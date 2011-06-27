Used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
Costly to maintain
As a truck goes this is a great vehicle. Never had a problem hauling or towing. I used this truck to commute with occasional towing of a camper and boat. By no means an abused or roughly treated vehicle. Before buying one be advised about the cost of owning a HD Ford. The ball joints have to be replaced every 30K at a cost of $1,000 here in New England. The brakes and rotors replaced at 35K...yup close to another grand. Tires, normal wear but they're about a thousand too. Also replaced the front locking hubs twice already...600 bucks each time. Oil changes are more costly too especially since takes 16 quarts of oil! Expect to pay about $1,000 annually for maintenance.
Great Machine
Bought it new. Wanted the 7.3 diesel before the 6.0's came out. Turned out that was the right move! Got 13 to 17 mpg until about 45000 miles. Once past that mileage is 15.5+ in town and 21+ on the highway. Really a great truck! The only repairs have been, center link got sloppy, replaced it, Cam position sensor $30.00 part and 10 minutes to change, and cd changer went bad after 5 years and hard use. Got a replacement cd module that bolts into the radio in 5 minutes. So easy it suprised me. No mechanical problems whatsoever, never dripped a drop of anything. I think i'll keep it!
96 Chevy 1500 to an 02 F250 4D 4X4 Crew
5.4l gas gets me 10 mpg and it was sort of itching my hide but gas has come way down. The good thing is even if I am hauling 4k trailer load behind me, I still get 10 mpg. Don't know why. I know this truck does not feel like I am hauling anything, and the 4X4 feature got me unstuck two times at the city dump when it was storming both times. My Chevy 1500 gets about 22 mpg but I drive my F250 and the Chevy sits there. Maybe I will give it to my 16 year old son. The F250 is a power house getting on the interstate or highway. I have no problem getting up to 65, even pulling a 4k load. This is with a 5.4 gas engine.
My 02 f250 5.4 Super Duty automatic/gas
Truck is a beast 7 feet tall, good power, great inside and out...it guzzles gas and oil, i have no leaks no damage but under carriage rust and bed rust.... great ride awesome power, I run 89 gas with GUMOUT I save $20 per fill up using this product....
Why buy anything else??
I honestly don't know why anyone would consider buying anything else. Bought w/150,000 mi. Replaced the fuel sensor about 2 yrs ago. That's it..at 160,000 mi!! Change the oil and go. Why on earth Ford stopped building this motor is exactly the reason why buyers are abandoning their trucks in droves. If you buy a 6.0L or a 6.4L, you deserve what you get. You would do well to talk to diesel mechanics first. I'm going to upgrade soon and I guess that I'll have to go to the GMC Duramax, much as I hate to. Just a great, great motor in a great truck.
