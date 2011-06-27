Used 2014 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

Reliable, but there are better options. John , 10/31/2015 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 60 of 63 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck brand new in November of 2014. It was a little spontaneous, but my finances were in order and dealerships were running Black Friday ads featuring very aggressive deals. I assume this was because the all new 2015 aluminum bodies were on their way. Ended up purchasing a $38k for a little over $27k, a deal I could not pass up. Despite what the title says, it is actually a super cab 4x4. I opted for the 3.7L V6 (the non-ecoboost engine.) It's the base engine, but if you just drove it without knowing which engine it had, you would figure it had a V8. In other words, it doesn't feel underpowered. The engine is rated at 302 horsepower which looks impressive on paper. However, the engine creates 278ft/lb of torque. That means that in order for it to generate that much power, the engine must rev very high. (The 302hp rating comes at 6,500 RPM) You really have to press the gas pedal to wake it up. Once you do, it screams with plenty of power. To put this in perspective, a F150 in the 90's with a 5.0 made 275ft/lb of torque. That's just how far technology has advanced that a much smaller engine can do the same work consuming less fuel. My truck in its configuration is rated to tow up to 6,100lbs. If you need more capability than this, or tow frequently, the current 5.0 or 3.5 ecoboost are better choices. They generate 380 and 420 ft/lb of torque, respectively. The tradeoff I made for less capability was more fuel economy. No, I don't expect to buy a truck for great fuel economy. I bought this truck for the 4x4 in the winter and the bed for weekend projects. No need to consume more fuel for more capability that I would never need. The 3.7 offered the best fuel economy of the group, with 16 city, 18 mixed, and 21 highway. This was a real area of disappointment, here. I measure my fuel economy with both trip meters: Trip A is per gas tank, Trip B is per oil change. I did achieve 20.5mpg on a trip from Omaha to KC, but I struggled to ever get 16mpg on any given regular tank. 5,500 miles into my 10,000 mile oil change interval and I'm averaging 15.6mpg. This doesn't even reach the EPA estimated 16mpg for city driving! Yes, I regularly commute in "city" driving, but those miles included at a minimum 30% highway driving. Again, credit to advances in technology, this fuel economy is much improved compared to the old F150 in the 90's with a 5.0 generating the same capability. But compared to other newer engines, like the ecoboost 3.5, the difference in fuel economy is marginal and hardly worth the sacrifice in power and capability. We got hit by a couple of snow storms this past winter and the 4x4 made that a non-issue. Acceleration is great for a base V6 (I can usually keep the RPM's at or below 2,000 RPM for acceleration which should help with engine longevity) Transmission shifts great, doesn't jerk or do anything else annoying as sometimes happens with other cars. Again, this should help with reliability and longevity. Steering and braking are where they need to be. Really enjoy the SYNC system! Always have my iPod hooked up. Only frustration is that sometimes the voice command misunderstands what track I want played, but it's 90% effective. I rarely talk on the phone, but when I do its really convenient having the system automatically stop the music and let me talk hands-free. The sound system could use some improvement. It is weak, but I plan on making some aftermarket adjustments to fix this. This was a great and reliable truck. Never had any mechanical issues with it. However, I was intrigued by Ford's new 2.7 ecoboost engine that they released with the 2015 redesign. Not only does it offer more capability with 325hp and 375 ft/lb of torque, but does so with better fuel economy than my 3.7 v6. (Rated 18 city, 20 mixed, and 23 highway mpg.) So I recently traded in this truck for a new 2016 with the 2.7 as I think this is a much better engine choice for consumers like me. I will review this truck after 10,000 miles like I did for my 2014, but so far the fuel economy is living up to the hype this time. I think the 3.7 is better served as a fleet engine for cheap trucks that are cheap to maintain (i.e. no turbos.) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I couldn't be happier. Todd Christopher , 07/14/2015 STX 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I am a repeat Ford F150 customer. My previous F150 I had for 11+ years. That truck was the replacement for an F150 that I drove for 9+ years. My trucks haul firewood, lumber, gravel, building materials, etc. My new purchase is the '14 STX Supercrew 5.0L with the Sport Package, and Tow Package. I have about 500 miles on the truck and my avg mpg is 19.5. My home is on the top of a mountain and I travel over a lot of country roads during my day. My biggest surprises are the amount of room in the crew cab and the mileage. The 5L V8 has plenty of get up and go. I chose the 5L V8 because of my concerns about the longevity of the turbo charged V6. Because I keep my trucks long past any extended warrenty I could buy, I decided that the proven 5L V8 was my best option. The interior appears to be well done. The bucket seats are comfortable as is the rear bench seat. The truck handles like a truck should. If you are looking for a car like ride then look somewhere else. That being said the handling on this truck is miles head of my previous F150. I actually had planned to purchase a different make but ended up back at the Ford dealership. So far, I couldn't be happier. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 2014 Ford Truck Scott Smith , 11/08/2015 STX 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful UPDATE. I traded this truck for a 2016 Ford F150 XLT. I enjoyed the 2014 but the lease was running out. I have had this Truck since 2/1/15. It is great in the snow. With the 4 wheel drive you can get through just about anything. With the 5.0 liter I range around 14.5 in the city and it will get 21 MPG on the highway at 70 MPH. It's comfortable and the back seat is huge especially with the seats up. The truck does many things right. It pulls my boat and trailer with ease which is probably around 4000 lbs. Even with the 5.5 ft bed, there is a ton of room since the sides are high. Here is a couple of annoyances.. In the STX model many times the rubber cup holder liner comes out attached to my coffee cup. I have never figured out how to retrieve a text when the blue tooth is on and I am a pretty techy guy. The manual does not explain the sync very well. Around 20,000 miles I started to get some vibration when braking. I assume it needs the rotors turned. I have driven a few new GM trucks my friends have and I still like mine better than theirs. I don't know anything about the dodges as Chrysler as whole seems to have more reliability problems than Ford or GM. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The 2014 F150 is Outstanding Warrren Merkle , 06/11/2016 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful The F-150 delivers as promised. The truck has needed oil changes and tire rotations and nothing else. The only issue is aesthetics. Ford used too much plastic in the cab. The XLT should have incorporated some fabric or other material on the door and dash areas to break up all of that plastic. It gives a $35,000 vehicle a rather cheap look inside. The power from the 3.7 V6 is more than enough for those unless you are towing over 6,000 pounds on a regular basis. It has the acceleration of a V8 and great fuel economy. If you keep the truck at 70 MPH, you will get 21.5 MPG or better on the highway. I've made a few round trips from Florida to Ohio and my best was 21.9 MPG and there are a lot of hills and mountains on I-77. Overall I get 18.3 MPG on daily around Tampa, Florida driving. The AC is almost always on down here, so in cooler climates, there might be a better number. I'm in my late fifties, so I don't drive like a teenager, but I don't drive like a blue hair either. The warranty should be longer to better compete with other brands and the price of theses trucks is approaching insanity. But this is my fourth truck and even though those new Chevy's catch my eyes from time to time, you can't go wrong with the F-150. Acquired 3/2014 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse