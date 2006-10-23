Used 2006 Ford GT for Sale Near Me

The car is a rolling parade, people hanging out of cars on the highway taking pictures with their cell phones. Always a crowd where ever you stop. I also own the 06 Z06 - it will run with this car but will not "hookup" as well as the GT. I also own the 07 GT 500 - fun car too. The supercharger on the GT500 doesn't spool up as fast as the GT but for a $100,000 difference so what do we expect. Still a lot of fun too drive. Both Fords have the shifting over the Corvette ..have shifted into "no mans land" several times with the Z06. Would like to see a shorter shift kit for the GT500.

