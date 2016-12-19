It is just slightly a month after delivery of our Honda HR-V EX AWD. There were certain dealer-installed options that we wanted, and we found after using the ‘build your Honda’ tool on their website, that installation and other required installation kits were not included in the price of the options. This raised the price considerably and was a bit of a sticker shock. If you are planning to have options installed, check the price of labor, etc. on the Honda e-store for a more realistic bottom line price. Speaking of dealer installation charges, shop around before buying or ordering your HR-V. We saved a substantial amount of money buying either OEM or third party accessories from eBay and Amazon. I feel anyone can ‘install’ a rear cargo tray or floor mats so why pay the dealer’s labor charge for something that you can do yourself? We feel that the HR-V is a good choice for a second or third car (our case) for a small family or a childless couple. In many ways, the HR-V is a throwback to when families had a low-end station wagon as a second car for hauling people or cargo. With the price being what it is- I can imagine some young families looking at the LX model for an only car. I'm not sure if the HR-V is the best choice for an only car so I'd advise people such as that to shop around. Honda surprised us by including some features as standard on the HR-V that I would consider to be luxury oriented and not including some features that I would call practical in nature. For example- both of our other cars have push button memory seats (not available in the HR-V) which is extremely helpful if you have 2-3 people who drive all of the cars. As with most Hondas made in the last 20 years or so, major options are by package so if you want XM satellite radio, you have no choice but to pay for leather seating and navigation also. It’s a shame that you can’t pick and choose more features but I assume it’s that way to keep costs down. I read other reviewers complaining about driver positioning; I can only assume that they have not read their owners manual because our EX model has tilt and telescope steering wheel as well as seat height and backrest tilt adjustments. I am a tall guy but with some adjusting, I can get reasonably comfortable in the HR-V driver compartment. My only interior complaint is that both driver and passenger seating areas have an encroachment by the front wheel well into the interior which pushes back my left leg when driving or right leg when I am the passenger by about an inch. This is just enough to be slightly uncomfortable when driving but less so when I am the passenger. If you are tall or have a long inseam, this may be a consideration for you too. Others have complained about the HR-V’s engine performance; I believe that Honda changed the engine mapping for 2017 and our AWD version gets down the road nicely. I can’t imagine anyone buying an HR-V expecting it to be a rocket. We feel the power and torque are more than adequate and at the same time it delivers good to great fuel economy. The AWD on our HR-V proved its worth after the first heavy snowfall in our area and unless you are really on a tight budget, I’d certainly suggest you get the AWD version. We had another car in the past with a CVT automatic and the HR-V has some of the same characteristic transmission and power train noise that the other car had. It’s a shame because most Honda automatics are relatively quiet. I have heard that some people have complained about Honda not including Apple Play or the Android equivalent in the HR-V. We feel that the HondaLink system included in the EX is all that we need and quite easy and intuitive to use. I understand the infotainment system in the LX is different so perhaps those that have complained have the LX. Our HR-V is a fun and versatile vehicle. The various cargo configurations such as ‘long mode’ and the magic seats in the 2nd row make for a lot of options when transporting stuff from here to there. We have found the HR-V to be a crossover that does almost everything well; it is very practical and economical as well as having a handsome appearance without too much glitz and gadgetry.

