Estimated values
2006 GMC Envoy SLE 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,177
|$3,599
|$4,366
|Clean
|$2,010
|$3,320
|$4,026
|Average
|$1,677
|$2,761
|$3,347
|Rough
|$1,343
|$2,203
|$2,667
Estimated values
2006 GMC Envoy SLT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,424
|$3,619
|$4,262
|Clean
|$2,238
|$3,338
|$3,930
|Average
|$1,867
|$2,776
|$3,267
|Rough
|$1,496
|$2,215
|$2,603
Estimated values
2006 GMC Envoy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,219
|$3,495
|$4,182
|Clean
|$2,050
|$3,224
|$3,857
|Average
|$1,710
|$2,682
|$3,206
|Rough
|$1,370
|$2,139
|$2,555
Estimated values
2006 GMC Envoy Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,602
|$3,633
|$4,188
|Clean
|$2,402
|$3,351
|$3,862
|Average
|$2,004
|$2,788
|$3,210
|Rough
|$1,605
|$2,224
|$2,558
Estimated values
2006 GMC Envoy Denali 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,988
|$4,524
|$5,350
|Clean
|$2,759
|$4,173
|$4,933
|Average
|$2,302
|$3,471
|$4,101
|Rough
|$1,844
|$2,769
|$3,268
Estimated values
2006 GMC Envoy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,472
|$3,597
|$4,202
|Clean
|$2,283
|$3,318
|$3,875
|Average
|$1,904
|$2,759
|$3,221
|Rough
|$1,526
|$2,201
|$2,567