Used 2007 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Canyon
5(38%)4(23%)3(25%)2(0%)1(14%)
3.7
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

So far so good

Chris, 01/17/2007
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

Overall an excellent vehicle. Very fun to drive. I expected a little bit better gas mileage given the 5 cyl. only getting 19 MPG, same as my full size truck got! interior comfortable front seat, wish the passager side seat had the lumbar support like the driver. The interior could have used some courtesy lighting for at night, can't find anything in the dark without having to turn on the dome light. Given the size of the competitors small trucks GM could have given the crew cab a longer bed than the 5 feet. I wish the rear seats had just a little more angle to the backs of the seats just a few degrees too vertical. Overall nice quiet ride. i would reccomend to others

DONT EXPECT DECENT MILEAGE!!

Norman, 05/15/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Long story short, 4cyl short bed 2wd automatic. 6500 miles and regardless of ethanol blend or 100% fuel AND smooth acceleration AND following speed limits, 15mpg. Yes, 15 mpg and 17 highway. that is completely pathetic. My 110,000mi 4x4 4.0 liter cherokee did better. Why compromise with a 4cyl and get worse mileage than my friends 4x4 3/4 ton 6.0 liter with 4.10 axle ratio. Upon taking in for service, service advisor reports that everything is as it should be and that is just what mileage they get. Needless to say, that is completely pathetic. I and my family have ALWAYS owned GM vehicles. I guarantee this will be my last. I have never been this let down with a vehicle out of the 60+ ive had

Best deal available

DJS, 04/29/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought my SLE Crewcab, 5 cyl., auto, 4x4 last August, worked it hard this past record snowfall winter. The 4wd and locking rearend made it unstoppable. The truck listed at $25.6K, after rebates, dealing, and GM points, paid $18.5K before tax. This was about $10K less than Toyota or Nissan. I do mainly city driving, short trips, only 3-4K miles/year, so mpg is not a great concern. I am not surprised that it wasn't hitting the epa ratings considering the few miles on the truck, short trips, cold weather, and use of 4wd.

Something's missing

oscarcat, 09/16/2006
33 of 43 people found this review helpful

Nice quiet ride, smooth shifting automatic. The good ends there. Unless you opt for the $500 power package available on upscale or special order vehicles, there is no way to unlock the passenger door from the outside. Unsafe and inconvenient. The front has 4 cup holders, but none hold a 1 liter water bottle or adjust. In the extended cab, the rear seat cup holders do hold a 1 liter water bottle. With standard upholstery the seatbacks do not recline. Seems GM could have made the tilt-forward access handle on the seatback recline as well. Unless you get an upscale model I would think before buying this vehicle due to the inconvenience factor.

Decent Value in a Midsize Truck.

sdaigle, 06/29/2013
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is a review of the regular cab WT trim 4x2 with 3.7L I5 and 4-spd automatic. This truck serves as a daily commuter and work truck hauling anything from construction debris to loads of gravel. The 242hp 5cyl. engine has plenty of power compared to competitors' V6s. The 4-spd auto is very smooth at all times. Now at 108k miles, we've had absolutely no trouble from either. The skinny tires that come standard on the WT trim offer very poor grip overall. Poor wet/snow traction. Poor roadholding ability. The WT trim should have received the wider tires that come standard on upper trims. The interior is spacious and relatively comfortable, but horribly cheap in quality. Everything is nasty hard plastic. There are terrible panel gaps. There's been a random, but persistent chirping/squeaking noise that seems to be coming either from the driver's door or driver's seat. That seemed to last the first 50k miles or so. We haven't heard it since. The nuts holding part of the driver's door hinge to the body routinely loosened themselves when the truck was new. The dealer finally secured them with some glue and they haven't loosened since. The only other issues have been: an emissions control module failed at about 45k miles, causing the "check engine" light to illuminate. It was taken care of under the 80k mile emissions warranty. The rotors were noticeably warped at 10k miles, replaced under warranty, and feel warped again (pulsating brake pedal). The center mount brake light seal has been leaking rain water into the cabin since early days. It's a stupid design with a cheap foam gasket that provides a poor water-tight seal. A ridiculous cost-cutting measure. The most recent issue was the ignition switch failing. I'd turn the key and nothing would happen. The latest issue is a sticking front brake caliper. If the truck sits unused for more than 2 or 3 days, one of the front calipers sticks engaged. Some pedal pumping and rolling the truck back and forth seems to get it to release. We ended up having the front caliper replaced at the dealership. Seems to have solved the issue, but we're still having an issue with the brakes grabbing way too strong when we first apply the brakes after putting the truck in gear and moving. Very odd. The front suspension is also getting very soft. If speed bumps aren't taken really slowly, the front shocks bottom out. The engine, transmission and white paint are definitely this trucks hallmarks. Even though the plastic and rubber quality is low, the truck is assembled very robustly. Feels very solid still with no annoying squeaks or rattles. Although far from flawless, I don't consider this degree of reliability too terrible for 108k miles worth of driving. It may not be Toyota Tacoma good, but we also paid half as much for it over a Tacoma at only $12,800 out the door brand new. We plan on keep this truck until the wheels fall off, so we shall see how longer-term reliability is with this truck. Now that the truck is 12yrs old, we're noticing how rubber seals and gaskets on the exterior of the truck are quite literally degrading and falling apart at an advanced rate. The tail lights have also decided to lose their red tint on the lenses. I'm not sure how that's even possible. The quality of these bits and pieces is clearly very low. This truck was parked in a carport at home it's entire life, so it's not like it's been sitting exposed to the sun for 12yrs solid.

Research Similar Vehicles