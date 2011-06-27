  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford GT
  4. Used 2017 Ford GT
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2017 Ford GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Max-attack handling capabilities
  • Race-bred aerodynamics give it a distinct look
  • High price and limited production ensure exclusivity
  • Turbocharged V6 isn't brimming with personality
  • High price and limited production make it hard to get
Other years
2020
2017
2006
2005
Ford GT for Sale
2017
2006
2005
List Price Estimate
$165,931 - $186,854
Used GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which GT does Edmunds recommend?

Ford offers only one trim level for the GT and a small selection of options. There's little advice we can provide other than "get what your heart desires."

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If nothing else, you have to give credit to Ford for the audacity to build the new GT. When the company thinks "sports car," it only thinks big. As in, JFK-moon-shot big. There's no bothering with an "everyman" sports car like a Mazda Miata or a Porsche 911. Nope, Ford starts you off with the comparably plebeian Mustang sport coupe and then goes full afterburner to planet Gonzo to deliver the 2017 Ford GT, a carbon-fiber missile with enough wings and vents to shame the Batmobile and racing cred straight from Le Mans. You could pilot a Princess cruise ship between the product lineup gap here.

A follow-up to the 2005-2006 GT, which was itself a reboot of the original 1960s-era Ford GT40 race car, the 2017 has plenty of heritage to back it up. But while the previous-generation GT could be viewed as unapologetically American — it was built on a relatively shoestring budget, packed a beefy supercharged V8, and lacked any sort of stability control safety nets to save your bacon — the new car goes high-tech in a way that only the proudest exotic automakers from Europe could pull off.

What makes it unique? Just about everything. The underlying structure is largely made of carbon fiber, the super-strong and super-light material used in elite race cars and typically the world's elite road-going sports cars. Ford uses aluminum for the front and rear suspension subframes and then whips out more carbon fiber for the body panels. The car's final curb weight is around 3,300 pounds.

Although carbon-fiber construction is commonplace these days for an exotic, the GT's aerodynamics certainly aren't. When viewed from overhead, the body has a raindrop shape to it that tapers at the rear of the car inside the rear wheels. Buttresses then connect the rear wheel fenders to the central section of the car, with the end result being enhanced aerodynamics for greater stability and downforce. There's also the car's suite of active aero enhancements, which include an amply sized rear wing that rises at high speed to provide more downforce and a sophisticated adjustable suspension that can quickly lower the ride height approximately 2 inches to maximize grip and stability.

The car's aerodynamics partially come about from what's mounted amidships: a turbocharged EcoBoost 3.5-liter V6 engine. Erm, wait, what? Like, a Ford F-150 EcoBoost V6? Yes, you read that right. It's highly unusual to have just six cylinders in an exotic like this, but Ford says the GT V6's smaller size (compared to, say, a V8 or V10/V12) allows for the tapering of the rear bodywork. Put the pedal to the floor, and it'll huff and puff out a stout 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. Keep the gas pedal pinned while driving in a straight line and Ford says you'll eventually top out at 216 mph.

Ford is selling just a handful of GTs for the 2017 model year at prices approaching half a million dollars. That might seem a bit cavalier for the Blue Oval, seeing as how exotics such as the Ferrari 488 GTB, Lamborghini Aventador and McLaren 675LT are all less expensive. But the GT counters with its unique aerodynamic and suspension designs, and those should give the GT a distinct edge at a racetrack.

Of course, buying a road-going exotic is less about dollars and cents and more about emotion and lust. And for those qualities, the new 2017 Ford GT easily wins, too, all while proudly displaying the red, white and blue.

2017 Ford GT models

The 2017 Ford GT comes as a coupe only. Power comes from a mid-mounted 3.5-liter V6 engine that generates 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. That power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Standard feature highlights include Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, 20-inch alloy wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires, an adaptive suspension with an adjustable ride height, and adjustable drive modes. Inside you'll find fixed carbon-fiber Sparco seats and a central touchscreen display with Ford's Sync 3 interface.

Most of the options for the GT relate to cosmetic alterations such as stripes, brake caliper color and interior trim colors. Twenty-inch carbon fiber wheels are another option. The '66 Heritage Edition has a black-and-gold color scheme meant to evoke the look of the 1966 Ford GT40 that won Le Mans that year.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Ford GT.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
7-speed automated manual
Gas
647 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2017 Ford GT features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the GT models:

AdvanceTrac
Automatically adjusts the throttle and brakes to help maintain stability and traction.
Rearview Camera
Displays a view of what's behind the GT when backing up.
Airbags
Deploy in the event of a crash to help keep occupants safe. The GT has eight airbags.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Ford GT

Used 2017 Ford GT Overview

The Used 2017 Ford GT is offered in the following submodels: GT Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford GT?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Ford GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Ford GT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Ford GT.

Can't find a used 2017 Ford GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford GT for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,713.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,279.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford GT for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,690.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,327.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Ford GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford GT lease specials

Related Used 2017 Ford GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles