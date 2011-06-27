Used 2007 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews

sdaigle , 06/29/2013 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M)

This is a review of the regular cab WT trim 4x2 with 3.7L I5 and 4-spd automatic. This truck serves as a daily commuter and work truck hauling anything from construction debris to loads of gravel. The 242hp 5cyl. engine has plenty of power compared to competitors' V6s. The 4-spd auto is very smooth at all times. Now at 108k miles, we've had absolutely no trouble from either. The skinny tires that come standard on the WT trim offer very poor grip overall. Poor wet/snow traction. Poor roadholding ability. The WT trim should have received the wider tires that come standard on upper trims. The interior is spacious and relatively comfortable, but horribly cheap in quality. Everything is nasty hard plastic. There are terrible panel gaps. There's been a random, but persistent chirping/squeaking noise that seems to be coming either from the driver's door or driver's seat. That seemed to last the first 50k miles or so. We haven't heard it since. The nuts holding part of the driver's door hinge to the body routinely loosened themselves when the truck was new. The dealer finally secured them with some glue and they haven't loosened since. The only other issues have been: an emissions control module failed at about 45k miles, causing the "check engine" light to illuminate. It was taken care of under the 80k mile emissions warranty. The rotors were noticeably warped at 10k miles, replaced under warranty, and feel warped again (pulsating brake pedal). The center mount brake light seal has been leaking rain water into the cabin since early days. It's a stupid design with a cheap foam gasket that provides a poor water-tight seal. A ridiculous cost-cutting measure. The most recent issue was the ignition switch failing. I'd turn the key and nothing would happen. The latest issue is a sticking front brake caliper. If the truck sits unused for more than 2 or 3 days, one of the front calipers sticks engaged. Some pedal pumping and rolling the truck back and forth seems to get it to release. We ended up having the front caliper replaced at the dealership. Seems to have solved the issue, but we're still having an issue with the brakes grabbing way too strong when we first apply the brakes after putting the truck in gear and moving. Very odd. The front suspension is also getting very soft. If speed bumps aren't taken really slowly, the front shocks bottom out. The engine, transmission and white paint are definitely this trucks hallmarks. Even though the plastic and rubber quality is low, the truck is assembled very robustly. Feels very solid still with no annoying squeaks or rattles. Although far from flawless, I don't consider this degree of reliability too terrible for 108k miles worth of driving. It may not be Toyota Tacoma good, but we also paid half as much for it over a Tacoma at only $12,800 out the door brand new. We plan on keep this truck until the wheels fall off, so we shall see how longer-term reliability is with this truck. Now that the truck is 12yrs old, we're noticing how rubber seals and gaskets on the exterior of the truck are quite literally degrading and falling apart at an advanced rate. The tail lights have also decided to lose their red tint on the lenses. I'm not sure how that's even possible. The quality of these bits and pieces is clearly very low. This truck was parked in a carport at home it's entire life, so it's not like it's been sitting exposed to the sun for 12yrs solid.