Used 2017 Honda HR-V for Sale Near Me

I knew basically what I wanted but did not know what would give it to me. I looked around and had never heard of the HR-V until I was looking at a CR-V and remarked to the salesman that it was bigger than I wanted. He asked if I had looked at the HR-V. He had one. I looked it over and the salesman and I took a test drive. It had the magic seats that I really liked in the Fit. It was bigger, which I was looking for, quieter, nicer ride, etc. The features were excellent although the USB, HDMI, and 12 volt power supply are inconveniently located. At the time I was driving my F150. I took it home and came back with my Fit. I then took the HR-V for a ride by myself. I took it home and got my wife and we went for a ride, curvy road, highway, etc. I just had to have it back before the dealership closed. This was a Saturday. I bought it the next week. I just returned from a trip where I drove from Arkansas to Maryland and back. I have no regrets. The car performed fine in every respect, ride, comfort, mileage, etc. The automatic climate control is wonderful. I filled up in Cumberland, MD and stopped for the night in Morehead, Kentucky with still about a third of a tank of gas. I filled up when I left Morehead and had a third of a tank or so when I got home. I used the Honda Nav app that I downloaded to my IPhone as my GPS. I carried my regular GPS along just in case. The Honda Nav App was great. A $60.00 down load, an HDMI cable, a lightning adapter from Best Buy, and a USB charge cord for the IPhone to keep the phone charged and forget the regular GPS. It runs through the 7" display. I am extremely pleased with the HR-V, price, features, ride, everything. I had no problems in the mountains in West Virginia or Maryland. I mostly left it on economy the whole trip until I hit the mountains and then I turned it off for the the extra power. Car did fine. I now have approximately 16k miles on it. Have had it about 54 weeks. I have taken it to northern Illinois, Maryland 4 times, and Florida once. I am extremely happy with the HRV. I will be taking it to south Dakota soon. Note, it cruised the SD 80 mph speed limit with no problem and I have had no problems in the mountains with it. I basically set economy on and left it. Very seldom do I take it out of economy. I had my 2016 HRV EX for approximately 14 months. I put approximately 18,800 miles on it. I had no complaint with the car at all. I traded it in about 5 months ago on a 2017 HRV EX-L-Navi-AWD. The main reason I traded was I wanted an AWD. I took it to northern Illinois over Christmas. I cannot say anything negative about the HRV at all. Even with the upgrade to AWD it still gets good mileage, although I did drop some from the 2 wheel drive, but then that is to be expected. The HRV goes about 10,000 miles between oil changes. For me it has been a great car. I wanted something bigger than the Fit but smaller than the CRV. The HRV fit the bill perfectly. It rides and handles well. Acceleration is very adequate but it is not a race car. The acceleration, even on mountains is very adequate. I have run mountains in Arkansas, Kentucky, Maryland, West Virginia, and South Dakota. In my opinion they are great cars. Just returned from a 12 day trip to Arizona. Have also taken the 2017 HRV to northern Illinois and Maryland. Will be going to Maryland again, likely within the next 3 weeks. I love the car. It is plenty big and comfortable for two people to travel in. We also have a Honda Cross Tour. It is a very nice car also. We used it for trips until I got the HRV. Now we use the HRV for trips. If we were traveling with more than just my wife and I we would use the Cross Tour but the HRV is perfectly fine for two people to travel in. Plenty of room for our stuff, plus souvenirs and stuff we pick up along the way.

