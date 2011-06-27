Estimated values
2012 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,437
|$7,310
|$8,836
|Clean
|$5,096
|$6,854
|$8,256
|Average
|$4,413
|$5,941
|$7,095
|Rough
|$3,730
|$5,029
|$5,934
Estimated values
2012 Honda Fit 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,976
|$6,678
|$8,065
|Clean
|$4,664
|$6,261
|$7,535
|Average
|$4,039
|$5,427
|$6,475
|Rough
|$3,414
|$4,594
|$5,415
Estimated values
2012 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,845
|$7,935
|$9,637
|Clean
|$5,478
|$7,440
|$9,004
|Average
|$4,744
|$6,449
|$7,737
|Rough
|$4,010
|$5,459
|$6,471
Estimated values
2012 Honda Fit 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,328
|$7,220
|$8,761
|Clean
|$4,993
|$6,769
|$8,185
|Average
|$4,324
|$5,868
|$7,034
|Rough
|$3,655
|$4,967
|$5,883
Estimated values
2012 Honda Fit Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,121
|$8,129
|$9,770
|Clean
|$5,736
|$7,622
|$9,128
|Average
|$4,968
|$6,607
|$7,844
|Rough
|$4,199
|$5,592
|$6,560