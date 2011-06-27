  1. Home
2007 GMC Canyon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,697$5,166$5,986
Clean$3,427$4,781$5,529
Average$2,886$4,010$4,617
Rough$2,344$3,240$3,704
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,055$5,993$7,072
Clean$3,759$5,546$6,533
Average$3,165$4,653$5,455
Rough$2,571$3,759$4,376
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,602$4,062$4,874
Clean$2,412$3,759$4,502
Average$2,031$3,154$3,759
Rough$1,650$2,548$3,016
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,132$4,490$5,247
Clean$2,903$4,156$4,847
Average$2,444$3,486$4,047
Rough$1,986$2,817$3,247
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,189$4,372$5,032
Clean$2,955$4,046$4,649
Average$2,489$3,394$3,881
Rough$2,022$2,742$3,114
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,524$5,604$6,213
Clean$4,193$5,186$5,739
Average$3,530$4,350$4,792
Rough$2,868$3,515$3,845
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,757$5,249$6,082
Clean$3,482$4,858$5,618
Average$2,932$4,075$4,691
Rough$2,382$3,293$3,764
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,794$6,863$8,016
Clean$4,443$6,352$7,405
Average$3,741$5,328$6,183
Rough$3,040$4,305$4,961
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,364$2,919$3,233
Clean$2,191$2,702$2,987
Average$1,845$2,267$2,494
Rough$1,499$1,831$2,001
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,109$6,077$7,171
Clean$3,808$5,624$6,625
Average$3,207$4,718$5,531
Rough$2,605$3,812$4,438
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,239$5,906$6,837
Clean$3,929$5,466$6,316
Average$3,308$4,585$5,273
Rough$2,688$3,705$4,231
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,279$4,887$5,783
Clean$3,039$4,523$5,342
Average$2,559$3,794$4,460
Rough$2,079$3,066$3,579
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,189$4,641$5,450
Clean$2,955$4,295$5,034
Average$2,489$3,603$4,203
Rough$2,022$2,911$3,373
Estimated values
2007 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,383$5,258$6,299
Clean$3,136$4,866$5,819
Average$2,641$4,082$4,858
Rough$2,145$3,298$3,898
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 GMC Canyon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,412 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,759 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Canyon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2007 GMC Canyon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 GMC Canyon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 GMC Canyon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 GMC Canyon ranges from $1,650 to $4,874, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 GMC Canyon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.