Estimated values
1992 Ford Thunderbird LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,542
|$2,058
|Clean
|$521
|$1,360
|$1,815
|Average
|$378
|$995
|$1,328
|Rough
|$236
|$631
|$842
Estimated values
1992 Ford Thunderbird 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,349
|$1,759
|Clean
|$521
|$1,189
|$1,551
|Average
|$378
|$870
|$1,135
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$720
Estimated values
1992 Ford Thunderbird SC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$933
|$2,131
|$2,783
|Clean
|$821
|$1,879
|$2,454
|Average
|$596
|$1,375
|$1,796
|Rough
|$371
|$872
|$1,138
Estimated values
1992 Ford Thunderbird Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,349
|$1,759
|Clean
|$521
|$1,189
|$1,551
|Average
|$378
|$870
|$1,135
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$720