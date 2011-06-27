Used 1992 Ford Thunderbird Consumer Reviews
One awesome car
The only problems that I have had with this car are regular maintenance issues, ie: O2 sensors, plugs etc.
buy a T-bird!
I bought this car in 2002 and have had minor problems. I've replaced the alternator, brake pads/shoes, battery, and tires. The rear axle has a slight leak. The car needs antifreeze filled every few months. I want to install new headlights because mine are very yellow. Also changed transmission fluid last summer. All warning lights work!
Low mileage driver review
We bought the car because all our friends had new cars. The first thing we noticed was the effectiveness of the air conditioning, the smoothness of the ride and how well it cornered. We kept it in the garage mostly and we never had a hard time starting it. In fact, it would start without even pushing on the gas pedal. Compared to our 1983 Mustang, it was like driving a Cadillac. We always had problems with the Mustang trying to get it started. Not the Thunderbird. We'll miss it, but it's no longer appropriate for us to drive anymore. The interior looks the same as it did in 1992. No one's ever smoked in the car either.
THE SPO
This car has been in my family since it was bought from the dealership. My Dad gave me the car in 2001. The car has lasted a long time.
Wasted $3000
I drove it for 1.5 years. Now it is dead. - transmission ($1000?) - antifreeze gets into engine and exhaust($1000?) - catalytic converter broke and makes an awful noise (buzz), ($260?) - starter was replaced ($90) - alternator was replaced ($300?) - battery was replaced - blinker lights are burnt. - interior: ceiling is decomposing and dropping something black onto seats, door handle has come off, power windows don't open, cracks on the dash board from the sun, all plastic parts are barely hanging, glove compartment is not closing or locking anymore. -exterior: paint came off on the roof. I am amazed. The car seemed to be so good when I bought it. :(
