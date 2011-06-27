Estimated values
2002 Ford Windstar SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,385
|$2,243
|$2,694
|Clean
|$1,274
|$2,063
|$2,482
|Average
|$1,052
|$1,704
|$2,056
|Rough
|$831
|$1,345
|$1,630
Estimated values
2002 Ford Windstar LX Deluxe 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,516
|$2,264
|$2,657
|Clean
|$1,394
|$2,083
|$2,447
|Average
|$1,152
|$1,720
|$2,027
|Rough
|$909
|$1,357
|$1,608
Estimated values
2002 Ford Windstar LX 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,132
|$1,979
|$2,424
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,820
|$2,232
|Average
|$860
|$1,503
|$1,849
|Rough
|$679
|$1,186
|$1,467
Estimated values
2002 Ford Windstar LX Standard 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,677
|$3,240
|Clean
|$1,477
|$2,462
|$2,984
|Average
|$1,220
|$2,033
|$2,473
|Rough
|$963
|$1,605
|$1,961
Estimated values
2002 Ford Windstar Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,959
|$2,907
|$3,402
|Clean
|$1,802
|$2,674
|$3,133
|Average
|$1,489
|$2,208
|$2,596
|Rough
|$1,175
|$1,742
|$2,058
Estimated values
2002 Ford Windstar SEL 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,385
|$1,903
|$2,173
|Clean
|$1,274
|$1,750
|$2,001
|Average
|$1,052
|$1,445
|$1,658
|Rough
|$831
|$1,140
|$1,315