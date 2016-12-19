  1. Home
2017 Honda HR-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Easily fits average-sized adults in front and back
  • Clever cargo solutions make it more versatile than rivals
  • Fuel economy figures are better than most competitors
  • Outward visibility is excellent
  • Unimpressive power output results in lackluster acceleration
  • Infotainment system is not user-friendly
  • There's an abundance of engine noise and vibration
Which HR-V does Edmunds recommend?

The price difference between the base LX with the optional continuously variable transmission and the next-level EX is relatively small for the vast number of features that are added, so you should at least step up to that one. But even the range-topping EX-L Navi is reasonably priced for what you get: leather upholstery, navigation, satellite radio and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. This is one of the rare instances when we recommend stretching for the fully loaded model if you can.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

Searching for an affordable crossover? Honda's 2017 HR-V is a strong contender. It makes the most of its small dimensions thanks to an innovative second-row seat that offers plenty of cargo-carrying flexibility. We're not fond of the HR-V's slow acceleration, but overall it gets most things right.

The HR-V uses one of Honda's clever innovations, the so-called Magic Seat that the company also features in the related Fit hatchback. The seat has flip-up rear seat cushions that, when raised, create a tall and narrow cargo area between the front and rear seats that's great for things such as a bicycle or a flat-screen TV. With all the seats in place, there's suitable space for average-size adults, too. Besides the HR-V's flexibility, it also benefits from high fuel economy and an unobstructed outward view.

At this price point, there are bound to be a few drawbacks. The HR-V's admirable fuel efficiency is offset by pokey acceleration, and the touchscreen infotainment system isn't as intuitive or as easy to operate as rival systems. The HR-V also a bit unrefined in certain respects, which is unusual for a Honda. Though these flaws are cause for concern, we think the HR-V is a pretty good value overall and worth a look if you're in the market.

2017 Honda HR-V models

The HR-V might be the least expensive crossover in Honda's stable, but buyers won't feel let down by the many features on tap. The base LX is admittedly light on luxuries, but there are some impressive standard features such as alloy wheels, a rearview camera and Bluetooth. The EX is considerably more value-rich. It increases the price a little but comes loaded with a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats and other goodies. The EX-L Navi is the only way to get navigation, satellite radio and leather upholstery. There are no significant factory options to add.

All versions of the 2017 Honda HR-V are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (141 horsepower, 127 pound-feet of torque). A six-speed manual transmission is standard on LX and EX models, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional. The CVT comes standard on the EX-L Navi. You can get a HR-V with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. When you pick the latter, the CVT is part of the deal.

Standard feature highlights for the LX include 17-inch wheels, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a configurable 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 5-inch central display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary jack and a USB port.

The EX trim adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, automatic climate control, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera, a passenger-side blind-spot camera (Honda's LaneWatch), a 7-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker sound system (with an additional USB port), and HondaLink smartphone apps and integration.

At the top of the line, the EX-L Navi comes with roof rails, leather upholstery, a navigation system with voice recognition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and satellite and HD radio.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Honda HR-V EX-L w/Navigation (1.8L inline-4 | CVT | AWD).

Note: Since this test was conducted, the HR-V has not received any significant revisions. Our findings remain applicable to this year's model.

Driving

3.0
The 141 horsepower generated by its 1.8-liter four-cylinder is fairly meager by segment standards. On the bright side, the HR-V's handling is sporty enough to have some fun when going around turns.

Acceleration

2.0
The HR-V is one of the slowest subcompact SUVs we've tested. It went from zero to 60 mph in an unhurried 9.7 seconds. After lurching off the line abruptly, the HR-V feels weak, even in regular driving. When driving up hills, the CVT is constantly adjusting engine rpm, to your annoyance.

Braking

3.0
The brakes are barely adequate power-wise, but the pedal has a decent feel, making it easy to modulate when coming to a stop. In a simulated-panic stop, the HR-V stopped from 60 mph in 124 feet, a bit longer than average.

Steering

4.0
The steering has a pleasant and natural feel to it. It gives you confidence as you steer the HR-V around turns. It's also an easy car to wield around in tight parking lots.

Handling

4.0
This is a fun vehicle to drive thanks to the steering's quick turn-in and well-tuned suspension that enhances stability. The stability control system rarely intervenes on public roads.

Drivability

3.0
Full-throttle acceleration brings vibrations through the steering wheel and gas pedal, especially above 5,000 rpm. The gas pedal's responsiveness isn't linear either, making the HR-V seem jumpy and hard to drive smoothly.

Off-road

The HR-V comes standard with front-wheel drive, but all three trim levels are available with all-wheel drive, as on our test vehicle. As is typical for this class, an all-wheel-drive HR-V is meant for improved traction during inclement driving rather than any true off-road adventuring.

Comfort

3.0
The 2017 HR-V has one of the best ride qualities in its class. Seat comfort is mediocre, however, resulting in average scores overall.

Seat comfort

2.5
The front seats are narrow and firmly cushioned. Lumbar support is not adjustable. Taller folks might take issue with the lack of adjustability and poor legroom. The door and center armrests have good padding, though, and the rear seats are firm but comfy.

Ride comfort

4.0
No vehicle in the subcompact crossover class is cushy. But the Honda HR-V does better than most, with a completely livable ride quality. Only when you drive over big bumps does the HR-V seem a bit choppy or still-riding.

Noise & vibration

2.0
At full throttle or high rpm, the engine sends a considerable amount of racket into the cabin. Even at idle at a stoplight, there's noticeable engine vibration. The tires are noisier than expected over most surfaces, but wind noise is impressively muted.

Interior

3.5
The 2017 HR-V's interior is more useful than any other vehicle in the class, with a nifty rear seat that can fold or swing up and out of the way. Rear seat occupants will be pleased with the amount of room.

Ease of use

3.0
All of the HR-V's central controls are easily within the driver's reach, and the steering wheel controls feel substantial and high-quality. The lack of physical infotainment and climate control buttons and knobs is a huge minus, however.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
The front seat is at a near-perfect height for slipping in and out, and the roofline is high. Doors are large for this size of vehicle and open quite wide. It's more difficult to get into the rear because of the sloping roofline, small door openings and high-mounted seats.

Roominess

3.0
Space for rear passengers is excellent. Average-size adults can actually fit back there, which can't be said for a lot of subcompact crossovers. But the front seats lack legroom and adjustment range for tall folks.

Visibility

5.0
Most of the vertical roof pillars are slim, particularly up front, giving you a great view out. The rear pillars are thick, but the side windows are long, making for easier lane changes. A rearview camera is standard; the LaneWatch blind-spot camera is standard on EX and EX-L Navi models.

Quality

3.0
Although the interior looks nice, some of the trim pieces and the functionality of a few controls aren't up to Honda's usual high standards.

Utility

4.5
Cargo capacity is excellent at 24.3 cubic feet behind the rear seats or 58.8 cubic feet with the rear seats folded (FWD figures; with AWD, cargo space is slightly less). It has unbeatable versatility thanks to the flat-folding rear seat and flip-up cushions. Small item storage is subpar, though.

Technology

2.5
The touchscreen user interface looks nice even with its low-rent nav graphics. It's frustrating to use, though, because of the imprecise virtual buttons and a confounding menu structure. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto would help some, but alas, the HR-V is not one of the Hondas with this technology.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Honda HR-V.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Went from 2007 Fit Sport to HR-V EX to 2017 HRV EX
Dan Dormio,09/15/2015
EX-L w/Navigation 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I knew basically what I wanted but did not know what would give it to me. I looked around and had never heard of the HR-V until I was looking at a CR-V and remarked to the salesman that it was bigger than I wanted. He asked if I had looked at the HR-V. He had one. I looked it over and the salesman and I took a test drive. It had the magic seats that I really liked in the Fit. It was bigger, which I was looking for, quieter, nicer ride, etc. The features were excellent although the USB, HDMI, and 12 volt power supply are inconveniently located. At the time I was driving my F150. I took it home and came back with my Fit. I then took the HR-V for a ride by myself. I took it home and got my wife and we went for a ride, curvy road, highway, etc. I just had to have it back before the dealership closed. This was a Saturday. I bought it the next week. I just returned from a trip where I drove from Arkansas to Maryland and back. I have no regrets. The car performed fine in every respect, ride, comfort, mileage, etc. The automatic climate control is wonderful. I filled up in Cumberland, MD and stopped for the night in Morehead, Kentucky with still about a third of a tank of gas. I filled up when I left Morehead and had a third of a tank or so when I got home. I used the Honda Nav app that I downloaded to my IPhone as my GPS. I carried my regular GPS along just in case. The Honda Nav App was great. A $60.00 down load, an HDMI cable, a lightning adapter from Best Buy, and a USB charge cord for the IPhone to keep the phone charged and forget the regular GPS. It runs through the 7" display. I am extremely pleased with the HR-V, price, features, ride, everything. I had no problems in the mountains in West Virginia or Maryland. I mostly left it on economy the whole trip until I hit the mountains and then I turned it off for the the extra power. Car did fine. I now have approximately 16k miles on it. Have had it about 54 weeks. I have taken it to northern Illinois, Maryland 4 times, and Florida once. I am extremely happy with the HRV. I will be taking it to south Dakota soon. Note, it cruised the SD 80 mph speed limit with no problem and I have had no problems in the mountains with it. I basically set economy on and left it. Very seldom do I take it out of economy. I had my 2016 HRV EX for approximately 14 months. I put approximately 18,800 miles on it. I had no complaint with the car at all. I traded it in about 5 months ago on a 2017 HRV EX-L-Navi-AWD. The main reason I traded was I wanted an AWD. I took it to northern Illinois over Christmas. I cannot say anything negative about the HRV at all. Even with the upgrade to AWD it still gets good mileage, although I did drop some from the 2 wheel drive, but then that is to be expected. The HRV goes about 10,000 miles between oil changes. For me it has been a great car. I wanted something bigger than the Fit but smaller than the CRV. The HRV fit the bill perfectly. It rides and handles well. Acceleration is very adequate but it is not a race car. The acceleration, even on mountains is very adequate. I have run mountains in Arkansas, Kentucky, Maryland, West Virginia, and South Dakota. In my opinion they are great cars. Just returned from a 12 day trip to Arizona. Have also taken the 2017 HRV to northern Illinois and Maryland. Will be going to Maryland again, likely within the next 3 weeks. I love the car. It is plenty big and comfortable for two people to travel in. We also have a Honda Cross Tour. It is a very nice car also. We used it for trips until I got the HRV. Now we use the HRV for trips. If we were traveling with more than just my wife and I we would use the Cross Tour but the HRV is perfectly fine for two people to travel in. Plenty of room for our stuff, plus souvenirs and stuff we pick up along the way.
Great Lil SUV
Dave,08/03/2017
LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Just a step below the CR-V but a true value. Just a few things I'd like to see different but overall very nicely equipped and a great value. Took ride to visit up North about 3K miles and got 33+ mpg and that's cruising with everyone else with AC on. Has a very nice ride and the handling is outstanding. Plan to keep this little gem for quite sometime. Update 2/4/18: Still enjoying this vehicle! Try it you will like it. Update2/6/19: Haven't changed my mind on this vehicle. Still got it! Update 8/519: still like this car but have a door seal leak drivers side. Took in once and they couldn't find it but with last monsoon type rain I had it again. Taking in again and have carpet and underlayment checked too right away. Just shy of 34k miles now. No other problems. 2/6/2020: They found and fixed the door leak. All good! Still enjoy this car very much. Ride is still great and mileage I get is fantastic. Friend got in it the other day and said it still looked new. 8/6/2020: The baby's still got it. Haven't been driving as much like everyone else but still feels like a newer vehicle to me. Going to take another trip up North soon.
Consider the HR-V for your second or third car.
MG Brown,03/17/2017
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
It is just slightly a month after delivery of our Honda HR-V EX AWD. There were certain dealer-installed options that we wanted, and we found after using the ‘build your Honda’ tool on their website, that installation and other required installation kits were not included in the price of the options. This raised the price considerably and was a bit of a sticker shock. If you are planning to have options installed, check the price of labor, etc. on the Honda e-store for a more realistic bottom line price. Speaking of dealer installation charges, shop around before buying or ordering your HR-V. We saved a substantial amount of money buying either OEM or third party accessories from eBay and Amazon. I feel anyone can ‘install’ a rear cargo tray or floor mats so why pay the dealer’s labor charge for something that you can do yourself? We feel that the HR-V is a good choice for a second or third car (our case) for a small family or a childless couple. In many ways, the HR-V is a throwback to when families had a low-end station wagon as a second car for hauling people or cargo. With the price being what it is- I can imagine some young families looking at the LX model for an only car. I'm not sure if the HR-V is the best choice for an only car so I'd advise people such as that to shop around. Honda surprised us by including some features as standard on the HR-V that I would consider to be luxury oriented and not including some features that I would call practical in nature. For example- both of our other cars have push button memory seats (not available in the HR-V) which is extremely helpful if you have 2-3 people who drive all of the cars. As with most Hondas made in the last 20 years or so, major options are by package so if you want XM satellite radio, you have no choice but to pay for leather seating and navigation also. It’s a shame that you can’t pick and choose more features but I assume it’s that way to keep costs down. I read other reviewers complaining about driver positioning; I can only assume that they have not read their owners manual because our EX model has tilt and telescope steering wheel as well as seat height and backrest tilt adjustments. I am a tall guy but with some adjusting, I can get reasonably comfortable in the HR-V driver compartment. My only interior complaint is that both driver and passenger seating areas have an encroachment by the front wheel well into the interior which pushes back my left leg when driving or right leg when I am the passenger by about an inch. This is just enough to be slightly uncomfortable when driving but less so when I am the passenger. If you are tall or have a long inseam, this may be a consideration for you too. Others have complained about the HR-V’s engine performance; I believe that Honda changed the engine mapping for 2017 and our AWD version gets down the road nicely. I can’t imagine anyone buying an HR-V expecting it to be a rocket. We feel the power and torque are more than adequate and at the same time it delivers good to great fuel economy. The AWD on our HR-V proved its worth after the first heavy snowfall in our area and unless you are really on a tight budget, I’d certainly suggest you get the AWD version. We had another car in the past with a CVT automatic and the HR-V has some of the same characteristic transmission and power train noise that the other car had. It’s a shame because most Honda automatics are relatively quiet. I have heard that some people have complained about Honda not including Apple Play or the Android equivalent in the HR-V. We feel that the HondaLink system included in the EX is all that we need and quite easy and intuitive to use. I understand the infotainment system in the LX is different so perhaps those that have complained have the LX. Our HR-V is a fun and versatile vehicle. The various cargo configurations such as ‘long mode’ and the magic seats in the 2nd row make for a lot of options when transporting stuff from here to there. We have found the HR-V to be a crossover that does almost everything well; it is very practical and economical as well as having a handsome appearance without too much glitz and gadgetry.
I <3 my HR-V!
Trasid,03/01/2017
EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
I test drove many different vehicles. Along with Honda's history of vehicle reliability, I picked the HR-V for the following reasons: It's a great looking vehicle with great mpg. (I am averaging 36 mpg on each tank of gas and I expect that to get better!) It's very reasonably priced for a vehicle that has heated seats, a backup camera, a right turn lane/signal camera, push start and a moon roof. The front seats sit a bit higher and are much easier to get in and out of as compared to the civic.
See all 34 reviews of the 2017 Honda HR-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Honda HR-V features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the HR-V models:

Honda LaneWatch
Reduces blind spots by displaying an image of the lanes next to the HR-V's passenger side in the central touchscreen.
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
Displays several angles when in reverse, including a top-down bumper view. The EX model adds guidelines that move when the wheel is turned.
Hill Start Assist
Prevents the HR-V from rolling backward on a hill from a stop when the driver releases the brake and presses the accelerator.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 Honda HR-V Overview

The Used 2017 Honda HR-V is offered in the following submodels: HR-V SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Honda HR-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Honda HR-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Honda HR-V EX is priced between $15,990 and$20,998 with odometer readings between 20751 and85746 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda HR-V LX is priced between $14,999 and$19,276 with odometer readings between 6173 and86839 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda HR-V EX-L is priced between $17,514 and$22,098 with odometer readings between 7282 and66368 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Honda HR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Honda HR-V for sale near. There are currently 80 used and CPO 2017 HR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,999 and mileage as low as 6173 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Honda HR-V.

Can't find a used 2017 Honda HR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda HR-V for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,769.

Find a used Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,625.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda HR-V for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,907.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,546.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Honda HR-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

