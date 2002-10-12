Used 1996 Ford Windstar Cargo for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 113,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$2,840
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Windstar Cargo searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Windstar Cargo
Read recent reviews for the Ford Windstar Cargo
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
Grumpy,12/10/2002
Have (2) 96 60000 and 74000 miles (1) 98 73000 miles. Minor problems, nothing major. Have Ford and aftermarket extended warranty. All problems taken care of for just the deductible.(if you don't include cost of extended warranty, which is cheaper than a new transmission or head gasket job). Well maintained and NOT ABUSED.Well pleased so far.