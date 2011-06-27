Used 1996 Ford Windstar Cargo Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Measurements
Length201.2 in.
Curb weight3800 lbs.
Height68.0 in.
Maximum payload1800.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Teal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Midnight Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Champagne Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Indigo Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Clearcoat Metallic
