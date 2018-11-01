Used 2018 Honda HR-V for Sale Near Me

Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey

Just arrived is this pleasant-riding, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 Honda HR-V LX (AWD) with CVT. This WINNER OF U..S NEWS & WORLD REPORT'S 2018 BEST SUBCOMPACT SUV FOR THE MONEY AWARD boasts a roomy cabin for its class and a large cargo area with good fuel economy. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the 2018 HR-V an overall rating of five out of five stars. With its odometer now reading 19,674, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until February 2021 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this bold subcompact SUV will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2023 or 60,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - A 5-INCH INFOTAINMENT SCREEN - A REARVIEW CAMERA - FOUR SPEAKERS - A CD PLAYER - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A USB PORT - REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY - CLOTH SEATS - 17-INCH ALLOY WHEELS ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 Honda HR-V LX! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Honda HR-V LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3CZRU6H38JG710140

Stock: 24704

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020