Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,693$5,765$6,835
Clean$3,315$5,174$6,144
Average$2,559$3,992$4,764
Rough$1,803$2,810$3,383
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,955$4,381$5,116
Clean$2,653$3,932$4,599
Average$2,048$3,034$3,566
Rough$1,443$2,136$2,532
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,530$8,632$10,235
Clean$4,964$7,747$9,202
Average$3,832$5,978$7,134
Rough$2,700$4,208$5,067
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,701$4,216$5,000
Clean$2,425$3,784$4,495
Average$1,872$2,920$3,485
Rough$1,319$2,055$2,475
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,682$5,251$6,056
Clean$3,305$4,712$5,444
Average$2,551$3,636$4,221
Rough$1,797$2,559$2,998
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,046$5,678$6,514
Clean$3,632$5,096$5,856
Average$2,804$3,932$4,540
Rough$1,975$2,768$3,225
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,027$4,342$5,015
Clean$2,717$3,896$4,509
Average$2,098$3,006$3,496
Rough$1,478$2,116$2,483
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,167$3,140$3,641
Clean$1,945$2,818$3,273
Average$1,502$2,174$2,538
Rough$1,058$1,531$1,802
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,902$4,222$4,901
Clean$2,605$3,790$4,406
Average$2,011$2,924$3,416
Rough$1,417$2,058$2,426
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,278$4,746$5,501
Clean$2,942$4,259$4,945
Average$2,271$3,286$3,834
Rough$1,600$2,313$2,723
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,790$5,440$6,287
Clean$3,402$4,882$5,652
Average$2,626$3,767$4,382
Rough$1,850$2,651$3,112
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,191$4,981$5,906
Clean$2,864$4,470$5,310
Average$2,211$3,449$4,117
Rough$1,558$2,428$2,924
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,477$5,040$5,842
Clean$3,121$4,523$5,252
Average$2,409$3,490$4,072
Rough$1,698$2,457$2,892
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,185$4,971$5,894
Clean$2,859$4,461$5,299
Average$2,207$3,442$4,109
Rough$1,555$2,423$2,918
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,617$4,085$4,843
Clean$2,349$3,666$4,354
Average$1,813$2,829$3,376
Rough$1,278$1,991$2,397
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,625$5,317$6,186
Clean$3,254$4,772$5,562
Average$2,512$3,682$4,312
Rough$1,770$2,592$3,062
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,116$4,446$5,129
Clean$2,797$3,990$4,611
Average$2,159$3,079$3,575
Rough$1,521$2,167$2,539
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,049$7,054$8,080
Clean$4,532$6,331$7,264
Average$3,498$4,885$5,632
Rough$2,465$3,439$4,000
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,015$4,706$5,580
Clean$2,707$4,224$5,016
Average$2,089$3,259$3,889
Rough$1,472$2,294$2,762
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,208$6,063$7,016
Clean$3,777$5,442$6,308
Average$2,915$4,199$4,891
Rough$2,054$2,955$3,473
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,428$5,350$6,344
Clean$3,077$4,802$5,703
Average$2,375$3,705$4,422
Rough$1,673$2,608$3,141
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,036$4,739$5,618
Clean$2,725$4,253$5,051
Average$2,103$3,281$3,916
Rough$1,482$2,310$2,781
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,824$4,408$5,226
Clean$2,535$3,956$4,698
Average$1,957$3,052$3,642
Rough$1,379$2,149$2,587
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,690$5,219$6,002
Clean$3,312$4,684$5,396
Average$2,557$3,614$4,184
Rough$1,802$2,544$2,971
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,526$7,066$8,378
Clean$4,063$6,342$7,532
Average$3,136$4,893$5,839
Rough$2,210$3,444$4,147
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,582$5,759$6,349
Clean$4,113$5,168$5,708
Average$3,175$3,988$4,425
Rough$2,237$2,807$3,143
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,330$5,199$6,164
Clean$2,990$4,666$5,541
Average$2,308$3,600$4,296
Rough$1,626$2,534$3,051
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 2WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,720$5,080$5,774
Clean$3,339$4,559$5,191
Average$2,578$3,517$4,024
Rough$1,816$2,476$2,858
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,945 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,818 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,945 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,818 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,945 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,818 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $1,058 to $3,641, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.