering, but some drivers found the non-adjustable lumbar to be overly aggressive.

What Is the Rest of the Cabin Like?
The HR-V cabin is far more stylish than the rather drab and utilitarian CR-V's. The attractive simulated leather trim covering parts of the dash and center console is not only padded, but provides a premium look compared to the otherwise run-of-the-mill plastics elsewhere.

On the other hand, its added style compared to the CR-V coincides with a less useful cabin up front. The rather high center console houses large, nifty cupholders with two bottom heights for multiple cup sizes, but the bin underneath the center armrest is on the small size. Worse, though, is the forward bin, where the multiple smartphone plugs and power outlets reside. It's underneath the center console, requiring an awkward lean forward to grab whatever is stored in its cavelike nether regions.

Honda's touchscreen interface that's standard on most HR-Vs is also far from being one of our favorite infotainment systems. Inputs can require multiple attempts, and certain menu icons are not only a bit small but are also poorly labeled. We're also not fans of any system that lacks a volume knob. The HR-V's touchpad toggle is especially slow to respond, and the presence of a steering wheel volume control is a work-around, not a substitute.

Actually, there aren't any knobs to be found inside the HR-V at all, as even the climate control system relies on touch-operated controls. We found these work better than those for the infotainment touchscreen, but not as good as old-fashioned buttons and knobs.

How Safe Is It?
No crash test results are available for the HR-V as of yet. Honda says it expects a perfect five-star score from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) and a "Good" rating, the highest possible, from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Along with the usual features like antilock brakes, stability control and multiple airbags, all HR-Vs also come standard with a feature Honda calls "Motion Adaptive" electric power steering. It's able to work with the stability control system to sense when the vehicle is heading the wrong way during an evasive maneuver and gently prod the driver in the right direction through resistance in the steering wheel.

All models also get a rear back-up camera, while EX and above models add Honda's Lane Watch system. It shows your blind spot on the dashboard screen when the passenger side turn signal is activated. It takes some getting used to, but is worthwhile if you have trouble seeing vehicles on your right-hand side. Having said that, the HR-V's visibility is very good, even without the electronic aids.

What Competing Models Should You Also Consider?
With real-world power, driver comfort and infotainment control, the Jeep Renegade also has the added benefit of realistically being able to venture off road. Its fuel economy and cargo capacity trail that of the HR-V.

The Mazda CX-3 matches the HR-V's excellent fuel economy, but is a bit more fun to drive and is substantially quicker. On the other hand, it has a fraction of the Honda's backseat and cargo space.

Straddling the line between compact hatchback and subcompact SUV is the Subaru XV Crosstrek. Its interior space and comfort, excellent fuel economy and rugged nature made possible by its standard all-wheel-drive system and abundant ground clearance make it a must-consider for those outside the urban confines.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
If you're looking for the elevated ride height, cargo versatility and available all-wheel drive of an SUV, but would like to pay less at the dealer and at the pump, the Honda HR-V delivers. It's a sensible little urban runabout, especially for those who think their current SUV is more than what they really need.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
The HR-V's underpowered engine and CVT produce glacial acceleration, lots of noise and excessive vibration. If you're 5-feet-10 or taller, there's also a good chance you won't be comfortable in the driver seat.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2016 Honda HR-V Overview

The Used 2016 Honda HR-V is offered in the following submodels: HR-V SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Honda HR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Honda HR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Honda HR-V EX is priced between $14,000 and$17,998 with odometer readings between 28151 and102515 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda HR-V LX is priced between $13,999 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 29393 and106120 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Honda HR-V EX-L is priced between $15,800 and$19,502 with odometer readings between 24360 and76105 miles.

