Used 2018 Honda HR-V for Sale Near Me

- 19,674 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,995$2,531 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this pleasant-riding, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 Honda HR-V LX (AWD) with CVT. This WINNER OF U..S NEWS & WORLD REPORT'S 2018 BEST SUBCOMPACT SUV FOR THE MONEY AWARD boasts a roomy cabin for its class and a large cargo area with good fuel economy. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the 2018 HR-V an overall rating of five out of five stars. With its odometer now reading 19,674, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until February 2021 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this bold subcompact SUV will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2023 or 60,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - A 5-INCH INFOTAINMENT SCREEN - A REARVIEW CAMERA - FOUR SPEAKERS - A CD PLAYER - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A USB PORT - REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY - CLOTH SEATS - 17-INCH ALLOY WHEELS ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 Honda HR-V LX! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H38JG710140
Stock: 24704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 19,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,541$2,990 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Honda HR-V 4dr EX 2WD CVT 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 1.8L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU5H56JM708903
Stock: 995944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 22,236 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,999$1,802 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2931 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H34JM722934
Stock: B280384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-28-2019
- 24,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,698$1,977 Below Market
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2018 Honda HR-V LX AWD Milano Red, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Portable Audio Connection, Electronic Stability Control, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo Audio System (160 Watts), Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Traction control.Napleton Hyundai and Napleton Genesis serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H33JG725337
Stock: RSL11437A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2018 Honda HR-V LX11,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,492$479 Below Market
Ed Morse Honda - Riviera Beach / Florida
Cleaned and Sanitized This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this HondaHR-V LX cannot be beat. This Honda HR-V's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU5H31JG704223
Stock: LM710204A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 27,177 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,920$1,094 Below Market
Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach - Pompano Beach / Florida
EX trim, White Orchid Pearl exterior and Gray interior. Honda Certified. PRICE DROP FROM $17,480. Moonroof, Heated Seats, CD Player, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Edmunds.com explains "The steering has a pleasant and natural feel to it. It relays enough information about what the front tires are doing to give you confidence as you drive around turns. It's also an easy car with which to navigate a tight parking lot.".KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. Honda EX with White Orchid Pearl exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 141 HP at 6500 RPM*.A GREAT TIME TO BUYWas $17,480.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile WarrantyHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU5H50JM709710
Stock: A084427A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 23,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,690
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H35JM725275
Stock: 10419773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 15,160 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,888
Clark Knapp Honda - Pharr / Texas
2018 Honda HR-V EX FWD Certified. GrayHondaTrue Certified Details: * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 182 Point InspectionPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4880 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.Cars have been part of the Clark family since 1933 when we opened our first dealership. After building a strong reputation with our family owned and operated business, we have expanded our offerings to include trusted automakers like Honda. Now a 25-year Honda veteran, Clark Knapp Honda is proud to offer friendly service in a beautiful, modern building. This newer and larger facility is home to an express service lane, complimentary Wi-Fi, a kids entertainment zone, and an on-site full-service Allstate insurance agency. Our updated modern facility puts drivers and their families first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU5H53JM718224
Stock: 42928A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,073 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,480$1,463 Below Market
Honda Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
This 2018 Honda HR-V 4dr EX AWD CVT features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Other with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - EX trim. Very Nice, CARFAX 1-Owner. REDUCED FROM $18,980! Sunroof, Heated Seats, CD Player, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Honda EX with Lunar Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 141 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com's review says The steering has a pleasant and natural feel to it. It relays enough information about what the front tires are doing to give you confidence as you drive around turns. It's also an easy car with which to navigate a tight parking lot.. AFFORDABILITYReduced from $18,980. VISIT US TODAYHonda Mall of GA has a THREE DAY NO QUESTIONS ASKED RETURN POLICY on ALL OUR CERTIFIED Honda vehicles! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H51JM728658
Stock: P11966
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 13,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,250$1,150 Below Market
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**BACK-UP CAMERA**, **4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES W/4-WHEEL ABS FRONT VENTED DISCS BRAKE ASSIST HILL HOLD CONTROL AND ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU5H38JM717942
Stock: 44063A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 75,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,895$1,632 Below Market
Honda of Hackettstown - Hackettstown / New Jersey
CARFAX 1-Owner. LX trim, Milano Red exterior and Black interior. WAS $14,495, $1,700 below NADA Retail!, EPA 31 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Honda LX with Milano Red exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 141 HP at 6500 RPM*. A GREAT VALUE: Was $14,495. This HR-V is priced $1,700 below NADA Retail. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US: 7 DAY BUY-BACK GUARANTEE!* We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! *See dealership for details. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check on this vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at https: //vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/ Based on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age/condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H31JG723070
Stock: T8699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2020
- 31,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,999$3,519 Below Market
City Auto Center - Davis / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU5H30JM712931
Stock: 5218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,450$1,201 Below Market
Marin Honda - San Rafael / California
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified HR-V today, worry free! VERY LOW MILES! At just 3900 miles, this 2018 Honda provides great value. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Bluetooth. This Honda HR-V also includes Clock, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Sliding Rear Window, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input. - We offer SPECIAL PRICING on all of our vehicles! Call us NOW at 888-687-4664 . Make sure to let us know which vehicle you are interested in and schedule a VIP Appointment to see it. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H39JG727321
Stock: 7314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- certified
2018 Honda HR-V LX17,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,495$1,231 Below Market
Dean Honda - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
LOCAL TRADE, 1 OWNER VEHICLE, AWD/4X4/4WD, NEW TIRES, HONDA CERTIFIED!, HondaTrue Certified Certified, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.436 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo Audio System (160 Watts), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.Certified. 2018 Honda HR-V LX Lunar Silver Metallic Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 3792 miles below market average! 27/31 City/Highway MPGHondaTrue Certified Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 182 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside AssistanceEmail Fred at fredm@deanhonda.com or call 412-466-5324 prompt 1 and one of our happy and helpful associates will be delighted to assist you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H30JG702825
Stock: 20786A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 28,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,995$1,076 Below Market
Honda of Hackettstown - Hackettstown / New Jersey
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 28,114 Miles! LX trim. PRICED TO MOVE $1,000 below NADA Retail!, EPA 31 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Honda LX with Mulberry Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 141 HP at 6500 RPM*. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: This HR-V is priced $1,000 below NADA Retail. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: 7 DAY BUY-BACK GUARANTEE!* We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! *See dealership for details. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check on this vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at https: //vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/ Based on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age/condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H37JG707231
Stock: T9628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 25,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,900$1,324 Below Market
Voss Honda - Tipp City / Ohio
HONDA CERTIFIED, FRESH OFF LEASE, 1 OWNER CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS, NON-SMOKER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER LOCKS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER WINDOWS, BACK UP CAMERA, 2 KEYS PROVIDED. **Professionally Detailed** Experience the Voss Honda Advantage!! At Voss Honda You are our #1 Priority!! The Only Honda Dealership in the USA to win the President's Award 19 consecutive years! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. HondaTrue Certified Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 182 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Come see for yourself why more and more people are saying 'It's worth the trip to Tipp' Voss Honda, The Only Honda Dealership in the USA to win the President's Award 19 consecutive years! The #1 Honda Certified dealer Proudly Serving Dayton, Centerville, Beavercreek and surrounding areas!! We Offer all Makes and Models. **Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov. Honda HR-V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V EX with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H52JG706442
Stock: H21083P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 48,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,995$1,715 Below Market
Goudy Honda - Alhambra / California
*** Dealer installed accessories are additional ***. This Red 2018 Honda HR-V EX might be just the crossover for you. It also includes Free Vehicle History Reports are available at Dealership and online. This vehicle also comes with 12,000 warranty miles and has been subjected to a rigorous, 182 -point inspection for condition and appearance. Exhibiting a dazzling red exterior and a black interior, this vehicle won't be on the market for long. Come see us today and see this one in person! Honda Certified Pre-Owned program benefits: Vehicles less than six years old Less than 80,000 miles 182-point certification 12-Month* /12,000-Mile* Limited Warranty 7-Year*/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty Please contact us for more details, yours is waiting at Goudy Honda! Contact Information: Goudy Honda, 1400 w Main ST, Alhambra, CA, 91801, Phone: (626) 576-1114, E-mail: webleads@goudyhonda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU5H55JM716295
Stock: 393879AA
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-03-2020
- 41,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,995$1,831 Below Market
Ultimate Subaru - Fredericksburg / Virginia
This BLACK 2018 Honda HR-V EX-L w/Navi might be just the crossover awd for you. This one's available at the low price of $18,995. If you don't tell your friends you bought this pre-owned, they will never know! The exterior is a classic black. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive! Our vehicles are priced below market and ready to sell. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and reconditioned. If you shop us first, you can save yourself some time. There will be no need to shop any where else. When you purchase from us you become a member of the Ultimate Advantage Club and receive no charge VA State Safety inspections, Member Loyalty Pricing, and 20% of what you spend in service back in Rewards Points.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V EX-L with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3CZRU6H79JM708336
Stock: S7624A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
