Used 2013 Honda Fit Consumer Reviews

When I first bought this car I took it back to the dealer because I thought the steering had a flaw. It was just the wind. It's very light and really gets pushed around on the road. We took it from Ohio to Virginia this summer and what a terrible trip. It's just not built to drive over 55. No acceleration at all. Also the headlights are very dim. Hate the van-like mirrors in the front - they just cause a blind spot. Also, there is a terrible smell in the ventilation system which is common with these Fits. Really I would not buy this car again. The storage is great and MPG is better than advertised. I haven't had any mechanical issues. We bought it for my wife to learn to drive. I wouldn't suggest this as a first car, especially with the blindspot created by the van-like mirrors and the horribly uncomfortable headrests. Update at 72,000. I went from Hankooks to General Altimax tires and the handling and ride are much better. Nothing really wrong with the car. I'd say it's a very good city car. I don't much care for having to change the tranny fluid every 30,000. Road noise is a little aggravating, but it's a cheap ride with good gas mileage. Update at 90,000 I really would not buy this car again. Those small windows in the front are hazardous. Ii's just such a huge blindspot. Also, It's just too light and small for the highways. And the headlights on low beam are too low, but fine on high beam. Road noise is also aggravating. If it weren't for those small windows in front, I'd say it's a very good city car. The gas mileage is very good. Storage is good. Front seats have a lot more room then you would expect for a car that size. It has no power. It will seat 5, but it's a real struggle, and you can't use the AC with more than 2 people in the car. There just isn't enough power. I'm looking at new brakes again, but other than that - no mechanical issues. TERRIBLE paint quality. I think they put on about one coat. 97, 000 Just put brakes and rotors on. I took the headrests off - better vision and much more comfortable. I'm impressed at how this thing goes through the snow. It's been doing what I bought it for. - cheap, reliable transportation. I still don't like the smell in the defrost, the mirrors, or the headrests. Also the arm rest on the door wore out. But, knock-on-wood, I haven't had any dependability issues, aside from not being a highway car. 110,000 miles. I like the car more and more. It's almost 5 years old. I just had the valves adjusted and the throttle cleaned which made it run better. That hesitation when you stop and go is a lot less, and it seems to have a little more power. I put another set of tires on - General Altimax 75,000. I doubt the tires will last more than about 30,000, but I expect it now. I had to replace a stabilizer bar bearing for about $30, and of course I change the transmission fluid every 30,000 miles. I've learned the smell from the defrost can be reduced by turning on the defrost and heat, the last couple miles of a trip, to help dry out condensation. I've taken out the head rests in the front and back for better visibility, and comfort, especially in the back. We live in NE Ohio where there is a lot of snow, and even in the summer, the road conditions are horrendous - I swear, it would probably be less wear on the car if I drove through people's yards. This little Fit holds up well, I'm surprised, and happy. I still won't take it on another long trip, but it's a great town car, and given the same situations, I'd probably buy it again. See you for an update next year! 4-12-19 @ 118,000 Still running strong. Tires look good. A good car for the money, and more comfortable without the headrests. Still not a highway car. 4-12-2020 Just put rear shocks @ almost 140,000 miles. Also, had a problem last Spring with a hard braking when it was cold. Fixed that with a new brake booster check valve, I'd buy the car again. It's been dependable and cheap to operate. The vanlike mirrors are something you have to get used to. I took out the headrests for more comfort, but this has a lot more room than you'd expect. My wife loves the car, so do my son and daughter, so I expect it will be their around town car. It's help-up well and still looks good, even in NE Ohio weather. It has grown on me.