Estimated values
2013 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,833
|$8,838
|$10,638
|Clean
|$6,439
|$8,335
|$9,992
|Average
|$5,652
|$7,328
|$8,701
|Rough
|$4,864
|$6,322
|$7,409
Estimated values
2013 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,530
|$8,624
|$10,495
|Clean
|$6,153
|$8,133
|$9,858
|Average
|$5,401
|$7,151
|$8,584
|Rough
|$4,648
|$6,169
|$7,310
Estimated values
2013 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,074
|$7,948
|$9,626
|Clean
|$5,724
|$7,496
|$9,042
|Average
|$5,024
|$6,591
|$7,873
|Rough
|$4,324
|$5,686
|$6,704
Estimated values
2013 Honda Fit 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,652
|$7,382
|$8,933
|Clean
|$5,327
|$6,962
|$8,391
|Average
|$4,675
|$6,121
|$7,306
|Rough
|$4,024
|$5,281
|$6,222
Estimated values
2013 Honda Fit 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,766
|$7,603
|$9,244
|Clean
|$5,434
|$7,170
|$8,683
|Average
|$4,769
|$6,304
|$7,561
|Rough
|$4,105
|$5,439
|$6,439