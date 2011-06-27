  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,867$2,958$3,532
Clean$1,702$2,694$3,220
Average$1,372$2,167$2,596
Rough$1,042$1,640$1,972
2004 GMC Envoy SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$1,963$3,017$3,571
Clean$1,789$2,748$3,255
Average$1,442$2,210$2,624
Rough$1,095$1,673$1,993
2004 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$1,998$2,995$3,520
Clean$1,822$2,728$3,209
Average$1,468$2,195$2,587
Rough$1,115$1,661$1,965
2004 GMC Envoy SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$1,983$3,085$3,667
Clean$1,807$2,810$3,343
Average$1,457$2,261$2,695
Rough$1,106$1,711$2,047
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 GMC Envoy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Envoy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,807 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,810 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 GMC Envoy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 GMC Envoy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 GMC Envoy ranges from $1,106 to $3,667, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 GMC Envoy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.