Used 2014 GMC Yukon XL Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
List Price Range
$18,900 - $23,395
Well equipped with some "Bling"

Bill McCall, 06/25/2017
SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
My Yukon XL SLT is a Texas Edition which adds a lot of chrome and the Max Trailering package to an already well equipped vehicle. Plenty of room for 6 adults (2nd row buckets) and gear. I also tow an enclosed car trailer and this car has the ability to handle that easily.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
