2019 Honda HR-V
What’s new
- Refreshed front and rear styling
- New Sport and Touring trim levels
- New center screen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Honda Sensing suite adds multiple available safety features
- Part of the first HR-V generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Average-size adults fit comfortably in the front and back
- Clever cargo solutions make it more versatile than rivals
- Better than most competitors on fuel economy
- Excellent outward visibility
- Unimpressive power output results in lackluster acceleration
- Engine noise and vibration are palpable
- Touchscreen interface is difficult to use
- Cabin materials look a little cheaper than those in some rivals
Which HR-V does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
By the very nature of their size, subcompact crossover SUVs can't offer the practical benefits as larger SUVs. Check the spec sheets and you'll find that many don't even have as much cargo space as similarly priced compact hatchbacks. The 2019 Honda HR-V is one vehicle that does a great job of overcoming its size limitations, however. A thoughtful interior layout that includes the second-row Magic Seat that can flip up so you can carry tall items gives the HR-V more passenger room and greater storage space than others in the class.
Honda has also made improvements this year. New front and rear styling cues differentiate the 2019 HR-V from the last year, but you'll probably more interested in the expanded list of features. This includes a volume knob (the car had an annoying-to-use touch-sensitive volume slider before) and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality for the 7-inch touchscreen. The Honda Sensing suite of advanced driver safety features is another new addition for EX trims and above. Shoppers looking for additional luxuries will be pleased with the new Touring trim, which bolsters the HR-V with LED headlights and foglights, alongside a power-adjustable driver seat and navigation system.
Unfortunately, The HR-V's underpowered engine is the same for 2019. Though fuel-efficient, the HR-V is slow and noisy when you mash the gas. Honda has also discontinued the manual transmission. We doubt many people were opting for it, but it helped make the most of the HR-V's available power. Overall, though, the HR-V's exceptional utility makes this pint-sized Honda a top pick in the class.
2019 Honda HR-V models
The 2019 HR-V is the least expensive crossover in Honda's stable, but thanks to the number of features offered, it doesn't have to feel like an econobox special. There are five trim levels available: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring. All three models are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (141 horsepower, 127 lb-ft of torque) and a CVT automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard on all models except the Touring, which comes with the other models' optional all-wheel-drive system.
Standard feature highlights for the LX include 17-inch alloy wheels, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat with Honda's Magic Seat feature, a 5-inch central display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.
The Sport adds 18-inch wheels, foglights, roof rails, black-painted exterior trim, active noise cancellation, steering wheel-mounted shift paddles, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a 7-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker sound system with an additional USB port and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration.
The EX trim adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, automatic climate control, a passenger-side blind-spot camera (Honda's LaneWatch), and satellite and HD radio. The Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety features (forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure warning and mitigation and adaptive cruise control) is also standard. It does without the Sport's styling features and the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter.
Next up is the EX-L, which comes with leather upholstery, the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Lastly, the range-topping Touring comes with unique wheels, LED headlights and foglights, an eight-way power driver seat and a navigation system with voice recognition
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration6.0
Braking7.5
Steering8.5
Handling8.5
Drivability6.5
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control7.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility9.0
Quality7.0
Utility8.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids8.0
Voice control6.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
I've owned mostly two seater sports cars my entire life but at my age--mid 60s--I needed something that could haul more stuff plus was physically easier to get in and out of. I traded in a 2015 Honda CR-Z hybrid and was prepared to have to spend a lot of time adjusting to the HR-V...turned out not to be the case. Despite the obvious difference in height and handling, the HR-V was actually fun to drive. Handling for a compact SUV was really nice, with very good road feel. I was amazed at how great the gas mileage is. My first freeway trip of about 100 miles round-trip averaging +/- 70mph, I easily got 40 mpg on the trip meter; the CR-Z was only slightly better. Stop and go is not as good but at around 23mpg it is still credible. Everything mentioned in the Edmunds review is pretty accurate: acceptable--not great--front seat comfort; fantastic versatility for cargo carrying; display menus not intuitive and split among different touch, button and menu deep options. Most loved features so far: auto lock and unlock will spoil you forever. I also think the cabin interior design and materials look fabulous for the price point on this. I originally looked at a Subaru Crosstrek and the interior looked like a middle school science project by comparison in addition to it having all the driving charm of a half-track...I hated it. All in all, I am falling in love with this HR-V and can't imagine being much happier with anything else out there. Although I am leasing it for peanuts after my trade-in was applied, if it holds up well I don't know why I wouldn't just pay off the residual and own it at the end of my lease. I warmly recommend you checking out the Honda HR-V. I think you are in for a very pleasant surprise.
Purchase price $700 below sticker. It's roomier, quieter, and safer than my 2017 Fit. The HRV has honda sensing safety tech which seems easy enough to operate. The magic folding rear seats (as in the Fit) are the deal clincher as we have a 100 pound dog. Not a fan of the midnight amethyst paint - I wanted white. This car is superior to the Fit in every regard except the gas mileage. Tires are larger, quieter, and take corners better. Higher ground clearance is a plus.
My 2016 Accord Coupe EXL-Navi lease was up, so I decided to get this vehicle. I test drove it in the snow and was impressed by its reliability, something I didn't have in my Accord. Obviously, the accord was more luxurious and had more features. However, it was not AWD and too low to the ground. The HRV is more versatile. Now, I can haul stuff around and have plenty of space to fit a large TV, furniture, etc. specially for my trips to Ikea. Something I couldn't do in my Accord. I love the magic seats feature. At first, I was not impressed with the storage features in the HRV (no eyeglasses holder, no security key in the glove compartment, and not much space for all the stuff I had in my Accord. However, after decluttering I realized the extra space is not needed as I was just leaving stuff in the Accord as a habit. This is not the fastest car, however, is fast enough for any driver who wants a fuel efficient car. I've read a lot of reviews and critics about the horse power. After test driving the car, I appreciate it more than the Accord, which felt heavy and still took time to get from 0-60mph even with more horse power. To finish, I liked my HRV so much that I bought it instead of leasing it. I am looking forward to enjoying it for years to come.
Because I enjoy traveling often, a vehicle being road trip friendly was at the top of my list when I was searching for a new vehicle. I was considering a lot of different SUVs until I stumbled upon the Honda HR-V. I took it for a test drive and I fell in love instantly. I absolutely love my new Honda HR-V. I traded in my old 2006 Jeep Wrangler Sport for the HR-V and don't regret it for a second. This vehicle is GREAT on gas compared to the Jeep and is an excellent commuter vehicle. I've already taken my HR-V on two road trips and she drives like a dream. The seats are comfortable, I love the extra USB port so I can charge more than one thing, I love the Apple CarPlay (and it connects automatically whenever I turn the car on), and there's loads of space! This is an excellent starter SUV; you get all the room without the bulk! If you're considering buying an SUV for the first time, I highly recommend the Honda HR-V.
2019 Honda HR-V video2019 Honda HR-V Review and Road Test
2019 Honda HR-V Review and Road Test
SPEAKER: The 2019 Honda HR-V is a subcompact SUV that does a great job of overcoming its size limitations. People and stuff, no problem. So is it our favorite little crossover? Man, the competition is steep. Let's see how the HR-V climbs that grade. [PLEASANT MUSIC PLAYING] We meant that metaphorically, but you can see and hear-- [ENGINE ROARING] --that the HR-V is working its tiny, little 141 horsepower heart out to make it up this hill. I don't want to harp on power output of the 1.8 liter four cylinder, but it's really just not enough. I know that that isn't important to everyone, but I really think that there's a minimal amount of power that a car has to have in order to be fun to drive. And the HR-V doesn't have it. I spend a lot of time wondering if I'm going to be able to get up to speed in time to safely pass someone, and that just takes all of the pizzazz out of your driving experience. There are three different driving modes in the HR-V. There's the regular D. There's S, which I'm assuming stands for sport, although I suppose it could stand for sassy or sexy or spectacular. It's really none of those things. It's a little bit faster feeling, a little bit more responsive. But even so, it's not in any way what I would consider a performance mode. There's also an economy mode-- a big green button on the left side-- and that's to get you the best possible gas mileage. Come on, come on. Oh, my god. It's so slow. Oh, I could barely do it. That was pretty pathetic. That said, the engine is very reliable, very predictable. It's not jumpy in any way. Both the throttle and the brakes are very gentle. If you're the sort of person who doesn't want your driving experience to be shocking in any way, then you will actually quite like the HR-V. Some of the other reviewers at Edmunds felt that the engine combo was very loud. I don't really notice that much engine sound unless I'm floored. And I was impressed that the HR-V doesn't have very much wind noise. It doesn't have very much road noise. It rides very smooth, which is kind of surprising for a smaller car on the lower end of the pricing spectrum. A lot of times, when you've got a car with a low price, you also get all shook to pieces. And we just went over a bunch of bumps. It wasn't a big deal. It's a very easy car to drive. And that's because these front pillars are very narrow, so visibility out the front is good. The windows are really large, so you don't really have blind spots. And everything is just very predictable, whether that's the throttle response, the braking, or the steering. It's definitely a car that I would recommend for somebody who was, say, teaching someone how to drive or getting their very first car. What little road noise and engine noise there is in the HIV can be easily drowned out by the infotainment system. You could play your music, podcasts, whatever. You won't even hear the noise. The infotainment system is OK in the HR-V. It's a little hard to use, because it's a little slow to load. And the buttons are virtual, so you can't feel where they are without looking at the screen. Again, I don't want to look at the screen. Happily, you can get Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. So you can solve all your problems by just using your phone. Honda makes very safe cars. And the HR-V, especially in the upper trims, comes with brake warnings, emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane assist warnings, and something that I hadn't seen before, which is, instead of having blind spot warnings in the mirrors as little lights or beeps, the rear view camera and side view cameras show you what's on that right side. It's a great idea in theory, except I need to be looking ahead at what's in front of me. And I can't see what's on the screen without taking my eyes off the road. And I think that's not a good idea. I would rather just have a little light that goes off in the mirror. The only engine and transmission combo that's available in the HR-V, no matter which trim level you get, is the 1.8 liter four cylinder backed by a CVT. You used to be able to get an HR-V with a manual transmission, which was pretty cool. But I don't know, maybe nobody bought them. You can't get it anymore. Only CBT for you. [UPBEAT MUSIC PLAYING] The HR-V is available in five different trim levels, from the $20,000 LX all the way up to the $28,000 Touring, which is what we're in right now. With Touring, you get all-wheel drive and a sunroof, a couple of safety suite features. You can option those in starting around the middle trim levels, I think around EX. And that's probably where you're going to get your best value. I've really liked the interiors in some of the Honda minivans and SUVs I've driven. The HR-V doesn't have that much going on in here. The materials are soft enough, very plain, pretty much all the same color and all the same texture. The most exciting thing in the 2019 HR-V is the volume knob-- actual physical knob. And if you've ever driven a car that had one of the digital controls for volume, you'll know that this is actually something worth bragging about. Unfortunately, all the rest of the controls for the climate and for the infotainment are completely digital. So no other buttons, no other knobs. And they can be kind of difficult to use while you're driving. And when you get in the car, before you turn it on, you're looking at a totally blank screen. You can't even see them. For some reason, that really bothers me. It seems so lonely. The steering wheel is comfortable, and it is full of different buttons and knobs. They're in weird places, though. All of the controls for setting up the safety things, like when it beeps at you to warn you that there's a car ahead of you and that kind of stuff, is down here with a back click button, which I don't really like. I would rather have it over here on the front, which is where I've seen it in most of the other cars I've driven. And then what's here on the front, which is source and volume, I normally find on the back of other steering wheels. And I feel like that makes more sense. Maybe it's just something I'm used to. But if you do get in the car and you're looking for those controls, you're going to find them back here, where you wouldn't normally look. There's also paddle shifters, which is-- I don't know-- kind of a vanity in a CVT car, but whatever. You can play with them. They make clicky sounds. It gives you something to do while you're sitting in traffic. Controls for adaptive cruise control and lane departure warnings are right here on the front, and they're pretty easy to use. The information is small, and when it's really bright outside, it's actually somewhat difficult to see. The gauge cluster is primarily digital with a physical needle for the speedometer. It's fine. It isn't very pretty, and it's also a little bit hard to see when it's very bright outside. The design element I like about the HR-V is the way that they did the center console. It's very slim. It doesn't get in your space, so you have plenty of elbow room. You have plenty of room for your hips. And even on the passenger side, it's not infringing on the passenger's leg space. The trade-off for having a small console is that you don't have as much storage space. So you do have two very large cup holders, but basically no console. You could maybe fit a very small Apple in there. You'll find two USB ports and the 12 volt charging below the console in this little pass through. It's a clever way to use this space. But if you have tiny T-Rex arms like me, you might find it hard to use. I found the front seats comfortable, but when I was talking about it with some of the bigger guys back at the office, they said they found them narrow. And they also felt that there wasn't quite enough leg room for taller drivers. There are not a lot of bells and whistles in the back seat of the HR-V. There's a 12 volt, no USBs. Cup holder in the middle, couple holders on the sides, soft touch materials. But there's really only one thing a backseat has to do, and that is be extremely comfortable with lots of room for people to sit in it. And it does. The seats are actually softer than the ones in the front. And this front seat is all the way back as far as it can possibly go, and I still have tons and tons of leg room. So if you had a short driver, man, you could just stretch out back here, be like, what's up. I'm going to live back here. Not only is there plenty of room for passengers in the back seat, there's plenty of space in the cargo bay. No, no, scratch that. Don't put people in the cargo bay. I'm just sitting here so you can see how much room there is. Not only does the HR-V have a lot of room, it has very smart room. You can put the seats down for any combination of people and stuff that you need to carry. So you can have just one seat down so you can still have somebody riding with you. Or you can put both seats down, They fold totally flat, and you can take a nap back here. There's 58.8 cubic feet of space with all the seats down, and there's 24.3 cubic feet with them up, which is still a lot of room for groceries. So I said that the HR-V had clever storage options, and this one's kind of the cleverest. Honda calls it the magic seat. Magic. Now you can put a lamp or a tall potted plant there, something that's too fragile to go in the back cargo area. The HR-V has a lot going for it. It's a great car for city living-- easy to park and economical on fuel. It's a Honda, so it's safe and reliable, which is perfect for college students or young parents. But it's been slipping in our ratings. And that is because the competition has been adding in more safety options, comfortable and attractive interiors, better engine and transmission combos, and then offering the results for less money. So if you're thinking of trading in an HR-V for another, take a day to scope out some of the newbies in the field, like the Hyundai Kona, the new bigger Hyundai Venue, the Mazda CX3, the Subaru Crosstrek-- there's a lot of fun to be had in small SUVs. Why settle for merely functional? If you're shopping for an SUV of any size, let us help you at Edmunds. [UPBEAT MUSIC PLAYING]
A small, affordable SUV makes a perfect city runabout. In this 2019 Honda HR-V review, we take Honda's smallest and most affordable crossover around the busy city streets of downtown Los Angeles. And then we drive it through the hilly neighborhoods surrounding the city to test its driver aids, passenger comfort and surprisingly large cargo space. Is the HR-V the best option for college kids and city dwellers, or are there competitors in the subcompact SUV class?
Features & Specs
|EX 4dr SUV AWD
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$25,220
|MPG
|26 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6500 rpm
|LX 4dr SUV AWD
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,020
|MPG
|27 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV AWD
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,720
|MPG
|26 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6500 rpm
|LX 4dr SUV
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,620
|MPG
|28 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite HR-V safety features:
- Honda LaneWatch
- Reduces blind spots by displaying an image of the lanes next to the HR-V's passenger side in the central touchscreen.
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- Displays several angles when in reverse, including a top-down bumper view. Sport models add guidelines that move when the wheel is turned.
- Honda Sensing
- Added on EX models and above, this suite of safety features includes forward collision warning and lane departure mitigation.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda HR-V vs. the competition
Honda HR-V vs. Mazda CX-3
The HR-V has a large cargo area and a clever second-row bench design, making it the undisputed champ when it comes to cargo versatility in this segment. But like others in the class, it's not much fun to drive. The Mazda CX-3, on the other hand, trades practicality for sportiness. Though rather small behind the rear seats, the CX-3 has a relatively powerful engine and dynamic handling that make it the driver's choice in the subcompact crossover group.
Honda HR-V vs. Nissan Kicks
The Kicks is Nissan's more conventionally styled replacement for the funky Juke. We like the Kicks' handling abilities, well-tuned CVT and relatively spacious interior. Its low starting price makes it considerably less expensive than the HR-V, and the Kicks is slightly more fuel-efficient. These benefits, however, are offset by below-average acceleration, uncomfortable front seats, and acres of hard plastic interior trim.
Honda HR-V vs. Jeep Renegade
Even though it's Jeep's smallest SUV, the Renegade doesn't disappoint when asphalt gives way to dirt. The Trailhawk model's all-terrain tires and raised ride height make it a better off-roader than any other vehicle in the class. The Renegade's roomy cabin and comfortable ride also make it a good choice for buyers who aren't interested in rock crawling. On the downside, the Renegade's fuel economy is much worse than the HR-V's, and its cargo area is smaller.
FAQ
Is the Honda HR-V a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Honda HR-V?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Honda HR-V:
- Refreshed front and rear styling
- New Sport and Touring trim levels
- New center screen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Honda Sensing suite adds multiple available safety features
- Part of the first HR-V generation introduced for 2016
Is the Honda HR-V reliable?
Is the 2019 Honda HR-V a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Honda HR-V?
The least-expensive 2019 Honda HR-V is the 2019 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,620.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,220
- LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,020
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,720
- LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,620
- EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,820
- Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,320
- EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,820
- EX-L 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,420
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,640
What are the different models of Honda HR-V?
Related 2019 Honda HR-V info
