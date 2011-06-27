Used 1992 Ford Thunderbird Consumer Reviews

One awesome car Bad Bird , 01/05/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The only problems that I have had with this car are regular maintenance issues, ie: O2 sensors, plugs etc. Report Abuse

buy a T-bird! imacountrygirl , 04/05/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2002 and have had minor problems. I've replaced the alternator, brake pads/shoes, battery, and tires. The rear axle has a slight leak. The car needs antifreeze filled every few months. I want to install new headlights because mine are very yellow. Also changed transmission fluid last summer. All warning lights work! Report Abuse

Low mileage driver review ron , 04/14/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought the car because all our friends had new cars. The first thing we noticed was the effectiveness of the air conditioning, the smoothness of the ride and how well it cornered. We kept it in the garage mostly and we never had a hard time starting it. In fact, it would start without even pushing on the gas pedal. Compared to our 1983 Mustang, it was like driving a Cadillac. We always had problems with the Mustang trying to get it started. Not the Thunderbird. We'll miss it, but it's no longer appropriate for us to drive anymore. The interior looks the same as it did in 1992. No one's ever smoked in the car either. Report Abuse

THE SPO 92tbirdspo , 05/23/2006 0 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has been in my family since it was bought from the dealership. My Dad gave me the car in 2001. The car has lasted a long time. Report Abuse