Used 2010 Honda Element Consumer Reviews
What a car!
I just traded in my 2003 Element on a 2010 Element. I have owned dozens of cars and trucks before, but the Element is the best. The 2003 Element had 136,000 miles on it, no repairs for the first 130,000 miles.
A fantastic car for a narrow segment
The Element is a fantastic car for a very specific segment of car owners. If you want a car that can haul an incredible amount size-wise; and, has AWD to go skiing; and, gets decent gas mileage for commuting; and, is large in terms of driver and passenger seating/comfort (4 max) and is incredibly reliable AND you can appreciate its boxy shape as a necessary attribute of much of the above for < $25K - THEN you can/will love this car. Otherwise, you either will not be interested at all -- OR you point out all the cars that will do SOME of these things better. But you won't find a car that does ALL these things better. This is my 2nd Element and I could not think of another car I wanted.
Nice Car for the Price
Drove the car from N.C. to N.Y. 16 hours and over 900 miles. Had no problem keeping up with the traffic, plus going up and down the hills with no problem. Gas mileage average 28mpg. Traded my 2007 V-6 Nissan Murano for the Element. It does not have all the bells and whistles as my Murano but the price is right. Love the gas mileage, fun car to drive. Love how you can change the seats around. Very dog friendly. So much room, it has more cargo space then the murano. Also loved listening to the XM radio. Handles well and like how the doors open up for easy access.
My second Element! UPDATE!
Owned a 2004 Element for 10 years and found it to be my ideal car...so while it was still possible to find a 2010 or 2011 with low millage I search far and wide and ater 4 months of looking in a 500 mile radius I found exactly the one I wanted in exactly the color I wanted with only 36000 miles. Drove 370 miles in my 04 with 138000 miles and bought the 2010. Now I can be happy for another 10 years! UPDATE: After owing this Element for 1 and 3/4 years, I could not be happier. No problems after reaching 59,000 miles. Goes great in the snow this winter. Only sorry I can't find another one with low mileage to put in storage for when this one reaches 250,000 miles and I must retire it!.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love the car except
This is a perfect sized vehicle for my needs. I totally removed the back seats and use it as a van. I have some disappointments like The stereo system is ok at best. The front seats should've been able to go all the way forward when in forward position. The rust proofing found under the fender wells should've been sprayed everywhere on the undercarriage. It deceives a buyer into thinking he has rustproofing there. In my opinion, even a weekend car painter knows that all the door jambs should be painted the same as the rest of the vehicle. My Element is like that n some parts of the jambs while the rest is the same as what you find under the hood. I cant believe this is standard for a car
Sponsored cars related to the Element
Related Used 2010 Honda Element info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019