Used 2004 GMC Envoy Consumer Reviews

Best Truck on the Road 04ennyslt , 12/11/2014 48 of 49 people found this review helpful After reading others' reviews of the Envoy, I have a few comments. For people complaining of "knocking underneath, rough shifting" get your front suspension checked (tie rods/hubs...) I'm 20, make $10 an hour, These are NOT EXPENSIVE TO FIX (Cheapo's, come one, seriously, though.) Not only is this truck WAY better looking than any 4Runner, Explorer, Whatever; but it has THE SMOOTHEST ride quality out of any Comparable SUV I have ever Ridden in (I've ridden in a ton of SUVs). My Envoy has 170,000 miles and I have yet to experience a smoother riding vehicle. If you go to a reliable service center, you will realize this is one of the best late model trucks on the road today.

94000 miles of no repairs ron9311 , 08/18/2009 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought it new, 94k+ miles and no repairs 1st set of brakes @ 60K, 1 battery, 2 trans flushes. It's seen the dealer once for a small recall item and headlight bulb replacement. This vehicle has a dual personality. The body is a rugged truck-like body on frame design but the in-line 6 is more like a BMW engine. It's smooth and docile until you punch it. Once it downshifts all hell (and the 290 hp)breaks loose. Unlike most SUV engines its torque peaks @ 4700 rpm and it loves to rev. All and all its been a great vehicle.

A good SUV jbmiller , 07/07/2008 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I was leery of the I6 but it performs well at 275 hp. Gas miles are good for a vehicle of this size. If you've never had a information center option-get it, it's great. Controls mirrors, seats, lights, headlights, tilt down rear view mirror, etc. Mine has leather but it's not necessary. All in all the only problem I had was a bad temp sender for the driver/pass ac control. They fixed for no charge. Ive had a good experience with this vehicle.

Good and Bad Ray , 07/15/2008 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I have enjoyed a lot about this car. I got it Jan of 2007 and it has been in the shop 2 or 3 times totaling about $2000. It's fun to drive and looks great but has broken down on me enough that I am now shopping for something else. The first repair was $1000 to reprogram the computer something or other. Then the battery died. The rubber around the doors has almost all fallen off, the power seat control panel just fell of the other day, and the cd player does not work. All sorts of check lights go on and off in the dash all the time and I still can't figure out how to work all the lighting! Like I said, pretty car and fun to have! And not all bad but personally not worth the monthly note!