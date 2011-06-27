Used 2010 Honda Element Consumer Reviews

What a car! Ed May , 07/11/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I just traded in my 2003 Element on a 2010 Element. I have owned dozens of cars and trucks before, but the Element is the best. The 2003 Element had 136,000 miles on it, no repairs for the first 130,000 miles. Report Abuse

A fantastic car for a narrow segment tictoknsac , 08/11/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The Element is a fantastic car for a very specific segment of car owners. If you want a car that can haul an incredible amount size-wise; and, has AWD to go skiing; and, gets decent gas mileage for commuting; and, is large in terms of driver and passenger seating/comfort (4 max) and is incredibly reliable AND you can appreciate its boxy shape as a necessary attribute of much of the above for < $25K - THEN you can/will love this car. Otherwise, you either will not be interested at all -- OR you point out all the cars that will do SOME of these things better. But you won't find a car that does ALL these things better. This is my 2nd Element and I could not think of another car I wanted.

Nice Car for the Price Linda , 12/01/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Drove the car from N.C. to N.Y. 16 hours and over 900 miles. Had no problem keeping up with the traffic, plus going up and down the hills with no problem. Gas mileage average 28mpg. Traded my 2007 V-6 Nissan Murano for the Element. It does not have all the bells and whistles as my Murano but the price is right. Love the gas mileage, fun car to drive. Love how you can change the seats around. Very dog friendly. So much room, it has more cargo space then the murano. Also loved listening to the XM radio. Handles well and like how the doors open up for easy access.

My second Element! UPDATE! George Reichert , 07/29/2016 EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Owned a 2004 Element for 10 years and found it to be my ideal car...so while it was still possible to find a 2010 or 2011 with low millage I search far and wide and ater 4 months of looking in a 500 mile radius I found exactly the one I wanted in exactly the color I wanted with only 36000 miles. Drove 370 miles in my 04 with 138000 miles and bought the 2010. Now I can be happy for another 10 years! UPDATE: After owing this Element for 1 and 3/4 years, I could not be happier. No problems after reaching 59,000 miles. Goes great in the snow this winter. Only sorry I can't find another one with low mileage to put in storage for when this one reaches 250,000 miles and I must retire it!.