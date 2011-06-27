Estimated values
2008 GMC Envoy SLE 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,312
|$4,626
|$5,350
|Clean
|$3,098
|$4,322
|$4,991
|Average
|$2,671
|$3,713
|$4,274
|Rough
|$2,244
|$3,103
|$3,557
Estimated values
2008 GMC Envoy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,301
|$4,528
|$5,204
|Clean
|$3,088
|$4,230
|$4,855
|Average
|$2,662
|$3,634
|$4,158
|Rough
|$2,237
|$3,038
|$3,460
Estimated values
2008 GMC Envoy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,242
|$4,391
|$5,023
|Clean
|$3,033
|$4,102
|$4,687
|Average
|$2,615
|$3,524
|$4,013
|Rough
|$2,197
|$2,946
|$3,340
Estimated values
2008 GMC Envoy Denali 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,965
|$5,740
|$6,715
|Clean
|$3,709
|$5,362
|$6,265
|Average
|$3,198
|$4,606
|$5,365
|Rough
|$2,687
|$3,851
|$4,465
Estimated values
2008 GMC Envoy Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,450
|$4,613
|$5,255
|Clean
|$3,227
|$4,309
|$4,902
|Average
|$2,783
|$3,702
|$4,198
|Rough
|$2,338
|$3,095
|$3,494
Estimated values
2008 GMC Envoy SLT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,070
|$4,317
|$5,003
|Clean
|$2,872
|$4,033
|$4,667
|Average
|$2,476
|$3,465
|$3,997
|Rough
|$2,080
|$2,896
|$3,326