Used 1996 Ford Windstar Cargo Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$921 - $1,602
I have 3 and love every one

Grumpy, 12/10/2002
Have (2) 96 60000 and 74000 miles (1) 98 73000 miles. Minor problems, nothing major. Have Ford and aftermarket extended warranty. All problems taken care of for just the deductible.(if you don't include cost of extended warranty, which is cheaper than a new transmission or head gasket job). Well maintained and NOT ABUSED.Well pleased so far.

