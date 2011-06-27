Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,693
|$5,765
|$6,835
|Clean
|$3,315
|$5,174
|$6,144
|Average
|$2,559
|$3,992
|$4,764
|Rough
|$1,803
|$2,810
|$3,383
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,955
|$4,381
|$5,116
|Clean
|$2,653
|$3,932
|$4,599
|Average
|$2,048
|$3,034
|$3,566
|Rough
|$1,443
|$2,136
|$2,532
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,530
|$8,632
|$10,235
|Clean
|$4,964
|$7,747
|$9,202
|Average
|$3,832
|$5,978
|$7,134
|Rough
|$2,700
|$4,208
|$5,067
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,701
|$4,216
|$5,000
|Clean
|$2,425
|$3,784
|$4,495
|Average
|$1,872
|$2,920
|$3,485
|Rough
|$1,319
|$2,055
|$2,475
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,682
|$5,251
|$6,056
|Clean
|$3,305
|$4,712
|$5,444
|Average
|$2,551
|$3,636
|$4,221
|Rough
|$1,797
|$2,559
|$2,998
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,046
|$5,678
|$6,514
|Clean
|$3,632
|$5,096
|$5,856
|Average
|$2,804
|$3,932
|$4,540
|Rough
|$1,975
|$2,768
|$3,225
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,027
|$4,342
|$5,015
|Clean
|$2,717
|$3,896
|$4,509
|Average
|$2,098
|$3,006
|$3,496
|Rough
|$1,478
|$2,116
|$2,483
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,167
|$3,140
|$3,641
|Clean
|$1,945
|$2,818
|$3,273
|Average
|$1,502
|$2,174
|$2,538
|Rough
|$1,058
|$1,531
|$1,802
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,902
|$4,222
|$4,901
|Clean
|$2,605
|$3,790
|$4,406
|Average
|$2,011
|$2,924
|$3,416
|Rough
|$1,417
|$2,058
|$2,426
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,278
|$4,746
|$5,501
|Clean
|$2,942
|$4,259
|$4,945
|Average
|$2,271
|$3,286
|$3,834
|Rough
|$1,600
|$2,313
|$2,723
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,790
|$5,440
|$6,287
|Clean
|$3,402
|$4,882
|$5,652
|Average
|$2,626
|$3,767
|$4,382
|Rough
|$1,850
|$2,651
|$3,112
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,191
|$4,981
|$5,906
|Clean
|$2,864
|$4,470
|$5,310
|Average
|$2,211
|$3,449
|$4,117
|Rough
|$1,558
|$2,428
|$2,924
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,477
|$5,040
|$5,842
|Clean
|$3,121
|$4,523
|$5,252
|Average
|$2,409
|$3,490
|$4,072
|Rough
|$1,698
|$2,457
|$2,892
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,185
|$4,971
|$5,894
|Clean
|$2,859
|$4,461
|$5,299
|Average
|$2,207
|$3,442
|$4,109
|Rough
|$1,555
|$2,423
|$2,918
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,617
|$4,085
|$4,843
|Clean
|$2,349
|$3,666
|$4,354
|Average
|$1,813
|$2,829
|$3,376
|Rough
|$1,278
|$1,991
|$2,397
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,625
|$5,317
|$6,186
|Clean
|$3,254
|$4,772
|$5,562
|Average
|$2,512
|$3,682
|$4,312
|Rough
|$1,770
|$2,592
|$3,062
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,116
|$4,446
|$5,129
|Clean
|$2,797
|$3,990
|$4,611
|Average
|$2,159
|$3,079
|$3,575
|Rough
|$1,521
|$2,167
|$2,539
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,049
|$7,054
|$8,080
|Clean
|$4,532
|$6,331
|$7,264
|Average
|$3,498
|$4,885
|$5,632
|Rough
|$2,465
|$3,439
|$4,000
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,015
|$4,706
|$5,580
|Clean
|$2,707
|$4,224
|$5,016
|Average
|$2,089
|$3,259
|$3,889
|Rough
|$1,472
|$2,294
|$2,762
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,208
|$6,063
|$7,016
|Clean
|$3,777
|$5,442
|$6,308
|Average
|$2,915
|$4,199
|$4,891
|Rough
|$2,054
|$2,955
|$3,473
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,428
|$5,350
|$6,344
|Clean
|$3,077
|$4,802
|$5,703
|Average
|$2,375
|$3,705
|$4,422
|Rough
|$1,673
|$2,608
|$3,141
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,036
|$4,739
|$5,618
|Clean
|$2,725
|$4,253
|$5,051
|Average
|$2,103
|$3,281
|$3,916
|Rough
|$1,482
|$2,310
|$2,781
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,824
|$4,408
|$5,226
|Clean
|$2,535
|$3,956
|$4,698
|Average
|$1,957
|$3,052
|$3,642
|Rough
|$1,379
|$2,149
|$2,587
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,690
|$5,219
|$6,002
|Clean
|$3,312
|$4,684
|$5,396
|Average
|$2,557
|$3,614
|$4,184
|Rough
|$1,802
|$2,544
|$2,971
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,526
|$7,066
|$8,378
|Clean
|$4,063
|$6,342
|$7,532
|Average
|$3,136
|$4,893
|$5,839
|Rough
|$2,210
|$3,444
|$4,147
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,582
|$5,759
|$6,349
|Clean
|$4,113
|$5,168
|$5,708
|Average
|$3,175
|$3,988
|$4,425
|Rough
|$2,237
|$2,807
|$3,143
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,330
|$5,199
|$6,164
|Clean
|$2,990
|$4,666
|$5,541
|Average
|$2,308
|$3,600
|$4,296
|Rough
|$1,626
|$2,534
|$3,051
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,720
|$5,080
|$5,774
|Clean
|$3,339
|$4,559
|$5,191
|Average
|$2,578
|$3,517
|$4,024
|Rough
|$1,816
|$2,476
|$2,858