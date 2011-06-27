Estimated values
2004 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,867
|$2,958
|$3,532
|Clean
|$1,702
|$2,694
|$3,220
|Average
|$1,372
|$2,167
|$2,596
|Rough
|$1,042
|$1,640
|$1,972
Estimated values
2004 GMC Envoy SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,963
|$3,017
|$3,571
|Clean
|$1,789
|$2,748
|$3,255
|Average
|$1,442
|$2,210
|$2,624
|Rough
|$1,095
|$1,673
|$1,993
Estimated values
2004 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,998
|$2,995
|$3,520
|Clean
|$1,822
|$2,728
|$3,209
|Average
|$1,468
|$2,195
|$2,587
|Rough
|$1,115
|$1,661
|$1,965
Estimated values
2004 GMC Envoy SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,983
|$3,085
|$3,667
|Clean
|$1,807
|$2,810
|$3,343
|Average
|$1,457
|$2,261
|$2,695
|Rough
|$1,106
|$1,711
|$2,047