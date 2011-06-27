Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,697
|$5,166
|$5,986
|Clean
|$3,427
|$4,781
|$5,529
|Average
|$2,886
|$4,010
|$4,617
|Rough
|$2,344
|$3,240
|$3,704
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,055
|$5,993
|$7,072
|Clean
|$3,759
|$5,546
|$6,533
|Average
|$3,165
|$4,653
|$5,455
|Rough
|$2,571
|$3,759
|$4,376
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,602
|$4,062
|$4,874
|Clean
|$2,412
|$3,759
|$4,502
|Average
|$2,031
|$3,154
|$3,759
|Rough
|$1,650
|$2,548
|$3,016
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,132
|$4,490
|$5,247
|Clean
|$2,903
|$4,156
|$4,847
|Average
|$2,444
|$3,486
|$4,047
|Rough
|$1,986
|$2,817
|$3,247
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,189
|$4,372
|$5,032
|Clean
|$2,955
|$4,046
|$4,649
|Average
|$2,489
|$3,394
|$3,881
|Rough
|$2,022
|$2,742
|$3,114
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,524
|$5,604
|$6,213
|Clean
|$4,193
|$5,186
|$5,739
|Average
|$3,530
|$4,350
|$4,792
|Rough
|$2,868
|$3,515
|$3,845
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,757
|$5,249
|$6,082
|Clean
|$3,482
|$4,858
|$5,618
|Average
|$2,932
|$4,075
|$4,691
|Rough
|$2,382
|$3,293
|$3,764
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,794
|$6,863
|$8,016
|Clean
|$4,443
|$6,352
|$7,405
|Average
|$3,741
|$5,328
|$6,183
|Rough
|$3,040
|$4,305
|$4,961
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,364
|$2,919
|$3,233
|Clean
|$2,191
|$2,702
|$2,987
|Average
|$1,845
|$2,267
|$2,494
|Rough
|$1,499
|$1,831
|$2,001
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,109
|$6,077
|$7,171
|Clean
|$3,808
|$5,624
|$6,625
|Average
|$3,207
|$4,718
|$5,531
|Rough
|$2,605
|$3,812
|$4,438
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,239
|$5,906
|$6,837
|Clean
|$3,929
|$5,466
|$6,316
|Average
|$3,308
|$4,585
|$5,273
|Rough
|$2,688
|$3,705
|$4,231
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,279
|$4,887
|$5,783
|Clean
|$3,039
|$4,523
|$5,342
|Average
|$2,559
|$3,794
|$4,460
|Rough
|$2,079
|$3,066
|$3,579
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,189
|$4,641
|$5,450
|Clean
|$2,955
|$4,295
|$5,034
|Average
|$2,489
|$3,603
|$4,203
|Rough
|$2,022
|$2,911
|$3,373
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,383
|$5,258
|$6,299
|Clean
|$3,136
|$4,866
|$5,819
|Average
|$2,641
|$4,082
|$4,858
|Rough
|$2,145
|$3,298
|$3,898