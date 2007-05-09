Used 2005 Ford GT for Sale Near Me

Price Ford - Port Angeles / Washington

This 2006 Ford GT has a 5.4 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. This 2006 Ford GT has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This model comes with a manual transmission. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this vehicle. This small car is equipped with a gasoline engine. This small car excites both driver and bystanders with a polished red exterior with racy lines. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. This 2006 Ford GT has air conditioning that feels like a walk-in refrigerator. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this Ford GT. The GT is equipped with front air bags. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This vehicle will allow to see the road and so much more with the HID headlights. Power windows are a must have modern convenience. The premium wheels make the vehicle stand out from the crowd. The GT is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. This 2006 Ford GT features a tilt steering wheel. Keep yourself cool in the summer with the premium quality tinted windows.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Ford GT with Upgraded Headlights, Alarm, Leather Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAFP90S56Y400776

Stock: U31395

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-18-2015