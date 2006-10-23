Used 2006 Ford GT for Sale Near Me

7 listings
GT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  • 2006 Ford GT in Black
    used

    2006 Ford GT

    4,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $315,000

    Details
  • 2006 Ford GT in Red
    used

    2006 Ford GT

    1,042 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $379,000

    Details
  • 2005 Ford GT in Red
    used

    2005 Ford GT

    324 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $369,000

    Details
  • 2005 Ford GT in White
    used

    2005 Ford GT

    7,436 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $299,000

    Details
  • 2005 Ford GT in White
    used

    2005 Ford GT

    308 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $350,233

    Details
  • 2005 Ford GT in White
    used

    2005 Ford GT

    7,915 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $390,343

    Details
  • 2005 Ford GT in Red
    used

    2005 Ford GT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $369,589

    Details

Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
Love it....
douga,10/23/2006
The car is a rolling parade, people hanging out of cars on the highway taking pictures with their cell phones. Always a crowd where ever you stop. I also own the 06 Z06 - it will run with this car but will not "hookup" as well as the GT. I also own the 07 GT 500 - fun car too. The supercharger on the GT500 doesn't spool up as fast as the GT but for a $100,000 difference so what do we expect. Still a lot of fun too drive. Both Fords have the shifting over the Corvette ..have shifted into "no mans land" several times with the Z06. Would like to see a shorter shift kit for the GT500.
Report abuse
